Every Milwaukee Measuring Device Type (And How To Choose The Right One For You)
There's not a trade, job, or project in the world that wouldn't benefit from a bit of measurement before the work begins. Whether you're building a skyscraper or a birdhouse, getting accurate lengths, widths, and heights can mean the difference between having a world-class structure or a pile of junk — especially if you don't know how to accurately read a tape measure.
Some argue that Milwaukee's overall higher prices don't equate to better tools, but the features incorporated into the red brand's measuring devices do make them worth a second look. While there are several major tape measure brands, Milwaukee loyalists are more likely to buy its tape measures because of brand loyalty. That's why the occasional harsh review of these tape measures is a bit more reliable — Milwaukee faithful expect perfection in every purchase, and are more disappointed than they would be with any random brand.
Milwaukee's website lists just about every tape measure and distance meter the company makes, but we've compacted that list down to 13 basic types of measuring device. We'll include links to purchase these tools as well as a little direction as to whom these products are best recommended, whether that's a specific trade or just a basic project or type of user.
One final note: while Amazon does carry many of these tape measures, SlashGear has written about the risks of buying Milwaukee tools from that site.
Milwaukee Pipe Diameter Tape Measure
Perfect for plumbers, electricians, or anyone who needs to measure a pipe, this handy little keychain is a life saver, although its price tag can keep it out of the toolboxes of occasional users. I personally picked one of these up while trying to add a drain extension for a recently-installed sump pump after multiple failed guesses and a mocking look from the associate at a nearby hardware store. One quick measurement later, I had the perfect bit of PVC for my foundation-draining needs.
The Milwaukee Pipe Diameter Tape Measure features a reinforced body in case it gets dropped during use, and has a built-in keychain to keep it handy before and after you get a measurement. The measuring tape itself features a go/no-go gauge, used for roll grooving applications like sprinkler systems, and a diameter scale that's in inches, but with 100ths markings to help make for easier math.
I keep mine on a retracting lanyard with a carabiner, but it's also got a built-in magnet to temporarily pop the tape measure on a nearby pipe while working. Just don't forget you left it there, because the Milwaukee Pipe Diameter Tape Measure costs about $120 at Acme Tools.
Milwaukee Stud Tape Measure
Carpenters and job site laborers alike will reap the benefits of spending a little more for this Milwaukee tape measure that features smooth retraction and strong extension even through the mud, gravel, and debris that you'll encounter on any work site. In fact, Milwaukee says that the Stud tape measure (a reference to both the tool's durability and the joists it's designed to measure) is the most durable tape in the industry, with the brand's EXO360 Rip and Wear Resistant Blade Technology protecting the bright high-visibility blade in the toughest work conditions, with extra protection coating both sides of the first 6 inches of the blade.
Milwaukee has had some version of the Stud tape measure in its catalogs since 2018, and the currently-available model features 14 feet of standout, handy for taking longer measurements solo. The highlighter-yellow bit of plastic that the tape measure's hook rests on helps the tool stand out while also protecting your finger during blade retraction, and the comfortable finger stop blade brake on the underside of the tape measure's body is a cool way to temporarily stop the blade to take a quick measurement without fully engaging the blade lock.
Home Depot sells the 25-foot version of the Stud Tape Measure for about $30, while the 35-foot version will set you back $40. It's well worth the investment for the kind of person using a tape measure every day in less-than-optimal conditions.
Milwaukee Auto Lock Tape Measure
This is a great tape measure with one standout upgrade. It includes several of the features of other Milwaukee tape measures like anti-tear coating and a decent 9-foot standout for solo usage, but it eliminates the frustrating tendency of most tape measures to slip out of the locked position by automatically locking in place while it's being pulled out.
While the Auto Lock is the main selling point of this tape measure, Milwaukee didn't skimp on the tool during construction. Markings are big and bold, with every ⅛-inch stamped and every ¼-inch emboldened, and standard stud distance marked in red. The blade is reasonably stiff, with Milwaukee claiming 12-foot of reach, and the first 6-inch of the blade is coated with anti-tear material. Retraction is controlled by holding a textured button on the top, and the tool itself has a reinforced body and a metal belt hook on the back.
The Auto Lock Tape Measure is a good option for just about any tape measure user that has yelled at a tape measure that has freed itself from its lock at exactly the wrong moment, and its Auto Lock feature supplemented by a host of other upgrades over cheaper options. The 16-foot Milwaukee Auto Lock Tape Measure is available at Ace Hardware for $16; the 25-foot model will cost you about $20.
Milwaukee Compact Tape Measure
The Milwaukee Compact Tape Measure still has many of the same features as other tape measures on this list, just in a slightly smaller and more affordable package. For added portability, everyday use, or just to have one when you need one, Milwaukee's compact tape measures are great for getting things measured around the house, or to keep handy when doing side jobs for a friend.
Available in four tape lengths from 12 feet to 30, the Milwaukee Compact Tape Measure has a wireform belt clip, impact resistant body, and an anti-tear coating on the first 6 inches of the blade.
