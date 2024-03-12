5 Tools From Lowes That No DIY Enthusiast Should Be Without
If you enjoy taking on DIY projects to renovate your home, make small repairs, or even just add an aesthetic touch to your living spaces, you need a toolkit handy. And that toolkit should be complete with a few well-chosen power and hand tools can make all the difference when it comes to you ending up with a successful project. Of course, if you're only just venturing into the world of DIY projects, you likely don't have all the necessary tools on hand.
To help you get started and make the right choices, we've put together a list of five tools from Lowe's that are perfect for DIY projects. If you're a seasoned DIYer, you might find that some of these tools are perfect to expand your tool collection. To ensure you don't waste your money on a lemon, we've made sure to carefully select products based on the user ratings and reviews available on Lowe's website. You'll find a more detailed methodology that explains how we went about picking these products at the end of this list.
CRAFTSMAN 2.5-in. 16-Gauge Cordless Finish Nailer
A nail gun is a versatile tool that comes in handy for both indoor and outdoor DIY projects, including woodworking and repair jobs around the house. When shopping for nail guns, you're likely to come across two distinct types: a brad nailer and a finish nailer. While they may look similar, finish nailers offer more power, making them suitable for a range of fastening tasks.
If you can only purchase one, we recommend getting the CRAFTSMAN 2.5-in 16-Gauge Cordless Finish Nailer. This tool has a powerful motor that can drive up to 375 nails per charge — you'll find that this is more than adequate for even large projects. The downside, however, is that you may not be able to use this tool on thin materials; a brad nailer is your best bet for those projects.
This product is pretty easy and straightforward to use. It has a cordless, lightweight design with an over-molded handle, making it easier to work with for extended hours. Additionally, there's a pretty easy-to-use depth setting that allows you to tweak the nail depth based on the type of material you're working with. The product is affordably priced at $189 and has received a 4.4 rating out of 5 on Lowe's platform. An additional point to note is that 83% of customers who purchased this product recommend it, which means it's fairly well-liked.
CRAFTSMAN 12-in Steel Adjustable Wrench
One DIY task you're likely going to have to do at some point is tightening or loosening the nuts and bolts in fixtures around your home or garage. Instead of carrying a set of combination wrenches of various sizes to help you with such projects, why not purchase an adjustable wrench instead? When comparing combination wrenches and adjustable wrenches, some people are partial to the former. But adjustable wrenches are adequate for most DIY projects and are an especially good choice if you want to maintain a minimalistic toolbox.
If you'd like to purchase one, the CRAFTSMAN 12-in Steel Adjustable Wrench, which is available at Lowe's for $22.98, is a solid pick. As you likely guessed from the product's name, it has an all-steel construction, allowing you to apply sufficient torque to the handle without causing damage to the tool. Adjustable wrenches are available in varying sizes, but you'll find that this 12-in variant is a great length because it's long enough to provide you with leverage but still comfortable to hold and use for extended durations. It also has a corrosion-resistant finish, which means that while you should store it safely, you won't have to worry about corrosion or rust if you leave it exposed periodically.
The rating for this product comes in at 4.6 out of 5, with 91% of customers recommending it. Before you purchase this tool, though, keep in mind that a common issue with adjustable wrenches is that you have to make sure that the adjustment is secure enough before you begin working on a project. If you find it hard to keep changing the width of the jaw, purchase a set of simple combination wrenches for projects that have nuts and bolts of various sizes.
DeWalt 20-Volt Brushless Cordless Variable Speed Random Orbital Sander
An orbital sander is one of those power tools that you might not appreciate enough until you need to work on a project that requires you to smooth a surface or remove an old layer of paint or rust. Given this, if you think you might take on projects that require some level of sanding, the DeWalt 20-Volt Brushless Cordless Variable Speed Random Orbital Sander is worth considering. A highlight of this product is that it offers variable-speed control (from 8,000 to 12,000 OPM), which means you can adjust the speed of oscillations according to the nature of the project. It also has a brushless motor, which delivers more power and efficiency since the absence of brushes reduces energy loss as a result of friction.
When you're using a sanding tool, dust collection can become a concern. But fortunately, this DeWalt orbital sander comes equipped with a one-handed locking dust bag that you can attach to the device. Using the tool is fairly easy as well, and the tool comes with a textured rubber overmold grip for additional comfort. We also really appreciate the cordless design, since this means you can use this tool if you're working outdoors or in an area without direct access to a power outlet.
If you decide to purchase this product, keep in mind that it does not come with the battery and charger — these are accessories you'll need to purchase separately. At present, the DeWalt 20-Volt Brushless Cordless Variable Speed Random Orbital Sander costs $169 on Lowe's website, where it has an average user rating of 4.6 out of 5.
Franklin Sensors ProSensor X1100 Stud Finder
Whether you're hanging pictures up on the wall or installing new shelves, it's pretty much impossible to get the job done perfectly when you don't know where the studs are. While there are stud finder apps that you can download to your smartphone, the most reliable way to find studs behind drywall is by using a stud finder tool, like the Franklin Sensors ProSensor X1100, which can help you detect both wood and metal studs.
One of the highlights of this tool is that it has 11 sensors in total, which allows it to accurately detect studs — something that many customers have noted in their reviews. It requires no calibration before usage, so you can use it pretty much instantly before you start any project that requires drilling. Apart from simply detecting the center and edges of the studs, this tool can also accurately detect the width of each stud. This can be incredibly useful when you're mounting larger objects, like a TV or a heavy shelf, since you're going to want to ensure that the stud can support the object's weight.
If you'd like to purchase this product, you can find it on Lowe's website for $54.98. On the platform, it's received over 1,000 ratings and is currently rated 4.7 out of 5. A limitation to be mindful of before you purchase this product, however, is that it doesn't detect electrical wires, unlike some of the more advanced stud finders do.
DeWalt XTREME 12-Volt Max 3/8-in Brushless Cordless Drill
An essential tool for drilling holes and driving screws into different kinds of surfaces, an electric drill should be part of your tool kit. While there are numerous cordless drill brands with offerings out in the market, this 12V brushless drill from DeWalt makes for a great first drill and offers sufficient power, especially for small projects.
Measuring just 5.97" and weighing only 1.9 lbs, this tool is pretty compact and lightweight, which means you're unlikely to face any discomfort when using it for extended periods. Although it is small, you can use a variety of drill bits with this tool. Additionally, it's designed with an LED light that helps illuminate your work area. This can come in handy when you're in dimly lit areas. The tool features 15 clutch settings, allowing you to adjust the power according to the demands of the project. It has a brushless motor, too, which enhances the efficiency of the tool by reducing friction.
If you're keen to purchase this product, you'll find it on Lowe's website, retailing for a discounted price of $99. The original price is $149, making this a good buy if you manage to purchase it before the deal ends. The tool has an overall rating of 4.6 out of 5 with many positive reviews.
Why these tools made it to this list
The power tools mentioned above were carefully chosen to cater not only to the needs of people who are new to DIYing but also those more seasoned who may be looking for a tool collection upgrade.
We evaluated numerous products and only selected the ones that had some of the best user ratings and reviews in their respective categories. In line with this, every single product chosen to be part of this list has an average user rating of over 4 and has multiple positive reviews on Lowe's website.