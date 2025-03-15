What Is The Hole On At The End Of A Tape Measure For?

It's pretty obvious what the numbers on a tape measure are for but there are other helpful hidden tape measure functions you may not be aware of. Maybe you're aware of them but just don't know what exactly they're there for, such as the black diamonds on a tape measure. Another example is the hole that's usually found at the end of a tape measure, located on the metal hook. Its size and shape may slightly differ, but most tape measures will be equipped with this hole or slot.

The hole on the end of a tape measure allows you to hang one end of the tape onto a nail or screw that's partially embedded into a surface. That way, you can pull the case back as far as you need and take measurements without needing a second person to hold one end of the tape. It's a very simple and straightforward feature — but, if you're working alone — it can be invaluable.

A tape measure is one of the essential items you need in your home tool kit and the ability to fully use it by yourself rather than with a partner makes it much more functional. Because this opening is used for hooking one end of the tape to a protruding screw or nail, the hole on a tape measure is often referred to as a hook slot. Now that you know this, there's no excuse not to keep a tape measure on hand — even if you're working alone!

