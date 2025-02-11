10 Adorable And Useful Tools You Can Fit On Your Keychain

Loads of people carry a smartphone with them wherever they go, but there's at least one other thing that's just as — if not more — important: Keys. Unless or until we start unlocking all vehicles and buildings with our phones, anyway.

While a set of keys may not be as versatile as a pocket computer, there's a countless number of tools of various sizes and for various purposes that can clip onto them. So technically, with the right assortment of add-ons, our keys can be even more useful than a smartphone. As long as it doesn't require an internet connection.

Much like our phones, our keys can become a form of self-expression as we accessorize them over time. Rather than key covers, though, we're going to talk about tools. Lots and lots of tools can fit onto a keyring (for better or worse) and may just make your life a little easier in certain situations. Hence the list below, organized from least to most expensive.