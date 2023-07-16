How To Tell If Your iPhone Is Carrier Unlocked

Every smartphone is either locked or unlocked, depending on where you buy the device from. When you acquire a new mobile phone directly from a U.S. carrier like AT&T or Verizon, it will be locked to that specific company's network service. While locking devices is a phone carrier's way of minimizing theft and other fraudulent activities within your account with the company, this typically also means that you will be unable to use the mobile device through a different wireless provider. In contrast, an unlocked phone lets you use SIM cards and subscribe to a phone plan from any mobile service provider.

Owning a locked phone doesn't really greatly affect users who have been subscribed to their mobile plan for years. However, if you have plans to upgrade your device to a newer one and then sell or pass on your old phone to someone else, you will need to fulfill your phone carrier's unlocking policy requirements before the next device user will be able to use it.

In addition, if you are a frequent overseas traveler and go to places that don't have mobile service providers affiliated with your original carrier, unless you sign up for your carrier's international services, then you will be unable to make calls or send messages through your mobile phone while abroad.

Not sure if your mobile phone is carrier unlocked? If you own an iPhone, there are several ways you can find out if you are restricted to using your device with your mobile carrier.