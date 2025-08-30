5 Cool Ryobi Gadgets That Are Highly Rated By Users

Ryobi is constantly churning out new tools, tech, and gadgets, each one building on the brand's stalwart legacy. Decked in its iconic green and black color scheme, Ryobi gadgets offer customers tons of functionality at a lower price compared to higher-end brands like Bosch and Milwaukee. The company has expanded well beyond hand and power tools to include lifestyle gear and outdoor gadgets, ideal for the average homeowner or DIY'er. And, as with all tool brands, some items in the company's product range are more highly celebrated than others.

One thing that keeps Ryobi customers coming back is its interchangeable batteries. Many of its tools and gear are part of the ONE family, where you can use the same rechargeable batteries for different gadgets. This gives you more value and use from your purchases, encouraging customers to give more Ryobi products a chance.

Whether you have a few items in your Ryobi collection or want to start building one, here are five of the coolest Ryobi gadgets that its fans swear by, based on star ratings and user reviews.