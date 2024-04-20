5 Of The Coolest Graphics And Decals Pontiac Ever Put On Its Cars

General Motors launched the Pontiac brand in 1926, naming its new division after the Ottawa chief and Detroit suburb where many of GM's facilities are located. Pontiac was a force to be reckoned with in the '60s and '70s, cranking out powerhouses like the Firebird and GTO along with some underappreciated muscle cars. The John DeLorean-designed legendary 1964 Pontiac GTO also cleared the road for other high-horsepower and lightweight cars like the Ford Mustang, which debuted later that year.

Pontiac didn't just make cars that could go fast; the division put careful emphasis on design, including the use of striking graphics and camera-friendly logos that landed Pontiacs starring roles in film and on television. Many of those appearances featured the Trans Am, like the 1977 film "Smokey and the Bandit" and the 1980s TV series "Knight Rider." Pontiac's Hollywood stardom and eye-catching decorative touches couldn't save the division from overlap with other GM brands and the financial crisis of the early 21st century, though, and Pontiac flopped when GM dropped it in 2009.

Let's take a deep dive into Pontiac's history to find a handful of the coolest graphic design schemes the brand used on its cars over the past century.