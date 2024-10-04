Are Milwaukee Laser Distance Meters Worth The Investment For Home DIY Enthusiasts?

Measuring things is an essential part of building—whether you're a professional contractor or an occasional DIY-er, you must have a reliable measurement device to ensure you're getting the correct dimensions for whatever you're doing. After all, most experienced builders say that you should measure twice and cut once.

Advertisement

If you're in a pinch, you can use something like an Android measurement app to find what you need, but most people would say you need a nice measuring tape to find dimensions. After all, we've been using the measuring tape for almost two centuries now, so why would we need another tool? In fact, measuring tapes have a few hidden features that will make them far more useful and accurate in their designated tasks.

However, measuring tapes still have a few limitations. For example, you can only measure the length that's indicated on the tool; for example, my tape measure only has a 26-foot length, meaning it would be difficult for me to find distances longer than that. It's also quite bulky and heavy, so it's difficult to put in my pocket while I'm working.

Advertisement

On the other hand, professionals have been using lasers to measure distances for decades now. Leica Geosystems first introduced the laser distance meter in 1993, and now, more than three decades later, you can get a laser distance meter for personal use and not pay a fortune for it. I personally own a laser distance meter and have found it useful in the many projects that I've completed. In fact, I'm doing some home renovation work at the time of writing, which is why this tool is always on my desk or in my pocket.