5 Cool Ryobi Gadgets That Are Highly Rated By Users
Ryobi is constantly churning out new tools, tech, and gadgets, each one building on the brand's stalwart legacy. Decked in its iconic green and black color scheme, Ryobi gadgets offer customers tons of functionality at a lower price compared to higher-end brands like Bosch and Milwaukee. The company has expanded well beyond hand and power tools to include lifestyle gear and outdoor gadgets, ideal for the average homeowner or DIY'er. And, as with all tool brands, some items in the company's product range are more highly celebrated than others.
One thing that keeps Ryobi customers coming back is its interchangeable batteries. Many of its tools and gear are part of the ONE family, where you can use the same rechargeable batteries for different gadgets. This gives you more value and use from your purchases, encouraging customers to give more Ryobi products a chance.
Whether you have a few items in your Ryobi collection or want to start building one, here are five of the coolest Ryobi gadgets that its fans swear by, based on star ratings and user reviews.
Bucket Top Misting Fan Kit
Ryobi's 18-volt ONE+ Whisper Series 7.5-inch Bucket Top Misting Fan Kit cools up to 14 feet with a whisper-quiet fan and misting function. It's one of the most useful Ryobi products that doesn't classify as a tool. It fits directly onto a standard five-gallon bucket, which you can find at any home improvement store (or the Firehouse Subs pickle bucket). Just fill the bucket with water and drop in the attached hose on the fan, and you'll have hours of fine, cool mist. Ryobi claims its bucket-top fan is 44% quieter than previous versions, earning it a spot in its Whisper Series product lineup.
If you don't have a bucket or don't want to deal with the heft and weight of a water-filled basin, the fan includes a hose attachment for a limitless supply of water. It fits any standard garden hose, and you can control the level of mist with two separate settings. Since it's part of the ONE+ series, you can use any 18-volt ONE+ battery, which is handy if you already have some Ryobi tools in this family. The fan head pivots up or down to let you direct the airflow. It's a great companion for tailgates, baseball dugouts, sports field sidelines, family cookouts, or anywhere where you appreciate a little cooling. The Bucket Top Misting Fan Kit is available on the Ryobi website for $99, which includes one rechargeable battery.
Battery Power Source and Charging Kit
Another Ryobi 18-volt ONE+ family member, this battery power source and charging kit is a game-changer for anyone who is frequently on the move. The average power bank typically offers USB and USB-C charging outlets, which limits you as far as what you can charge. This battery power source doesn't stop there. It includes two standard USB outlets, a USB-C port, and a traditional 120-volt AC outlet for charging larger devices, such as a laptop. It delivers up to 150 total watts of power, with a battery life long enough to charge your phone up to six times before needing a replacement battery.
In addition to multiple outlets that let you power multiple devices at once, it also includes an onboard LED light to brighten work areas, camp sites, or other spaces. It's a productivity tool that regular power banks can't compete with. Plus, the charger comes with a wall adapter, allowing it to charge your Ryobi battery without a separate device. You can get the power inverter and a battery from the Ryobi website for $129, or just the power inverter for $79.97.
Speaker with Bluetooth Wireless Technology
Bluetooth speakers are a dime a dozen these days, but Ryobi's speaker with Bluetooth offer a few perks you won't find with other speakers. First and foremost, it runs on the Ryobi 18V ONE+ batteries that you may already have, giving you up to 10 hours of runtime. You get a 125-foot range too, so even if you have to walk away from the party, the music can keep going.
Also included are a USB charging port so you can charge your phone or tablet from the speaker, voice prompts that tell you when your speaker is on or off or connected to Bluetooth, a top handle for easy carrying, and two three-inch speakers for better sound coverage. It comes in the classic green and black Ryobi color scheme and features real buttons (not touchscreen) on the top. All this comes in a package under four pounds, making it a portable option for your next adventure. You can get this speaker on Ryobi's website for $89, not including the battery or charger. The brand also has other Bluetooth speakers in varying sizes and price points, depending on your preferences.
High Pressure Digital Inflator
Society has come a long way from the days of hand pumping bicycle tires and basketballs. Nowadays, digital inflators do all the heavy lifting and remove the guesswork from the process. Ryobi's lineup includes a high-pressure digital inflator, where you can use the digital screen to set the exact PSI you need and let the tool take over. This gives you precise filling up to 160 PSI, and it usually takes just seconds to do.
The digital inflator uses the 18-volt ONE+ battery system to complement your other Ryobi tools and gear. The tool kit also includes a sports ball needle, a presta valve adaptor, and a pinch valve adaptor, each of which clips onto the inflator so all the pieces are in one spot. You can get the digital inflator for about $30 on the Ryobi website, or get the inflator with a battery and charger for under $70.
360-Degree LED Light
Good lighting always comes in handy, which is why this 360-degree LED light is a no-brainer. It features four panels of LED lights, one on each side, for a total of 3,800 lumens that light all directions simultaneously. Each panel can pivot to direct light where you need it. It's the brightest light in Ryobi's extensive lighting collection, plus it uses the 18V ONE+ battery system for long-lasting power.
You can choose from four different brightness modes (low, medium, high, or single panel) to control the intensity of the light and preserve your battery life. On top, you'll find a handle for easy carrying as well as a hook for hanging, in case you need to go hands-free. It's a favorite product for job sites, tailgates, campsites, or anywhere that a flashlight or traditional light source won't cut it. The 360-degree LED light is on the Ryobi website for $99, with the battery and charger sold separately.