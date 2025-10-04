What Makes Ryobi's USB Lithium Power Scrubber So Popular? What Users Are Saying
Ryobi's Lithium USB tool lines are definitely not as powerful as what you would expect from its 18V and 40V batteries. However, they do tend to be cheaper and lighter, which makes them ideal for tasks that don't require a significant output or extended work times. Each year, the power tool brand releases even better Ryobi Lithium Tools worth buying, which include some power scrubbers that might fit your cleaning needs. Designed to save your back, your knees, and your wrists from the pain or repetitive motions, cordless power scrubbers help you clean all kinds of surfaces with the flexibility to be away from a wall socket.
On the Ryobi website, the brand lists the USB Lithium Power Scrubber Kit and USB Lithium Telescoping Power Scrubber Kit. Both are sold under $70, have the same IPX7 rating, and are covered by the brand's 2-year Limited Warranty. However, one of the key reasons why they might be so popular is that they're relatively cheaper options that do the same tasks as other tools in the Ryobi lineup. Even if you already own the accompanying battery systems, Ryobi's Lithium Power Scrubber is about $29 cheaper than the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Vortex Power Scrubber, which doesn't even include the battery and retails for $89. In the same vein, the 18V ONE+ Vortex Telescoping Power Scrubber tool is sold for $119, which is about $49 more expensive than its Lithium counterpart. But do people actually think they are worth buying?
Do people think the Ryobi Lithium Power Scrubbers are worth buying?
Between the two variants, the Ryobi USB Lithium Power Scrubber Kit has the most fans. Priced at $59.97, it has an average rating of 4.7 stars from over 400 customers on the Ryobi website. Apart from the power scrubber unit itself, the kit includes the 2 Ah battery, USB cable, and a medium bristle brush. With a max RPM of 175, it weighs just a pound and is the lightest power scrubber in the Ryobi portfolio. Not to mention, it's rated marginally higher than its 18V ONE+ Vortex counterpart. In most cases, users tend to be satisfied with its performance for light cleaning, but there were a few people who thought it lacked power for tougher projects and required multiple passes or pressure. In terms of battery, some owners have also complained about not being able to tell battery percentages and how it doesn't last that long.
On the other hand, the Ryobi USB Lithium Telescoping Power Scrubber Kit has two modes with a max RPM of 400. Weighing 2.35 lbs, it comes with its 2 Ah battery system, four interchangeable brushes, and a pole with an extendable reach of up to 47 inches. While it only has 20 reviews on the Ryobi website, the feedback has been largely positive with an average rating of 4.7 stars. For its happiest customers, they've shared that they used it on everything from cleaning kitchen grout, scrubbing shower walls, and automotive jobs.
Ryobi Lithium Power Scrubber accessories and alternatives
To get the most out of your Ryobi USB Power Scrubbers, you can invest in accessories, like the 11 pc. Scrubber Accessory Kit that works with the USB Lithium Power Scrubber Kit. Retailing for $44.97, the kit includes all kinds of soft, medium, and hard bristle brushes, sponges, scour pads, and a hook-and-loop backer. But if you don't think you need so many, Ryobi also offers a 3 pc. Scrubbing Kit that sells for just $14.97. Apart from its Lithium Power Scrubbers, Ryobi manufactures a Detail Scrubber Kit that runs under $40. Running on the same USB system, it's a lightweight, water-resistant scrubbing tool that can help reach tight spaces your ordinary power scrubber may struggle to access. It even has multiple brush heads, so you can use it on everything from your toilet's grout or tiles to your shoes.
If you're already invested in the 18V ONE+ battery system and don't mind the price difference, we've mentioned before how most users were pretty satisfied with the Ryobi Vortex Power Scrubber's performance, with 400+ people giving it about 4.5 stars on Ryobi's website. Sharing the same IPX7 water resistance rating as its USB Lithium siblings, it can reach up to 210 RPM of speed. On the other hand, the Vortex Telescoping Power Scrubber has also been tried and tested with an average rating of 4.4 stars on the Ryobi website by over 440 people and 200 people from Amazon.
Methodology
To give you a holistic view of the Ryobi USB Lithium Power Scrubber's performance, we've listed the available models. Next, we established their general average rating from the official website and Amazon. Then, we looked into key product features that users praised, as well as its aspects wherein it was noted to perform poorly. We also mentioned a similar product, the Lithium Detail Scrubber Kit and related accessories, for those interested in augmenting their experience within the same USB battery family.
Lastly, we listed power scrubber alternatives, which can be good options for people who already own the power tool brand's 18V ONE+ battery system. Not to mention, the brand offers other power scrubber solutions that are not just more powerful, but also come with unique features like telescopic handles and replaceable brush heads. With this, you can make a better information decision on which Ryobi power scrubber is the best fit for your everyday or professional cleaning needs.