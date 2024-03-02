Combination Wrench Vs. Adjustable Wrench: How To Pick The Right Tool For The Job

All sorts of projects around the house involve nuts and bolts. Nuts and bolts appear in cars, lawn equipment, playground structures, and much more. When loosening or tightening these fasteners, which tool works best? The two most common options are the adjustable crescent wrench and the combination wrench. According to Traqline, as of March 2022 wrench sets comprised 7.6% of hand tool sales in the U.S. over the previous four quarters, putting them ahead of pliers (5.5%) but just behind screwdrivers (7.7%). Beyond wrenches, you can find several underrated tools at Harbor Freight that could help you get the job done faster.

There are several options when working with nuts and bolts, including impact drivers, socket wrenches, and a host of other specialty devices for the job. However, unless you collect tools or have access to a fully stocked workshop, chances are you'll only have a few options. The combination wrench and the adjustable wrench are typically the options most people have on hand. These tools come from several manufacturers, are likely to be at your local hardware store, and come in a range of prices and quality levels. So, which one is best suited for common jobs you might encounter around the home?