Every DeWalt Tool That's Made In The USA

Many in the tool game equate the DeWalt name with pro-grade toughness at a consumer-friendly price, and just as many equate the name with good, old-fashioned American ingenuity. The company was founded in Leola, Pennsylvania, by Raymond DeWalt more than 100 years ago. DeWalt, of course, founded his namesake company on the back of his game-changing radial arm saw, which was, as you might expect, 100% made in the USA.

DeWalt has gone on to become one of the best major tool brands on the market. However, the brand and its offerings have grown so much that, unfortunately, not all of the tools bearing the DeWalt badge are made in America these days, with the company operating production facilities in China, Taiwan, and other Asian countries. Still, some tools from the Stanley Black & Decker-owned outfit reportedly originate in manufacturing plants in the USA, including Charlotte, NC, Cheraw, SC, Greenfield, IN, Hampstead, MD, Jackson, TN, Shelbyville, KY, and New Britain, CT.

Those tools are, however, only assembled in the US, with even the "Made in the USA" badges proclaiming that global materials are used in their making. If you're curious what power tools fall under DeWalt's Made in the USA banner, DeWalt's 20V Max Hammer Drill-Impact Driver and 20V Compact Drill/Driver-Impact Driver are included. So, too, are the brand's 20V Max Reciprocating Saw, 20V Max 6 1/2 in. Circular Saw, and 20V Max Work Light, as well as DeWalt's non-powered Premium Folding Retractable Utility Knife.