This tool is well reviewed on Home Depot's website, where it maintains a 4.4 out of 5, but more importantly the poor reviews are consistent — a good way to see what the weaker points of a product are. Common issues include a lack of durability and a blade that tears or bends prematurely, but with a limited lifetime warranty Milwaukee should cover those problems. While the Milwaukee Compact Tape Measure is one of the more affordable options in the brand's catalog, it certainly isn't built for everyday use on a tough job site.
The Milwaukee Compact Tape Measure can be purchased from Home Depot in 12, 16, 25, and 30 foot lengths, with prices ranging from $13 to $22.
Milwaukee Keychain Tape Measure
First, we have to admit something: the compact tape measure in the last section? Not that compact, really. Basically it's just a normal tape measure, the kind you'll find in any toolbox under any sink or in any garage around the world. If you want something really compact, Milwaukee has you covered with its Keychain Tape Measure. This little guy measures 1.93 x 1.65 x 0.9 inches and weighs in at a measly 0.15 pounds, making it perfect to keep in your pocket or attached to a belt loop for quick measurements of handheld items like short lengths or bolts at the hardware store.
Milwaukee also offers a variant of this tool that's got ten feet of tape and a built-in LED light! An onboard light on a tape measure is a fantastic addition to the tool, allowing a user in the back of a cabinet, under a vehicle, or in a creepy crawl space to easily and quickly read measurements. And with the extra 4 feet of length, even basic studs can be measured for cuts. Both the vanilla and LED versions of the Milwaukee Keychain Tape Measure include a fabric lanyard with a metal clip, but I still feel like a belt loop would have been a welcome addition, too.
The Milwaukee 6-foot Keychain Tape Measure can be picked up at Home Depot for $6; the 10-foot version with LED will run you around $11.
Milwaukee Wide Blade Tape Measure
If you find yourself working solo a lot — say, for example, you're an independent handyman or a person making estimates for a small contracting company — being able to take quick measurements without needing help is a must. Milwaukee's Wide Blade Tape Measure helps with this in a few ways, since the wider blade provides more stability, resulting in a longer reach and standout.
For the uninitiated, standout refers to the maximum length the tape can, well, stand out before it drops, and the distance is measured from the user's supporting hand. Reach is the same distance, but measured from the tape measure itself; it's often calculated by adding three feet to the standout measurement, since that's the average distance between where a user holds the tape measure and where they support the tape as they extend it across their body. Tape measure packaging often lists either reach or standout, often in nice, whole numbers.
Milwaukee claims its 35-foot-long Wide Blade Tape Measure's 17 feet of reach and 14 feet of standout are the longest reach and straightest standout in the industry. The tool also has a reinforced frame and double sided printing, and can be purchased from Ace Hardware for $34. It's available in several other lengths, as well.
Milwaukee Magnetic Tape Measure
Magnetic tape measures — and we're talking about magnets on the blade of the tape measure, not on the body — are incredibly handy for solo measuring, allowing you to get an easy grip on metallic surfaces and measure a good distance away. Milwaukee offers up two varieties – a standard magnetic tape measure, and a wide blade version for those who want a beefier tape that has one of the longest standouts in the business. Folks in construction, where metal surfaces and steel studs are constantly being measured, will likely get the most benefit from this particular member of the Milwaukee tape measure lineup.
The low-profile magnet mounted to the blade, just behind that mysterious little blade hole, is the standout feature, helping to grab from both the top and bottom of the blade. However, the blade's double sided anti-tear coating and stiff, straight construction also make it easy to recommend for any daily user. You can order the 25-foot Milwaukee Magnetic Tape Measure from Acme Tools for $20, and they also carry other versions of the tool. And if you've ever wondered why tape measures are curved instead of flat, check out SlashGear's explainer!
Milwaukee Electrician's Magnetic Tape Measure
Specialty tools are one of the coolest parts of being a tradesperson. Sure, everybody needs a screwdriver — but do they get cool ones that prevent them from certain death by electrocution? I think not. Electricians in particular, given the importance of keeping oneself grounded, have a bevy of specialty products designed with safety of the user in mind.
However, specialty tools for electrical work aren't all designed solely to keep you alive. The Milwaukee Electrician's Magnetic Tape Measure, for example, is tailor-made for electricians while still including many of the features that make Milwaukee tape measures great. A large magnetic top and side hook allow for quick storage on nearby conduit or steel studs while working, and electrician-specific reference guides provide quick info for conduit bending and more. If you're in the field and you need a tape measure anyway, why not get one that's got extra measurements specifically for your job?
The Milwaukee 16-foot Electrician's Magnetic Tape Measure is available at Home Depot for $22; the 25-foot version sells for $25.
