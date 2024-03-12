5 Tools From Lowes That No DIY Enthusiast Should Be Without

One DIY task you're likely going to have to do at some point is tightening or loosening the nuts and bolts in fixtures around your home or garage. Instead of carrying a set of combination wrenches of various sizes to help you with such projects, why not purchase an adjustable wrench instead? When comparing combination wrenches and adjustable wrenches, some people are partial to the former. But adjustable wrenches are adequate for most DIY projects and are an especially good choice if you want to maintain a minimalistic toolbox.

If you'd like to purchase one, the CRAFTSMAN 12-in Steel Adjustable Wrench, which is available at Lowe's for $22.98, is a solid pick. As you likely guessed from the product's name, it has an all-steel construction, allowing you to apply sufficient torque to the handle without causing damage to the tool. Adjustable wrenches are available in varying sizes, but you'll find that this 12-in variant is a great length because it's long enough to provide you with leverage but still comfortable to hold and use for extended durations. It also has a corrosion-resistant finish, which means that while you should store it safely, you won't have to worry about corrosion or rust if you leave it exposed periodically.

The rating for this product comes in at 4.6 out of 5, with 91% of customers recommending it. Before you purchase this tool, though, keep in mind that a common issue with adjustable wrenches is that you have to make sure that the adjustment is secure enough before you begin working on a project. If you find it hard to keep changing the width of the jaw, purchase a set of simple combination wrenches for projects that have nuts and bolts of various sizes.