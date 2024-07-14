5 Unique Uses For Color-Changing Smart Lights

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Imagine how convenient it would be to enter the shower and your bathroom lights automatically turn on. Or going to bed with the dim warm light automatically filling the room for a cozy wind down. That's exactly what smart color-changing lights offer. They're one of the most affordable and easiest to use devices that can transform your house into a smart home.

Many homeowners opt for smart lights over typical bulbs for a number of purposes. One is for mood lighting, where you can set the colors and brightness of your lights to give your space a certain vibe — soft yellow for relaxing or reading, bright pink for a dance party, and more. Then, there's remote-controlled lighting: instead of getting up from the couch and toggling the switch across the room, all you have to do is tap a button on your phone.

However, there's actually more to smart color-changing lights than setting the mood or letting you control it from afar.