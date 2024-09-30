3 Of The Best Bathroom Gadgets You'll Actually Use
Home bathrooms are a necessity, but when they are built, they rarely come with luxury unless you pay a contractor extra for installation. As long as you have a shower, a sink, and a toilet, there isn't much more that you'll technically need. However, creating a better experience in your bathroom can help lift your spirits in the morning before starting your day or bring you peace after an exhausting day at work.
There are some seriously high-tech bathrooms in the world, but more than likely, you will want something affordable and easy to get your hands on, as well as something that you'll use regularly. Based on attainability and positive user experiences, here are four of the best bathroom gadget ideas you'll actually want to use in your bathroom. The methodology we used to select these devices will be explained in more detail at the bottom of the article.
Gadgets with a little heat
Especially with the colder months around the corner, when you step out of the shower or bath, the last thing you want is to suddenly be cold again. There are different products that can help with this, though. If you don't want to turn the heat up in your house but want the bathroom warm, you can always invest in a space heater designed for a bathroom. Amazon sells one that has an ALCI safety plug, which will shut off the heater if it comes in contact with water, protecting itself from damage. This Dreo space heater costs $60 and comes with a 4.6 rating.
A heated towel warmer is one of those luxury items that will make you feel like you're in a spa. However, you're going to want one to fit even your fluffiest towel or bathrobe. The Sameat Heated Towel Warmer costs $100 but is on sale often and has a 20-liter capacity. It can fit up to two large bath towels, one large bathrobe and pajama set, or one large personal blanket.
To bring it a step further, what about stepping out on a heated bathroom rug? Chances are you already have a bathmat that matches your bathroom decor, so instead of investing in a whole new rug, safely place a heating pad under your already existing rug instead. There are a few different brands on Amazon, but the Yimobra Heating Pad for $50 does come with positive reviews, is non-slip, and is able to be used with multiple fabrics.
Turn it into a smart bathroom
The idea of a smart bathroom may be a bit daunting because gadgets like smart mirrors, though cool, can be a bit pricy. However, there are several ways to elevate your bathroom with affordable smart home technology, like smart bulbs and voice assistant devices.
Smart bulbs have become very popular, and honestly, there is more than your fair share of choices at retailers. If you're looking for simple smart bulbs that don't come with color choices and party themes, the Sengled Light Bulbs, costing $29 for a four-pack, is a highly-rated option with 20,000 reviews. However, if you do want the color-changing smart lights to create a mood during your evening baths, then Linkind 4-Pack Smart Light Bulbs for $23 is an option, among many others. Both of these lights work with Alexa.
Having a Bluetooth speaker in the bathroom is a great way to have music or a podcast going while getting ready in the morning, but if it's not fully waterproof, you can't have it in the shower with you. Having an Alexa or a Google Home, though, gives you the control to change stations, up the volume, and even alter the smart bulb color with just for voice. You can even play singing games. However, you may be wondering if the typical bathroom moisture would affect the smart device. Amazon users reported placing an Alexa in the bathroom without an adverse impact. Just keep it out of any potential falls in the bathtub, and you should be fine.
Hygiene and cleaning tools
There is more to bathroom hygiene tech than automated soap and mouthwash dispensers — though they do serve a purpose on your bathroom counter. However, other gadgets can level up your bathroom even more. The iHave Toothbrush Holders is nifty because it does so much more than hold your toothbrushes and cups and dispense your toothpaste. When you insert them into their holder, a UV light disinfects the bristles for clean use every time. You can find this gadget on Amazon for $36.
Another device that'll leave you feeling clean and save you money on toilet paper is a bidet. However, instead of going out and purchasing an expensive toilet with the feature, there's the option of purchasing a self-cleaning nozzle and attaching it to your already-installed toilet. With a 4.6 rating from over 92,000 users and a personal recommendation from previous use, the Luxe Neo 120 Non-Electric Bidet, costing $39, is a popular option. You can set the desired pressure and the speed, which makes for a curated experience, so there are no surprises. Forewarned, it can be a bit cold, though.
Another bathroom hygiene gadget that works on more than just retainers and dentures is the Ultrasonic Retainer Cleaner for $50. You place your items in the water, and the gadget uses ultrasonic and UV light to remove any bacteria. You can use it to also clean toothbrush heads, jewelry, and other items.
How we chose these bathroom gadgets
These gadgets were selected based on user reviews and ratings. We made sure to choose products that had at least a four out of five-star rating from an appropriate amount of consumers who used them. Additionally, we selected bathroom technology that was attainable and simple to install and use. In other words, we weren't looking for over-the-top fog-making bathtubs and intelligent toilets, though they are fairly appealing to some.
Additionally, many of these items could be used outside the bathroom, so they serve multiple functions. For example, the space heater would do well in a garage or shed while in use since it's designed to turn off from water contact. However, we do recommend you do more research to ensure that the gadgets you purchase for your bathroom will work for your home, like making sure the smart lightbulb screw base will fit into the lightbulb housing.