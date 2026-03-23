5 Exciting New Milwaukee Tools & Accessories Arriving In April 2026
Before spring had even sprung, several new Milwaukee Packout products were announced to be arriving in 2026, which should make fans of the tool brand pretty happy. After all, the more attachments and accessories available for Milwaukee's modular storage system, the more ways users can customize their own setup to best match the way they work. If you're wondering if Milwaukee will also have new tools and other gear to put in your upgraded Packout bins, the answer is yes — there are several new Milwaukee products coming out in 2026.
Some of them will be out sooner than others, including multiple new tools and accessories that will be arriving in the coming weeks. This new equipment spans different categories and trades, including electrical and carpentry, among others. There is also new safety gear on the way that nearly anyone, whether professional or not, can take advantage of, as well as personalize, with many options to choose from.
Among the new Milwaukee gear coming out next month is a whole new tool category being launched for the first time by the brand that consists of dozens of newly available products that metalworkers, plumbers, construction workers, and others will certainly be interested in. Here are seven different exciting new Milwaukee ranges, tools, and accessories arriving in April 2026.
1 ⅝-inch Ratcheting Pipe Cutter and Blade
Some of the best Milwaukee power tools for plumbing include cordless rod cutters and pipe threaders, but the brand also makes hand tools that will come in handy when pipefitting and doing other related work. Its list of available products for pipefitters and plumbers is expanding this April, as Milwaukee is adding an updated model of its 1-⅝-inch Ratcheting Pipe Cutter to its catalog, as well as a replacement blade that can be bought separately.
The Milwaukee 1 ⅝-inch Ratcheting Pipe Cutter isn't limited to one material and can be used with PVC, CPVC, ABS, and PEX, as well as rubber hoses. The tool has an all-metal handle, and its blade is made from stainless steel to ensure durability and sharp, straight cuts that take less effort. A big difference between the last-generation pipe cutter and the new one is that the new one features a one-handed side lock. Previously, the one-handed lock was positioned on the bottom of the handle. Like the older model, the cutter's handle has an integrated lanyard hole for better portability and storage.
There's also a one-handed quick blade release that makes it easy to swap in a new blade. Milwaukee is making sure users can get the most out of its new tool as soon as it launches by also offering replacement blades that can be bought alongside it. The Milwaukee 1 ⅝-inch Ratcheting Pipe Cutter Replacement Blade is no different than the stainless steel blade that comes with the tool and shouldn't be difficult for users to swap one for the other.
12-inch and 300-mm Magnetic Combination Squares
There are more types of Milwaukee tape measures than you might imagine, but for the most part, measuring tape doesn't do much other than help determine length and distance. A combination square, on the other hand, is more versatile. It's one of the simpler tools you can add to your kit, but that doesn't mean it's not one of the most useful. As an adjustable measuring and marking tool, a combination square can be used to quickly check angles, transfer precise dimensions, and dial in machine setups like blade and bit alignment, like when aligning saw blades and drill bits perpendicular to workpieces.
Coming this April is the Milwaukee 12-inch Magnetic Combination Square, which uses two rare earth magnets to easily adhere to metal surfaces and allow the user to focus on the measurements. The tool features a stainless steel, precision-etched 12-inch blade ruler and machined 45-degree and 90-degree working surfaces. Milwaukee designed the head to be large for enhanced accuracy while still being able to slide easily along the blade. The level vial is also large for easy visibility, and the square features a scribe hole at the 1-inch mark and on-board storage for the scribe pin, which is kept inside the stock.
Both sides of the blade mark 12 inches, while one features 1/16th-inch markings and the other 1/32nd-inch ones for even more precision. Those who already own a Milwaukee 300-mm Rafter Square know the brand isn't averse to providing metric tools, so if imperial standards aren't for you, you'll be relieved to know that Milwaukee's releasing a 300-mm Magnetic Combination Square alongside its new 12-inch tool.
