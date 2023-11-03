5 Of The Coolest Smart Mirrors That Will Elevate Your Home Aesthetics, According To Users
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Smart devices are taking over the home, and a smart mirror is a fun way to level up your bathroom or bedroom. Smart mirrors offer different form factors and functionality. Some are smart fitness mirrors that feature a built-in display and programmed workouts with real-time feedback on your form. These mirrors tend to be full-sized and are also expensive, with most priced upwards of $1,000. Others, like this Capstone Connected Thin Cast Smart Mirror, feature a tablet integrated into the glass.
A quick search on Amazon will also reveal several "smart mirrors" that feature an LED light, defogger, and integrated Bluetooth speaker. While these don't offer a touchscreen display, they do have more functionality than a standard mirror and double up as a light source, too. As a result, they're cheaper than smart fitness mirrors, with most priced between $100 to $400 for small to medium-sized mirrors.
If you're on the hunt for a smart mirror that can level up your home aesthetics, we've shortlisted the best options available on Amazon based on user reviews and ratings. Not all the smart mirrors on this list have Wi-Fi support, but they do have touch functionality and an information display.
BYECOLD Smart Bathroom Mirror
If you want a smart mirror with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, the BYECOLD Smart Bathroom Mirror is a highly-rated option. The mirror comes in a 32 x 24-inch size ($309 on Amazon), but you can also go up to 47 inches in width or choose a vertical option instead. The mirror features Bluetooth speakers at the back, which can be connected to your smartphone to play music. It also has backlit LEDs that can switch between warm light and daylight color temperatures.
The mirror has a digital display in the bottom left corner that shows information like the weather, time, date, and temperature. You can connect the mirror to your smartphone using the WiseMirror iOS or Android app to control the information on the screen. At the center, there's a single multi-function touch button. You can press the button once to turn the LED light on or off, twice to turn off the digital display, and long-press to activate the defogger.
Amazon user reviews of this mirror are largely positive but do mention that it only connects to 2.4GHz Wi-Fi instead of the faster 5GHz option. You might also need to move your router closer to the bathroom to maximize your Wi-Fi signal. In addition, the speaker quality leaves something to be desired. Keep in mind that a wall template isn't provided with the product, so you might need some help from a professional to make sure it's level and centered when mounted.
GS Mirror Dimmable Lighted Bathroom Mirror
If you're looking for a statement smart mirror, the GS Mirror Dimmable Lighted Bathroom Mirror should be on your list. Listed for $289 on Amazon for the 24 x 36-inch option, you can also get bigger sizes, including a massive 72 x 30-inch horizontal mirror. The smart mirror has inlaid rectangular LED lighting, and while you can adjust the brightness, there isn't an option to change the color temperature.
The smart mirror has a digital display that shows the weather, time, and date. This information can be updated by connecting to the WiseMirror app on your smartphone. However, it's worth noting that the mirror only connects to 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi. While the digital display does provide added convenience, it's housed inside a separate rectangular unit, as a result of which some Amazon customers say it isn't a seamless finish.
Apart from the display, the smart mirror has three touch buttons for controlling the LED lights, digital display, and defogger. The light button can be pressed once to turn the light on or off or long-pressed to activate the dimmer. It's worth noting that it doesn't come with an inbuilt Bluetooth speaker, unlike many other options on the market.
GESIPOR Bathroom LED Mirror
The GESIPOR Bathroom LED Mirror features fringe LED lights that border the frame, and this 36 x 28-inch model is listed on Amazon for $229. The mirror is also available in bigger sizes and vertical orientations, with inlaid and backlit lighting options also available. While this smart mirror doesn't have Wi-Fi, you can connect it to your phone via Bluetooth to unlock more features.
A digital display in the center displays the calendar, temperature, and time, while there are six touch buttons below to control an array of functions. The light button lets you turn on and off the LED lights and can be long-pressed to change the color temperature between warm light and daylight. You can also change the brightness of the lights. The other buttons are for defogging, Bluetooth, and controlling the display.
The GESIPOR mirror features an inbuilt wireless speaker, and apart from listening to music, you can also use it to answer calls from your paired smartphone. A separate Bluetooth remote switch is also provided, which can be mounted on the wall for easy control. One common complaint about this GESIPOR smart mirror is that the digital display is too bright, with some customers having trouble figuring out how to turn it off. In addition, it appears the Bluetooth speaker is quite weak and lacking in bass.
Msrorriw LED Bathroom Mirror
If you're on the lookout for a round mirror with some sort of smart functionality, the Msrorriw LED Bathroom Mirror should be on your shortlist. The mirror has a diameter of 24 inches and is priced at $99.95 for the version with a black frame. You can also get this mirror with a gold frame for $109.99. It features an inlaid LED light ring that has four different color temperature options.
The Msrorriw mirror features a digital display that shows the time but doesn't come with Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, lagging behind other options in its category. It does have four touch buttons, though, letting you control power, activate the defogger, change the color of the LED ring, and adjust the time.
A couple of useful extras include a magnetic 5x magnification glass that can be placed anywhere on the mirror and a wall switch that lets you turn on the mirror remotely. While the Msrorriw mirror can be used in the bathroom or bedroom, customer reviews mention that the 24-inch size is too small to be mounted over a sink, with a vanity placement being a better option.
HiMirror Slide
The HiMirror Slide ($108 on Amazon) isn't a wall-mounted mirror, but it has more smart features than all the other mirrors on the list. The makeup mirror measures 11 x 5 inches and features a slide-out form factor and an inbuilt kickstand. The top half is a mirror, while the bottom is a display that can be pulled out when needed. The display is basically an Android tablet that lets you stream music from apps like Pandora and Spotify, watch YouTube, and browse social media. The display runs HiMirror OS 2.0, which includes a skin analyzer, which customers say is quite useful. An AR makeup feature is also included, letting you virtually try on different looks.
The HiMirror Slide features two LED light strips and can be placed in landscape or portrait orientation, depending on your needs. The brightness can be controlled through the tablet interface.
While customer reviews praise the bright lighting and loudspeaker, many mention that the tablet runs an outdated version of Android and is quite sluggish. Additionally, the smart mirror isn't rechargeable and needs to be plugged into a power source to use the display and lights. Given its size, the HiMirror Slide is best placed on a vanity table or desk so that you can sit in front of it and do your makeup.