Can You Transfer Your Android SIM To An iPhone?

Before proceeding, it's important to take note of the type of SIM your Android phone has. There's a physical SIM card that would require a mobile device to be equipped with a SIM card slot. There's also an embedded SIM — eSIM for short — which is basically a digital version of the physical SIM card. Both should work on an iPhone but would depend on the model you switch to.

On that subject, where you purchased your new iPhone is also essential to the process of switching mobile phones. In the U.S., the last iPhone model that came equipped with a SIM card slot is the iPhone 14 — you should be able to keep using your physical SIM card. If you're within the region and were hoping to upgrade to the newest iteration of the device, you'd have to ditch your physical SIM card and switch to using eSIMs moving forward. Outside the U.S., however, iPhone 15 models may still come with a physical SIM card tray. So if you buy your gadget internationally, you'll have the option to use both a physical SIM card as well as an eSIM, provided that the latter is the correct SIM size required by the iPhone.

Finally, transferring SIMs will depend on whether your new iPhone is carrier unlocked. If you bought your new iPhone through a certain mobile service provider, you will only be able to use a SIM provided by the same company, unless you request your carrier to unlock your iPhone.