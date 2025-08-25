The $20 Accessory On Amazon That Turns Your Drill Into A Power Scrubber
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The drill is one of the most useful and common power tools out there, and it's no secret why. They're incredibly handy, allowing you to drill holes and work with screws, and they're as accessible as can be with just about every major power tool brand selling them. Not to mention, they're pretty user-friendly — though there are mistakes everyone makes while using a drill around the house. On top of all of this, these tools are more versatile than one might think, seeing as the chuck is designed to hold more than a standard drill bit.
A fine example of this is how drills can be used as cleaning appliances. With a simple accessory, a drill can go from a motorized screwdriver to a powerful cleaning tool. This can be accomplished with a simple $20 set available through Amazon: the Drillbrush power scrubber brush kit. Three nylon brushes — rounded, flat, and corner — are included for different cleaning situations, and they attach to the chuck of your drill just like any other standard drill bit. Additionally, it comes in a variety of colors, so if you're determined to color coordinate with your drill of choice, there's likely a brush available to match.
All in all, this seems like a fine way to turn your drill into a cleaning powerhouse. Suffice it to say, those who've given it a try agree that it's a worthwhile purchase.
The Drill Brush kit has won over the majority of customers
Digging into the Drillbrush kit's Amazon reviews, one finds loads of satisfied customers. For the $20 price tag, the bulk of buyers feel it's an excellent purchase for all kinds of use cases.
One Amazon reviewer, Tai, put the brushes to use on their car to great success. They were able to remove stubborn stains and tough debris without much effort. Another unnamed Amazon user cleaned up their car interior with the kit, removing rust stains with relative ease. Purchaser jlk put it to use cleaning out their horse's water trough, specifically using the flat brush. All in all, they found it to be a huge time-saver while also putting significantly less stress on their back compared to what it took to clean the trough before.
Other users were able to get their bathrooms and, more specifically, bathtubs, cleaned out using the kit. User AJP was able to successfully clean their almost six decade-old fiberglass tub without it sustaining any damage. Grime and stains were wiped away without any hard scrubbing needed. Reviewer Lyndon Unger used the brush kit for bathroom deep cleaning, and in terms of durability, quality, and functionality, they were more than happy with what it could do. Unlike other, forgettable bathroom products, these brushes seem to belong with the bathroom gadgets you'll actually use.
This kit seems strong, and it can cover all kinds of ground. Still, if you're in need of something a bit different, perhaps other brands could have you covered.
Other drill brush types on the market to consider
With its rounded, flat, and corner brush attachments, the Drillbrush kit should have most jobs covered. If not, this is far from the only brush kit on the market currently, so you can look to others to meet your drill scrubber needs. One example is the Rotoscrub 2-brush accessory kit, which comes with a flat brush and a rounded brush. In this case, the base of the rounded brush is extended, giving you far more reach while cleaning and keeping yourself further away from the action. If you can do without the corner brush, this could be a fine alternative to the Drillbrush kit at just $15.98.
Alternatively, you might need a bit more out of your brushes. Perhaps the surfaces you want to clean have serious stains that mere nylon brushes can't remove. That's where a kit like the Norton coarse wire brush 6-pack could come in handy. These brushes swap nylon for metal wire, which excels at removing stubborn stains, cleaning metal, removing paint, and more. It's priced comparatively to the Drill Brush set, too, costing $19.98, though it might not be ideal for every situation. The wire could prove too coarse for some surfaces, so be aware of that before using it on just anything to avoid tearing and scratching.
Drills can be used for far more than construction and deconstruction. There are drill attachments to clean out dryer vents on Amazon, and there are plenty of options online for general cleaning, too. The Drillbrush kit could be a huge help for most, and at just $20 with plenty of customer positivity behind it, it's a no-brainer.