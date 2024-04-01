5 Underrated Tools You Can Find At Target
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you think Target is only a place to snag trendy clothes, exclusive albums, or seasonal decor, you're in for a surprise. As a leading retail chain, Target has explored various avenues over the decades to remain relevant and up-to-date with competitors. Tools are likely the last category you'd associate the company with, but the store contains a surprisingly vast collection of versatile devices.
From tape measures and hammers to lawnmowers and power saws, Target makes for a solid one-stop shop for tool buyers seeking an alternative to The Home Depot, Ace Hardware, or Lowe's. In fact, the tool selection is so diverse that there are bound to be a number of items you miss while going through the more common assortment of Target tools. We'll be looking through some of the most underrated appliances from Target shelves. These tools were chosen thanks to their unexpected level of resourcefulness, with many having the ability to be used in a number of scenarios. More about our decision methodology can be found at the end of this list.
Slice Mini Box Cutter with Ceramic Safety Blade
For many, an X-ACTO blade or utility knife is the go-to tool for a job that will require a lot of cutting. But if you're looking for a similar tool that can get the job done the greatest of ease, Target has you covered with the Slice Mini Box Cutter.
If your hands are covered in cuts and scrapes from accidental blade jabs, the Slice Mini Box Cutter is sure to be a pleasant update. Its rounded blade has the same ability to go through various materials from plastics to cardboard with increased durability compared to metal or steel blades. At the same time, it is finger-friendly to the extreme with the added benefit of a reversible blade to adapt for left-handed users.
Those who have had the pleasure of using the Slice Mini Box Cutter can speak for its exceptional functionality, with the product currently holding a stellar 4.9 out of 5-star rating average on the Target website. To top it all off, this pocket-sized tool only comes in at $9.99.
Ukonic DC Comics Batman Batarang Pocket Size 6-In-1 Portable Multitool Kit
Not all tools are built the same. When you hear the word "multitool," chances are you think of an assortment of knives, tweezers, pliers, scissors, and more. In other words, probably something you can't take with you in an airport. But multitools come in more than one style, including a seemingly simple device that is bound to bring out the Dark Knight in you.
While the popular DC superhero Batman doesn't possess any superpowers, the 6-In-1 Portable Multitool Kit from Ukonic designed to appear like a Batarang comes loaded with special abilities. Armed with six handy tools including a rope cutter, can opener, flathead screwdriver, bottle opener, hex wrenches, and Phillips head screwdriver, this beast of a gadget is as versatile as they come while avoiding the clunky design of more traditional multitools. Its slim design means you can fit it in your pocket or attach it to your keychain with ease. And if Batman isn't your cup of tea, don't fret, as Ukonic carries other pop culture-themed multitools including the Millennium Falcon from "Star Wars," the U.S.S. Enterprise from "Star Trek," and Captain America's shield from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Toolsmith 2.5 Inch Multi-Purpose Table Vise
At first glance, a table vise may not seem like the most multifaceted tool out there and Target would likely be the last place you'd find one at. But once again, this is a pairing where judging a book by its cover will leave you empty-handed.
The Toolsmith Table Vise makes for a sturdy yet compact tool that gets the job done in a variety of settings. Whether you need something to be held tightly in place for gluing, woodwork, sawing, sharpening, jewelry work, drilling, or anything in between, it's hard to go wrong with this standout device. Nylon covers can be applied to the jaws can to tenderly hold onto delicate items while its V-notch serrated teeth clamp tightly into more stubborn or rounded objects. When you're done with it, the vise can be easily stored away in the closet or drawer until your next project. While it may not be the best option for especially large jobs, there's no denying the effectiveness of this tool when paired with the right kind of task.
Stalwart Digital Multimeter Voltage Tester
It's easy to overlook checking the wiring in your house or car until it's too late. Neglecting electronic diagnostics can have disastrous outcomes if it turns out you have faulty electricity, resulting in extreme physical and financial consequences. Fortunately, you don't have to be the world's greatest electrician to get the job done. There's an easy and safe way to perform checkups that you can find at your local Target.
The Stalwart Digital Multimeter allows you to test the alternate and direct voltage, diode measurements, resistance, and wire continuity with ease. Whether it's an outlet in your living room or an old car battery sitting in your garage, you can be guaranteed that you'll get accurate results in the safest way possible. The voltage meter is made to be read easily even in the dimmest of locations with a bright, bold backlit LCD display. Along with the multimeter, you'll also receive a vinyl carrying case and two AAA batteries. At its current $27.95 price point and a perfect 5 out of 5-star rating average on Target's site, you'll be hard-pressed to find a more economical solution elsewhere.
Genesis 8-Volt Li-Ion Cordless Electric Stapler/Nailer
The variety of nailers you can choose from is vast and everyone has their own preference when it comes to their favorites. Any one of these tools can be a valuable addition to a DIYer's arsenal, securing items with strength that hammers can only dream of. In the end, the job you're performing is the ultimate determining factor as to what will work best for you. But a tool with the ability to adapt certainly deserves some bonus points.
The Genesis 8-Volt Electric Stapler and Nailer sold at Target comes with a range of dynamic capabilities. As its name implies, this tool can hold either staples or nails with the ability to shoot 3,500 of them per charge and 30 per minute. The pack itself comes with JT21/53 type staples and 3/8-in brad nails. Its cordless design helps make it portable and easy to use for those working in cramped locations. Instead, it is powered by a 1,300 mAh Li-Ion battery that can hold its charge for up to 18 months. Whether you're stubbornly loyal to a specific style of nailer or want to experiment with what works best for you, it's hard to go wrong with this handy device.
Why did we choose these tools?
Hopefully, our list helped you see the value of what Target has to offer. As the retail giant isn't widely known for its tool selection, what qualified as underrated felt more significant than similar types of tools at The Home Depot or helpful accessories you'll find at Lowe's. Nevertheless, given SlashGear's audience, we still didn't want to go with overly obvious choices.
Overall, versatility was the name of the game when coming up with these picks. Each tool can adapt to a number of different scenarios thanks to its multiple functions. Even if they appear to be a one-trick pony on the outside, some digging will uncover their range of abilities. By doing this, our selection is sure to suit several different work and living situations. Chances are, there's at least one tool from this list you can find use in. Adding to that, we kept the list economical in both cost and size, with each entry sitting at the lower end of their category's respective price range.