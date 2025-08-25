The $20 Accessory On Amazon That Turns Your Drill Into A Power Scrubber

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The drill is one of the most useful and common power tools out there, and it's no secret why. They're incredibly handy, allowing you to drill holes and work with screws, and they're as accessible as can be with just about every major power tool brand selling them. Not to mention, they're pretty user-friendly — though there are mistakes everyone makes while using a drill around the house. On top of all of this, these tools are more versatile than one might think, seeing as the chuck is designed to hold more than a standard drill bit.

A fine example of this is how drills can be used as cleaning appliances. With a simple accessory, a drill can go from a motorized screwdriver to a powerful cleaning tool. This can be accomplished with a simple $20 set available through Amazon: the Drillbrush power scrubber brush kit. Three nylon brushes — rounded, flat, and corner — are included for different cleaning situations, and they attach to the chuck of your drill just like any other standard drill bit. Additionally, it comes in a variety of colors, so if you're determined to color coordinate with your drill of choice, there's likely a brush available to match.

All in all, this seems like a fine way to turn your drill into a cleaning powerhouse. Suffice it to say, those who've given it a try agree that it's a worthwhile purchase.