5 Underrated Tools You Can Find At Lowe's
You really can't ever have too many tools. At the end of the day, tools are an investment, and if you purchase the right brand and care for them properly, they can last for generations. Anyone who performs their own automotive maintenance, home improvement, or DIY projects can always benefit from a more comprehensive toolbox. And it's truly a satisfying feeling to need a tool and know that you already have it, as opposed to having to pause your projects to hunt down obscure devices.
Speaking of obscure and underrated tools, having access to these devices is always a good idea, even if you think you'll never need them. Many tools are lesser-known but extremely valuable, depending on the situation. And you can guarantee that you'll be happy to own those tools if you ever need them. Fortunately, niche tools don't have to cost an arm and a leg. In fact, you can find most of the tools you'll ever need for a complete home garage at chain hardware stores like Lowe's. What kind of tools are we talking about? From line wrenches to saw horses and snap ring pliers, here are five underrated tools you can find at Lowe's.
Craftsman line wrench set
Line wrenches — also known as flare nut wrenches — are one of those tools that you don't realize you need until you actually need one. But once you do encounter a use for line wrenches, it's painfully apparent just how handy they really are. These tools are designed primarily for working on fluid lines, like hydraulic brake fluid lines or fuel lines. They're extremely useful for removing nuts and fasteners on these lines without rounding off the fastener's head. Fasteners are often incredibly tight when working on hydraulic or fuel lines. Combine that with the fluid that frequently seeps out around these fasteners, and removing the nuts with an ordinary wrench can be highly complicated.
The Craftsman 5-Piece Six-Point Flare Nut Wrench Set is an excellent addition to any DIYer's toolkit. It's available in metric or SAE sizes, and each wrench is built with a polished finish to stand up to various caustic chemicals and resist rust and corrosion. The kit includes a hard plastic storage/carrying case and a lifetime warranty to protect your investment and provide peace of mind.
Pony saw horse set
Saw horses are one of the more well-known tools on this list. But while many people know what saw horses are, few people take advantage of them to their full extent. Saw horses are used primarily to support pieces of wood or other material while cutting, but they're handy for so much more than just that. In reality, saw horses have many applications. You can use them to support car fenders, hoods, and doors during painting sessions, as makeshift workbenches, saddle storage in a barn, or even support systems while building a boat. Basically, the possibilities are endless when it comes to saw horses.
The Pony 2-Pack Plastic/Steel Saw Horse Set from Lowe's is perfect for any number of DIY jobs and hobbies. The saw horses can support up to 1,200 pounds together and feature two 12-inch clamps to hold material in place for cutting, carving, or painting. The kit includes two bench dogs to secure your materials, two built-in shelves for added storage and extra workspace, and one angle clamp adaptor to help you connect abnormal materials, like angled corner beams. The saw horses can be manipulated into 28 different configurations for various jobs and applications, and both devices fold up for easy and discreet storage.
Dewalt right angle drill attachment
On their own, drills are wildly valuable and versatile tools. Add a few attachments, and your drill can transform into a multi-purpose tool with dozens of uses. Some of the most popular drill attachments include paint stirrers and sanding wheels. But one of the more underrated drill add-ons is a right-angle attachment. These devices allow you to use drills in tight spaces or awkward angles where a standard drill would never fit. They can help save lots of time and energy on various projects and are a worthwhile addition to any toolbox.
The Dewalt 2-In-1 Modular Right Angle Drill Attachment can come in super handy for a variety of tasks. This attachment is actually two tools in one. You can disconnect the two parts when you need to fit your tool into a tighter space or use the two pieces together as a standard right-angle attachment. The device features gears designed for long-lasting use and is built to handle even the most powerful impact drivers. It's constructed with a rare-earth magnet that allows users to operate the attachment with one hand and features a metal gearcase for enhanced durability and a quick bit-ejection mechanism for speed and convenience during your most demanding projects.
Craftsman work seat
Most tools are designed to increase efficiency, comfort, or convenience in some way. Think about drills. Sure, you could use a screwdriver or an old-fashioned awl for most of a drill's standard applications. But doing so will cost you a great deal of time, muscle power, and frustration. The same applies to most tools, especially modern ones. Creepers and work seats are two types of tools used more for increased comfort and convenience than any inherent need. They allow you to sit or lie comfortably on the ground without soiling your clothes or injuring yourself, and the built-in casters enable you to move between your toolboxes and workspace with ease and speed.
The Craftsman 16.14-in x 15.94-in Work Seat is a back saver and an excellent addition to any home toolkit. It features a padded cushion seat for all-day comfort and a handle for easy height adjustment. The metal base includes a tool tray with three separate compartments, making it ideal for organizing nuts and bolts during extended projects. The seat has a weight capacity of up to 300 pounds and features oil-resistant casters that will stand up to even the dirtiest garages.
SATA snap ring plier set
Snap ring pliers are another type of tool that you don't know you need until you're desperately trying to remove a stubborn retaining ring. These devices are used primarily in the automotive industry to remove snap rings, a specific type of fastener that holds bearings, axles, and other components in place. They're usually shaped like a semi-circle with two small holes on each end. A special type of pliers is required to compress the ring to remove and install snap rings. You can sometimes accomplish this using a couple of screwdrivers or pick tools, but you're guaranteed to lose a lot of time and sanity utilizing that method.
Instead, save yourself some trouble and pick up a SATA 5-Pack Snap Ring Plier Set from Lowe's. The set comes with four different types of jaws that you can swap in and out depending on your needs. Furthermore, each jaw set can be reversed, allowing you to compress various types of snap rings with one tool. The pliers feature rubber grip handles for increased comfort and stability and come with a hard case for storage and protection.