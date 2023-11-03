5 Of The Coolest Smart Mirrors That Will Elevate Your Home Aesthetics, According To Users

Smart devices are taking over the home, and a smart mirror is a fun way to level up your bathroom or bedroom. Smart mirrors offer different form factors and functionality. Some are smart fitness mirrors that feature a built-in display and programmed workouts with real-time feedback on your form. These mirrors tend to be full-sized and are also expensive, with most priced upwards of $1,000. Others, like this Capstone Connected Thin Cast Smart Mirror, feature a tablet integrated into the glass.

A quick search on Amazon will also reveal several "smart mirrors" that feature an LED light, defogger, and integrated Bluetooth speaker. While these don't offer a touchscreen display, they do have more functionality than a standard mirror and double up as a light source, too. As a result, they're cheaper than smart fitness mirrors, with most priced between $100 to $400 for small to medium-sized mirrors.

If you're on the hunt for a smart mirror that can level up your home aesthetics, we've shortlisted the best options available on Amazon based on user reviews and ratings. Not all the smart mirrors on this list have Wi-Fi support, but they do have touch functionality and an information display.