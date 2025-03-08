Here's What Those Black Diamonds On Tape Measures Are For

Tape measures' combination of being straightforward in their functionality and engineering are what have made them must-haves for any home tool kit. In fact, unless you use them professionally, there are likely some intriguing details and hidden functions on your tape measure that you've taken for granted. For instance, you may have not paid much mind to the recurring tiny black diamonds that align the top of your tool. While seemingly insignificant, these little diamonds play a big role in ensuring that a job runs smoothly.

In the construction of most floors, walls, and ceilings, wooden or metal horizontal structures known as studs or joists are typically placed underneath to aid in supporting the structure. The diamonds on your tape measure, sometimes known as joist marks, indicate the spacing between each joist center. The distance between each joist mark varies depending on the specific tape measure, but typically you'll find them positioned 19.2 inches away from one another, usually dividing the tape measure into five different increments ending at the 8-foot mark.

Think of them in the same way as you would the 1-foot markers that line your tape measure, just less obvious. These signifiers were especially important in the older days of lumber and construction. However, even today professionals rely on these markers to ensure consistency and that they are staying within accordance with any regulations.

