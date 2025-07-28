Every Milwaukee Measuring Device Type (And How To Choose The Right One For You)

There's not a trade, job, or project in the world that wouldn't benefit from a bit of measurement before the work begins. Whether you're building a skyscraper or a birdhouse, getting accurate lengths, widths, and heights can mean the difference between having a world-class structure or a pile of junk — especially if you don't know how to accurately read a tape measure.

Some argue that Milwaukee's overall higher prices don't equate to better tools, but the features incorporated into the red brand's measuring devices do make them worth a second look. While there are several major tape measure brands, Milwaukee loyalists are more likely to buy its tape measures because of brand loyalty. That's why the occasional harsh review of these tape measures is a bit more reliable — Milwaukee faithful expect perfection in every purchase, and are more disappointed than they would be with any random brand.

Milwaukee's website lists just about every tape measure and distance meter the company makes, but we've compacted that list down to 13 basic types of measuring device. We'll include links to purchase these tools as well as a little direction as to whom these products are best recommended, whether that's a specific trade or just a basic project or type of user.

One final note: while Amazon does carry many of these tape measures, SlashGear has written about the risks of buying Milwaukee tools from that site.