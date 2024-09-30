3 Of The Best Bathroom Gadgets You'll Actually Use

Especially with the colder months around the corner, when you step out of the shower or bath, the last thing you want is to suddenly be cold again. There are different products that can help with this, though. If you don't want to turn the heat up in your house but want the bathroom warm, you can always invest in a space heater designed for a bathroom. Amazon sells one that has an ALCI safety plug, which will shut off the heater if it comes in contact with water, protecting itself from damage. This Dreo space heater costs $60 and comes with a 4.6 rating.

Advertisement

A heated towel warmer is one of those luxury items that will make you feel like you're in a spa. However, you're going to want one to fit even your fluffiest towel or bathrobe. The Sameat Heated Towel Warmer costs $100 but is on sale often and has a 20-liter capacity. It can fit up to two large bath towels, one large bathrobe and pajama set, or one large personal blanket.

To bring it a step further, what about stepping out on a heated bathroom rug? Chances are you already have a bathmat that matches your bathroom decor, so instead of investing in a whole new rug, safely place a heating pad under your already existing rug instead. There are a few different brands on Amazon, but the Yimobra Heating Pad for $50 does come with positive reviews, is non-slip, and is able to be used with multiple fabrics.

Advertisement