8-20 AWG Dipped Grip Wire Stripper & Cutter
Milwaukee is also offering at least one new tool for the electrical trade this April — the 8-20 AWG Dipped Grip Wire Stripper & Cutter. Milwaukee already offers several wire strippers and cutters — it would, frankly, be odd if the major tool company didn't — but this offers a useful V-shaped blade and other features that electricians and DIYers may find novel enough to justify buying another version of a tool they already own.
Designed to deliver clean strips and a precise fit for both copper wire and non-metallic cable, the aforementioned V-shaped blades are spring-assisted and sport a durable edge. It's capable of cutting 8-18 gauge solid and 10-20 gauge stranded AWG wire, with high-contrast white markings on black metal that make them easier to see in low light. Two threaded bolt shears (6-32 and 8-32) are also built into the device, as are wire looping holes, allowing users to get more done without swapping tools. Plus, it has an integrated tether hole, making it painless to attach a lanyard.
The Milwaukee 8-20 AWG Dipped Grip Wire Stripper & Cutter is the latest hand tool that Milwaukee is making in its huge research, design, and manufacturing facility in West Bend, Wisconsin. The company is specifically marketing the wire stripper/cutter, as well as many other products like certain pliers and screwdrivers, as American-made. With "USA" integrated directly in its labeling, Milwaukee is letting potential American customers know that the tool is locally made (and free from any directly tariff-related additional costs).
Milwaukee is launching a whole new tool category of abrasive wheels
One of the best new Milwaukee tools launched in 2025 was its M18 Fuel 4.5-6-inch braking grinder, and this year the brand is making the tool even more useful by adding dozens of different abrasive wheels that are compatible with the cordless device. It's a whole new tool category for Milwaukee, which is hitting the ground running this April by starting off with 100 different products. The new lineup includes cutting, grinding, and combo wheels that range between 4 and 16 inches in diameter. Depending on the wheel, prices will range from less than $2 to around $23 each.
Unlike smaller discs, the wheels are made for faster and more intensive material removal. Each grinder accessory is designed for consistent performance, faster cuts, more control, and extended wheel life, so users won't need to replace them as often. The dozens of new wheels are divided up into three different performance tiers. One includes both metal and masonry cut-off wheels, as well as a dual cut & grind wheel and metal grinding options.
Another tier is Milwaukee's Ceramic+ line, which Milwaukee says can cut and remove material up to twice as fast as standard wheels, allowing for smoother finishes and enhanced productivity when working with metal and stainless steel. The company also says its Ceramic+ wheels will last longer than ceramic competitors and require less effort while grinding. Milwaukee's third tier of new abrasive accessories is its Performance+ line, which offers wheels that last up to five times as long and deliver faster cuts. The Performance+ wheels consist of zirconia grain that will stay sharp during use, allowing for faster material removal. With the grain consistently exposed to material, the wheels can also provide more control and smoother finishes.
Several new Milwaukee safety glasses for customizing jobsite eye protection
In addition to all the tools, accessories, and storage solutions the brand makes, there are also Milwaukee apparel items to keep you safe on the jobsite, along with other safety gear. This spring, shoppers will have even more options when it comes to eye protection, which should never be overlooked, whether you're working on a hazardous construction site or in your own garage at home. The new safety glasses will come in two different types — wraparound and full-frame — with multiple variations of each, allowing users to find the pair that works best for them.
Both designs include durable, anti-scratch coatings on the lenses that meet ANSI Z87+ standards, ensuring that they can withstand heavy, fast projectiles and other debris without shattering or breaking. Additionally, the wraparound models are CSA Z94.3 rated, providing both a wider field of view and side protection. However, Milwaukee's new full-frame glasses come with removable side shields that can also help keep hazardous debris from coming in at an angle. They don't have flexible nose pads for added comfort, though, unlike the wraparound products.
Both styles come with soft temple arms to rest more comfortably on the user's ears, and come in three different lens types: mirrored, tinted, and clear. Each style will also have a fourth type — its own unique lens color that the other one doesn't have available. The full-frame safety glasses will have an optional blue-tinted mirrored lens, and the wraparounds will have a red mirrored lens that's perfectly suited for Milwaukee's branding. All the safety glasses variants will be available in April and cost between roughly $35 and $45.