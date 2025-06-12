Major Tape Measure Brands Ranked Worst To Best

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It is a reasonable assertion that every household should have a tape measure somewhere. They are useful for so many things that we could write a whole other article to list them all off, and we would probably still miss a few. The humble tape measure began as a tool made from leftover flat wire from hoop skirts in the early 1800s. It was iterated upon in 1868 when spring action was added to allow the tape measure to lock into place and later retract with a button press. That was the beginning of the tape measure as we know it today.

The good news is that if you're out shopping for one, you have so many options these days that it'll make your head spin. Very nearly every major tool brand has at least a few tape measures in its product arsenal, from the budget-friendly Ryobi to the bigger brands like DeWalt, Craftsman, Stanley, and others. Since tape measures are useful in other industries like tailoring and non-construction work, there are brands from those industries that make them as well.

So, provided that the tape measure is accurate, you can really go with any of them. After all, the best tape measure is the one you have on you. However, if you want to pick something from the cream of the crop, we can help with that, too. The brands below are all useful tape measures, but some clearly stand out above the rest.

