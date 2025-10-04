What Makes Ryobi's USB Lithium Power Scrubber So Popular? What Users Are Saying

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ryobi's Lithium USB tool lines are definitely not as powerful as what you would expect from its 18V and 40V batteries. However, they do tend to be cheaper and lighter, which makes them ideal for tasks that don't require a significant output or extended work times. Each year, the power tool brand releases even better Ryobi Lithium Tools worth buying, which include some power scrubbers that might fit your cleaning needs. Designed to save your back, your knees, and your wrists from the pain or repetitive motions, cordless power scrubbers help you clean all kinds of surfaces with the flexibility to be away from a wall socket.

On the Ryobi website, the brand lists the USB Lithium Power Scrubber Kit and USB Lithium Telescoping Power Scrubber Kit. Both are sold under $70, have the same IPX7 rating, and are covered by the brand's 2-year Limited Warranty. However, one of the key reasons why they might be so popular is that they're relatively cheaper options that do the same tasks as other tools in the Ryobi lineup. Even if you already own the accompanying battery systems, Ryobi's Lithium Power Scrubber is about $29 cheaper than the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Vortex Power Scrubber, which doesn't even include the battery and retails for $89. In the same vein, the 18V ONE+ Vortex Telescoping Power Scrubber tool is sold for $119, which is about $49 more expensive than its Lithium counterpart. But do people actually think they are worth buying?