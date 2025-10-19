13 Niche Ryobi Tools (And What They're Used For)
Ryobi's lineup of tools covers a whole heap of use cases: DIY home repairs, craft projects, and even tailgating and backyard cookouts. It's a go-to brand when you want reliability and functionality without spending a fortune. Given their extensive product line, it's no surprise that some of the brand's products are niche items you might not have known existed. These are the tools you likely wouldn't use every day. Or in some cases, you might not realize they make a tool for that one highly specific job.
Since Ryobi is a company that keeps innovating, it's always worthwhile to check out the brand's latest tools and technology. They're not the most expensive or flashiest brand, but they do a great job of making products that work well and last a long time. Plus, they could save you money if you buy tools in the same family, since many of them share the same batteries and chargers.
Pumpkin Carving Tool Kit
All the pre-cut, laser-engraved pumpkins in the world can't match the experience of carving a bona fide pumpkin. But it's messy work, not to mention the skills required to turn it into a work of art. One tool that can make the process easier and more enjoyable is Ryobi's pumpkin carving tool kit. Part of Ryobi's USB Lithium Ion family, this rotary carving tool includes multiple attachments specifically designed for precision carving.
Each attachment gives you a different level of detail. You can easily drill out small or large holes, cut in lines or waves, gouge along the surface of the pumpkin, and add fine details that bring your pumpkin to life. Plus, you're not just limited to pumpkin creations. With 15 rotary bits, you can also use the kit for woodworking or other crafts. This kit includes the main rotary tool, 15 bit attachments, two wrenches, three pumpkin hand carving tools, a bit case, six pumpkin stencils, a marker, a tea light candle, and more, all for $125.58 on the Ryobi website.
Foam Cutter Kit
You can make so much with foam: custom props, holiday decorations, furniture, theatrical sets, masks, and whatever else your imagination can come up with. The main trick is cutting it just right, and that's easier said than done if you don't have the right tools. Ryobi solves this challenge with its USB Lithium foam cutter kit.
The kit includes multiple tools to shape, shave, and cut foam in all shapes and sizes. The tool relies on heat to quickly and easily slice through the foam. The hot wire tip is ideal for shaping and cutting upholstery foam. A holing tip lets you cut holes or detailed designs with precision. And the precision engraving tip adds texture to your projects. You can control the temperature to suit your project and materials. And since the device runs on a rechargeable battery, there are no cords to tangle or get in the way. Ryobi has included thoughtful features in its design, including a battery life indicator and charging lights to let you know when your tool is charged and ready to use. You can get the full kit (the main tool, three foam cutting tips, rechargeable battery, USB cable, and tool stand) for $99 on Ryobi's website.
Glue Pen
If you do any type of craft or DIY project at home, chances are you have at least one glue gun. It's a classic tool that comes in handy for plenty of purposes, from scrapbooking to upholstery to quick fixes. Ryobi makes glue guns too, but the company also designed a unique twist on this quintessential tool: the glue pen.
It works similarly to a glue gun, including using the same size of glue sticks. One of the biggest differences is its shape: instead of a gun-like tool with a finger trigger, it looks and functions more like a pen. It heats up quickly (within 30 seconds) so there's less downtime. A precision tip gives you better control over where you dispense the glue and how much you apply, a feature that regular glue guns tend to lack.
Ryobi's glue pen kit comes with a stand and drip tray so you can free up your hands for your product instead of the tool. Or, remove the pen from the stand and freehand your gluing. You can get the glue pen kit from Ryobi's website for just under $50.
Rotary Tool Station
A rotary tool is another must-have for any hobbyist. These tools can polish gemstones, sand hard-to-reach edges, shine up your jewelry, engrave metal, sharpen blades, and do about a million other niche tasks. Ryobi's rotary tool station gives you a go-to toolkit, no matter your project.
When you think "tool station," you might think "stationary," but this setup is anything but. You can carry it just about anywhere, given its compact design and light weight. It works quietly and is touted as one of the quietest tools in its class. This makes it a good option if you do live demos at shows or markets. The station includes 35 attachments with quick-change technology, along with onboard storage so you always have the right piece within arm's reach. It also runs on Ryobi's 18V ONE+ rechargeable battery system, so you're not limited by electrical outlets and long cords. Ryobi offers several versions of its rotary tool station, with the mid-range option selling for just under $110 on the Ryobi website.
Telescoping Power Scrubber
The back-breaking work of scrubbing showers, gutters, and siding by hand can be a thing of the past. Ryobi creates tools and solutions for inside and outside the home, many of which can be used for both. The telescoping power scrubber is one example of its versatility.
The telescoping scrubber uses a drill-like tool and brush attachments to scrub hard-to-reach places without manual effort. A telescoping handle means you can reach high spaces without a ladder. It can get into corners, on top of ledges, or deep into cracks while you're still safely on the ground. A pivoting head lets you position the scrubber wherever you need it. The results: faster cleaning, more scrubbing power, and better results.
The tool includes four interchangeable brushes in different sizes and materials, so you can choose the brush best suited for whatever you're cleaning. It's made for indoor and outdoor use, like shower tiles, concrete patios, stone steps, and more. The telescoping power scrubber kit includes the tool, a rechargeable battery, a charging cable, and four brushes for $69.97.
LED Inspection Light
No matter the project you're working on, good lighting is always a must. Ideally, your light can be hands-free, point in whatever direction you need, and be bright enough to show you what you need to see. In many cases, a regular flashlight doesn't cut it. But Ryobi's LED inspection light might.
This ultra-bright LED light is made for detailed tasks. It has a 360-degree pivoting head that lets you position the flow of light wherever you need it. A magnetic base attaches to any metal surface so you can use the light hands-free. Choose from three light modes that will run for up to 32 hours on a single charge, more than enough time to illuminate your task and move on to the next.
