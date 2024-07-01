The Risk With Buying Milwaukee Tools & Accessories On Amazon

Milwaukee doesn't sell its tools on its own website, nor does it have its own chain of storefronts. Instead, it distributes its tools to be sold by authorized resellers, large chains like Home Depot and Ace that have received Milwaukee's official seal of approval. Anyone selling Milwaukee tools outside of these authorized resellers has not received Milwaukee's official go-ahead — this means that those selling Milwaukee tools on Amazon merely purchased the tools from another retailer themselves and are likely flipping them without Milwaukee's consent.

While there is a brand page for Milwaukee on Amazon, every product is sold by an independent individual or company, the name of which you can confirm under the "Buy Now" button on a product page. Milwaukee has no official say in these sales, which brings with it a couple of particular risks to buyers.

Since these tools are being sold without Milwaukee's consent, they could be secretly refurbished. As with its new tools, Milwaukee only permits the sales of reconditioned tools through its partners. If it's not an official job, it may not be up to Milwaukee's code. All of this is assuming that the listed tools are even actual Milwaukee products, rather than red-painted counterfeits from some no-name knockoff brand. Many have reported that certain Milwaukee products purchased on Amazon aren't the real deal, so exercise some caution when browsing Amazon.