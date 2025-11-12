This Highly-Rated Compact USB Ryobi Tool May Be Useful When Cleaning Bathroom Tiles & Removing Mold

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cleaning the bathroom is one chore many of us wish we could avoid, so it's not a huge surprise when a product that makes that job easier earns high customer ratings. Ryobi makes a USB Lithium Power Scrubber that is one such product, which can be used to clean stubborn dirt and potentially hazardous mold from the tiles lining bathroom floors and walls. It's not the only tool the brand makes in this category — one of the newest Ryobi USB Lithium tools you can buy is a telescoping scrubber that offers an extended reach. Both devices are part of Ryobi's USB Lithium power system, which includes a few dozen different tools powered by the same interchangeable and rechargeable batteries.

While not as powerful as Ryobi's 18V One+ Power Scrubber, there can be advantages to opting instead for the brand's USB Lithium cleaner. It uses much cheaper batteries for one thing, and it's more compact, which makes it easier to store and use. Its smaller size also makes it more practical to use on bathroom walls. It comes with a 2-inch medium bristle brush that, along with all other Ryobi hex-shank cleaning accessories, is compatible with the tool's power head. The head has two speed settings and can spin up to 300 rpm.

This may be enough speed to remove dirt, grime, grout, and even mold from bathroom tiles, and the tool can also be used in other applications such as cleaning car tires, windows, and pool lining, assuming you're using the right brush for the right job. To get a better idea of how useful the Ryobi USB Lithium Power Scrubber actually is in real-world applications, here's a closer look at what people who've actually used the tool have to say about it.