It's a compact design that doesn't take up much space in your toolbox. The light, battery, and charging cable are sold together for just under $40 on Ryobi's website.
Shear Shrubber
You could trim the shrubs around your home with a regular set of loppers or garden shears, but Ryobi's shear shrubber makes the process faster and arguably more fun. Made specifically for trimming and shaping bushes, the shear shrubber is made for trimming tighter places where other tools might struggle. It runs for up to 35 minutes per charge and can help you reshape bushes in fewer passes.
Unlike giant shrub trimmers that take two hands to operate, Ryobi's shear shrubber is light and compact. You can use it with just one hand and keep your other hand free for cleanup or debris removal. The ergonomic handle makes it comfortable to use, especially on long jobs.
Onboard battery lights show when your battery is running low. As with many Ryobi tools, this one runs on a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, eliminating cord clutter. You can get the shear shrubber with a battery for $59.97.
Battery-Operated Garden Hoe
Breaking up tough ground and preparing the earth for a garden used to be a manual, back-crushing process. Ryobi's battery-operated garden hoe changes things. It runs on the 18V ONE+ battery system to give you a cordless way to maintain flower and garden beds. Instead of a static blade (like other hoes), this one has an oscillating blade to break up dirt and debris.
The tool uses a similar design as a weed eater. It's made to be used while standing. There's a front handle to help you control the direction and make the tool easier to hold. It's a big step up from having to get down on your hands and knees to weed a flower bed, and an upgrade from regular hoes that require a lot of repetitive movements. You can get the Ryobi battery-operated garden hoe, a rechargeable battery, and a charger for $199.
Magnetic Tray Light
When you're working on a project and are surrounded by screws, pins, nails, and who knows what else, one of the best things you can do is keep all those little parts together. Ryobi's magnetic tray light is an effective way to do so. Tools and accessories like these often get overlooked. But once you're in a situation where features like adjustable lighting and magnetic trays come in handy, you'll be glad to have it.
Ryobi's magnetic tray light is exactly what it sounds like: a light attached to a magnetic tray to hold all your bits and bobs while you work. The light has an adjustable gooseneck so you can point it wherever you need it. It's small but mighty, with 450 lumens of clear, even illumination. The tray is big enough to hold multiple screws, bolts, or other metallic pieces at once. And since it's magnetic, you can mount the light and tray at various angles without worrying about losing your pieces. Everything stays in place so you can work without interruption. The magnetic tray light is available on Ryobi's website for $49.97.
Pivoting Laser
Whether you're hanging photos or tiling a bathroom, a laser can be immensely helpful. Ryobi combines a laser with a flashlight in its pivoting laser kit, helping you not only line up your work but also enhance its fine details. The integrated laser sits above the flashlight, so the device remains compact while giving you extra functionality. Its main purpose is to help you identify hard-to-see or hard-to-reach objects or areas.
The pivoting laser flashlight operates on a rechargeable lithium ion battery with up to 16 hours of runtime. If you have other Ryobi products using the USB lithium ion batteries, you can swap them between devices for extra power. The device is dust resistant and water resistant, allowing you to use it in more places. There's also a handy clip so you can wear the flashlight in case you need your hands for other things. You can get the entire kit (device, battery, charger, and charging cable) for $29.97.
Outdoor Patio Cleaner
When you're cleaning a driveway or patio, pressure washing and Mother Nature sometimes aren't enough. Ryobi makes several outdoor tools that come in handy year-round, and the outdoor patio cleaner is one of them. This niche product uses a similar style as a weed eater or Ryobi's garden hoe, with its attached front handle for better steering and control. At the end of the device, you'll find a rotating brush head that's made for smooth outdoor surfaces.
This brush scrubs up dirt and grime from porches, walkways, driveways, pool decks, and similar surfaces without manual scrubbing. It clears away dirt, moss, and other buildup to make your outdoor areas look neater and well cared for. It runs on a rechargeable battery so you don't have to worry about cords and electricity access. You can get the patio scrubber for $99, or the tool and a battery and charger for $149.
Detail Scrubber
When you need to deep clean your home inside and out, it's not just about tackling the big, obvious messes. You also need to focus on those tiny areas where buildup lives. Ryobi makes a detail scrubber kit that gets into all of those nooks and crannies that regular tools or cleaning rags can't.
The USB lithium detail scrubber kit is small but mighty. It's about the size of a battery-powered toothbrush (or a little bigger) and comes with three attachment heads to tackle different types of cleaning jobs. The scouring pad buffs away stains and grime, a hard-bristle, tailored-tip grout brush reaches between tiles and into tight corners to remove layers of dirt, and a medium-bristle detail brush cleans just about any surface — from countertops to toilets to shoes and more.
You can also expand your collection with other attachments sold separately. The detail scrubber kit includes everything you need to start tackling the finer messes in your home for $39.97.
Verse Clamp Speaker
Ryobi speakers are typically highly rated by users, and the Verse Clamp Speaker is no exception. Most portable speakers are forced to sit on the floor or a countertop, but this speaker's clamp design gives you more options for placement. Bluetooth connectivity lets you choose your streaming service and play whatever music or podcasts you prefer. There's also the option to connect multiple speakers together if you want to create a surround sound-like experience.
It makes a great companion for the perfect tailgate or as an addition to a workshop or craft room. It's small enough to take just about anywhere but big enough to deliver quality sound. It runs on Ryobi's popular 18V ONE+ battery system, with up to 32 hours of runtime on a single charge. If you have other devices using the same batteries, you can swap the batteries between them. Ryobi offers multiple options for purchasing: a single speaker for about $60, two speakers for $99, or a speaker with a battery and charger for $99.97.