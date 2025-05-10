Every DeWalt Tool That's Made In The USA
Many in the tool game equate the DeWalt name with pro-grade toughness at a consumer-friendly price, and just as many equate the name with good, old-fashioned American ingenuity. The company was founded in Leola, Pennsylvania, by Raymond DeWalt more than 100 years ago. DeWalt, of course, founded his namesake company on the back of his game-changing radial arm saw, which was, as you might expect, 100% made in the USA.
DeWalt has gone on to become one of the best major tool brands on the market. However, the brand and its offerings have grown so much that, unfortunately, not all of the tools bearing the DeWalt badge are made in America these days, with the company operating production facilities in China, Taiwan, and other Asian countries. Still, some tools from the Stanley Black & Decker-owned outfit reportedly originate in manufacturing plants in the USA, including Charlotte, NC, Cheraw, SC, Greenfield, IN, Hampstead, MD, Jackson, TN, Shelbyville, KY, and New Britain, CT.
Those tools are, however, only assembled in the US, with even the "Made in the USA" badges proclaiming that global materials are used in their making. If you're curious what power tools fall under DeWalt's Made in the USA banner, DeWalt's 20V Max Hammer Drill-Impact Driver and 20V Compact Drill/Driver-Impact Driver are included. So, too, are the brand's 20V Max Reciprocating Saw, 20V Max 6 1/2 in. Circular Saw, and 20V Max Work Light, as well as DeWalt's non-powered Premium Folding Retractable Utility Knife.
DeWalt also makes a few accessories in the USA
As for why DeWalt doesn't advertise any of its products as 100% Made in the USA, the company freely admits that some of the raw materials and components needed to make them work are either not available in America or are simply cost-prohibitive in US markets. Even still, for many consumers in need of a quality tool, buying one that is "Made in the USA with global materials" may still be preferable to buying one with strictly foreign origins.
If you're included in that discerning list of consumer tool buyers, you'll likely be happy to know that DeWalt's list of "Made in the USA" offerings is not limited to the devices listed above. In fact, DeWalt also makes several tool accessories and storage options Stateside as well. Among those accessories is a 9-Piece Bi-Metal Electrician's Hole Saw kit that comes with two bit adaptors and seven hole saw heads fit to cut through everything from wood and metal to drywall and plastic. DeWalt also makes a 16-piece set of Bi-Metal Saw Blades to go along with its 20V "Made in the USA" Reciprocating Saw.
Also among the brand's "Made in the USA" offerings is a Heavy Duty 165 PSI Pancake Compressor and a trio of handy storage boxes, including a handheld 28" Water Sealed Toolbox. Among the wheeled storage options, you'll find a 15-gallon Contractor's Chest and the 63-gallon Tough Chest Mobile Storage box that can help you transport virtually any tool you might need to and from your next work site.