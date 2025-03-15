What Is The Hole On At The End Of A Tape Measure For?
It's pretty obvious what the numbers on a tape measure are for but there are other helpful hidden tape measure functions you may not be aware of. Maybe you're aware of them but just don't know what exactly they're there for, such as the black diamonds on a tape measure. Another example is the hole that's usually found at the end of a tape measure, located on the metal hook. Its size and shape may slightly differ, but most tape measures will be equipped with this hole or slot.
The hole on the end of a tape measure allows you to hang one end of the tape onto a nail or screw that's partially embedded into a surface. That way, you can pull the case back as far as you need and take measurements without needing a second person to hold one end of the tape. It's a very simple and straightforward feature — but, if you're working alone — it can be invaluable.
A tape measure is one of the essential items you need in your home tool kit and the ability to fully use it by yourself rather than with a partner makes it much more functional. Because this opening is used for hooking one end of the tape to a protruding screw or nail, the hole on a tape measure is often referred to as a hook slot. Now that you know this, there's no excuse not to keep a tape measure on hand — even if you're working alone!
Some tape measures allow you to attach the end another way
This hook slot feature is found on nearly any tape measure you can buy, including very small ones that can make for a useful tool that fits on your keychain. However, there are other ways you can use a tape measure without a second person holding one end of the device, which can be especially convenient if you also don't have a nail or screw to hang the tape from.
Some tape measures have magnetic hooks on one end, such as the Milwaukee 25-foot Wide Blade Magnetic Tape Measure. With a magnetic end, you can adhere the hook to studs or metal surfaces, rather than hang it. This may not be as secure, since you'll need to be careful not to pull too hard and disrupt the magnetic force, but at least it's an option if you don't have anywhere to hang the hook from. This is also one reason why you should invest in a high-quality tape measure as opposed to a cheap one. Sure, the cheaper ones should (ideally) offer the same measurements, but with a strong steel tape like the one that's offered with Milwaukee's product, you won't have as much risk of the tape sagging as you extend it further, which would lead to imprecise measurements.
Between the quality of the tape and its magnetic hook slot, Milwaukee's Magnetic Tape Measure can be a very useful tool to own and one of several Milwaukee products that can make decorating for the holidays easier, among many other applications. However, you should keep in mind that you can typically only extend a tape measure so far without it beginning to arc. Milwaukee's 25-foot tape measure, for example, only has a guaranteed 17-foot reach.
A laser measure is another way to get the job done without a second person
Another option is to use a laser distance meter, since you don't need anyone or anything to hold the other end of a tape. Milwaukee also makes these, and if you're wondering if Milwaukee laser distance meters are worth the investment for DIY enthusiasts or professionals looking to upgrade their equipment, you should know that such devices come with both pros and cons when compared to a standard tape measure.
Because of the way it uses light to measure distance, a laser meter can be less accurate with short distances. It's also only able to determine distances along a straight line — if you're measuring the circumference of a tree trunk, for example, it won't be of any use. Laser meters also rely on power, and while it may be easy to keep charged or have extra batteries on hand, there's always the chance it will conk out on you at an inconvenient time. An analog tape measure, on the other hand, will always be ready to go.
But, if you're working by yourself, and there is nothing available to use the hook slot with or any metal surface for a magnetic end to adhere to, a laser distance meter can be a quick, easy way to take measurements. Plus, they're typically faster to use if you need to determine many measurements for a project and they usually can gauge much longer distances than a standard tape measure. Even if you use a laser measure more frequently, though, it's always a good idea to keep a trusty, old-school tape measure in your tool kit for when you need it — preferably one with a hook slot.