Milwaukee 25-foot Magnetic Tape Measure w/ Rechargeable 100L Light
If you're the type of person who has trouble deciding between similar products with one or two different features, this list must be a nightmare for you. Fortunately, Milwaukee offers a deluxe package — basically the loaded baked potato of tape measures, replete with all the hidden tape measure functions you can handle. The Milwaukee 25-foot Magnetic Tape Measure with Rechargeable 100-lumen Light features a low-profile magnet on the blade, a finger stop, a wire form belt clip, and a built-in USB rechargeable LED light capable of projecting 100 lumens onto your blade for easy reading in darkness or dim lighting.
On top of those handy features, this tool also has many of the highlights of the brand's other tape measures, including 12 feet of standout, double-sided printing, and fully reinforced and impact resistant construction. The light is bright, the tool is durable, and the measurements are easy to read, making it a fantastic all-around pick, but one that's especially good for mechanics or plumbers who often do their measuring in dark areas.
The Milwaukee 25-foot Magnetic Tape Measure with Rechargeable 100-lumen Light can be picked up from Ace Hardware for $38.
Milwaukee Fiberglass Open Reel Long Tape Measure
When the job requires measuring hundreds of feet, a standard tape measure won't cut it. Adding multiple tape measurements together looks unprofessional and adds unreliability and variance in an otherwise standard measuring process, and often takes longer as well. An open reel long tape measure with flexible fiberglass tape is a far better solution, especially when going along a hard surface, like when measuring a fence or the exterior of a building.
The Milwaukee Fiberglass Open Reel Long Tape Measure is available in 100 foot increments up to 300 feet of length, and features include 3:1 planetary metal gears for a long life backed by a limited lifetime warranty, and a blade wiper to keep the blade clean and the tool working properly. Open-reel designs like this one are great for long tape measures used on job sites or other locations where dirt and debris are likely to collect on your measuring tape, since cleaning the blade off is as easy as running the tool under some water.
The 300 feet Milwaukee Fiberglass Open Reel Long Tape Measure can be ordered from Northern Tool for $30, and other lengths are also available.
Milwaukee Digital Measuring Wheel
Digital measuring wheels are efficient, quick ways to take long measurements, and are especially handy for those jobs where you don't have anything to run a tape measure against; for example, measuring out a line on the ground for a fence or sprinkler system. You simply press a button, take a little walk while the tool takes a measurement, and save the results for an accurate estimate of distance.
Milwaukee's Digital Measuring Wheel is available with either a 6-inch or 12-inch wheel, depending on the distance and terrain you'll be using the tool on. I had to replace a fence last year after mine succumbed to the Colorado winds, and the estimator used one of these tools and got an accurate measurement in seconds. While a digital measuring wheel is not the kind of tool everyone needs, for construction, engineering, or real estate it is a quick and useful gadget for getting longer measurements than a traditional tape measure, especially on rough terrain.
The Milwaukee 6-inch Digital Measuring Wheel can be purchased from Home Depot for $45; the 12-inch version is also available at Home Depot for $99.
Milwaukee Laser Distance Meter
Laser Distance Meters are fantastic for taking nearly instant measurements indoors, although direct sunlight can affect outdoor measurements. Still, there are literally hundreds of uses for laser distance meters in virtually every field, whether that's quickly finding the center of a room for lighting installation, determining the amount of drywall you'll need for a job, or even spacing out networking equipment in communication rooms. Milwaukee's distance meters feature a digital auto-level feature that takes a measurement once the tool is level, resulting in a more accurate measurement.
The Milwaukee Laser Distance Meter features +/- 1/16-inch accuracy and a range of up to 330 feet. The tool can store up to 30 readings, and is encased in overmolded plastic to protect your investment. It also has a 2-inch color screen for easy reading in dark conditions and a handy little "side shot" button for easy measurement taking while holding the device.
The Milwaukee 330-foot Laser Distance Meter is available at Home Depot for $219. 65-foot and 150-foot versions are available at lower prices.
Milwaukee Composite Folding Rule
Despite the existence of high-tech measuring devices, the humble folding rule still has its uses. Need to measure something really tall? Folding rules remain rigid when unfolded. Measuring something small, or something that requires more accuracy than a tape measure can provide? A folding rule just needs one section folded out, and doesn't require fiddling with the base of the tape measure as it gets in the way of your readings.
The Milwaukee Composite Folding Rule uses composite, laminated blades rather than the older wooden ones you may be more familiar with. The tool's joints lock at 0, 90, and 180 degrees for added functionality, and the tool can take accurate measurements up to 78 inches. The Milwaukee Engineer's Folding Rule also incorporates reference angle markings to help users determine common conduit bend angles.
Ace Hardware carries both the Milwaukee Composite Folding Rule and the Engineer's Folding Rule; both versions cost $23.
Methodology
This list was assembled based on Milwaukee's full list of measuring tapes, lasers, and other tools on its website. Reviews and product information were gathered from retailers and Milwaukee itself. SlashGear has several other articles about Milwaukee tools, with subject matter including the red brand's M18 tools system and some Milwaukee products to steer clear of.