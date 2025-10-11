13 Of The Best New Milwaukee Products Of 2025 So Far (According To Users)
Much like every other tool brand, Milwaukee releases a bunch of new tools every year. Most products released by Milwaukee these days are either filling out product lineups with tools that customers want, like different Sawzall blades that cut different things, along with new releases to keep up with what other tool manufacturers are doing. That includes stuff like new cordless power tools, heated apparel for winter work, and since Milwaukee is often used on job sites, industrial tools designed for jobsite use. The catalog of new tools usually spans into the dozens as Milwaukee continues to cover more and more ground.
Also like every other manufacturer, some of Milwaukee's new tools does better with customers than others. After all, a 7.25-inch circular saw blade probably covers more use cases than a cable stripper designed for power lines. If you're curious which of Milwaukee's new tools are actually being purchased and enjoyed by the average consumer, this is the article for you. Below is a list of tools that Milwaukee has come out with since 2024 that people are buying and finding genuinely useful.
Milwaukee Roll-On Power Station
Power stations are mostly used in professional settings, so it should be no surprise that Milwaukee's Roll-On Power Station doesn't have a ton of reviews. After all, it's relatively expensive at around $4,499, but it comes with a lot of features. Milwaukee's power station boasts 3,600 watts of continuous power and 7,200 watts of startup power, which is enough for every power tool we looked up. In addition, the power station comes with USB ports for charging phones and laptops, four GFCI duplex outlets, and a high-contrast screen that Milwaukee says can be read from up to 20 feet away.
Since this is a bit of a niche product, there aren't a ton of reviews in any one spot, but Milwaukee already makes one of the best portable power stations, so we can infer a little bit from context. In general, people are happy with this power station, citing power outages and jobsites as the two primary places where they found use for this. In one case, Milwaukee worked with a contractor to remove the Bluetooth functionality so it could be used in government buildings. Good on you, Milwaukee.
Milwaukee M18 Force Logic Utility Crimper
There exists no universe where a DIY homeowner would need a utility crimper, but Milwaukee caters to professionals as well as DIY homeowners, and the brand's M18 Force Logic Utility Crimper is a good example. Per Milwaukee, this expensive little guy is the "fastest, most versatile way to crimp." It backs this up with a large trigger that is made for use with work-appropriate gloves along with right and left-handed compatibility. There are also six jaws that you can get for this thing that can crimp anything from wires to ground rods. Milwaukee also designed this to work at all temperatures and in all elements.
This product costs $1,999, so as you can imagine, reviews for it are rather sparse, but they do exist. Despite the small number of reviews, they are all universally positive. Users state that this model of the tool is a noticeable improvement over the old one, citing quieter and more effective crimping. Some non-professionals have even bought the tool to connect things without calling the utility company, although we don't recommend that if you don't know what you're doing. In short, it's a good product.
Milwaukee ⅜-inch 6-point and 12-point ratchet socket set
Milwaukee doesn't get any points for the name of this socket set, but it that's okay because we already know that Milwaukee makes good socket sets. The Milwaukee ⅜-inch six-point and 12-point ratchet socket set is what the name implies, a giant set of sockets that span a variety of sizes. The kit includes shallow and deep sockets in both SAE and metric sizes. They come with a ⅜-inch ratchet so you can use them out of the box. In addition, the container they come in is compatible with Milwaukee's Packout products, meaning you can stack it with other Packout products in a monolith of Milwaukee tools.
This product is among the newer ones on the list, but it already has some positive reviews. Users liked the quality of the tools and applaud Milwaukee for its lifetime warranty on them. In addition, people really liked the inclusion of SAE and metric in a single socket set and the versatility of shallow and deep sockets. That makes it better for working on cars or for general purpose use cases.
Milwaukee 8-inch angled-head pliers
Sometimes, new tools aren't something super special, and a good example of that is the eight-inch angled-head pliers that Milwaukee now sells. This is a simple set of pliers that comes with an angled head for improved usability in confined spaces. As such, it'll probably be a more niche product over the course of its life, but you can definitely have one as your main set of pliers as well. These things are also made with rust protection built-in and feature grips made of materials that resists peeling. It also comes with a limited lifetime warranty.
This one is also still quite new but has over 50 reviews from which we can glean how people feel about it. Most of the positive reviews say the same thing, where people appreciate the ability to snip away a nail or screw without needing the acrobatics typically required of a non-angled set of pliers. This model replaces Milwaukee's previous angled-head pliers, which people liked a lot less, so we consider this an improvement over what was there before. Milwaukee is also adding eight-inch slip joint pliers that'll be released eventually.
Milwaukee 10-inch pruning saw
Milwaukee added a couple of pruning saws to its arsenal in its 2025 Pipeline release, including a 10-inch folding pruning saw and a 14-inch fixed pruning saw. Both products perform the same task, so we'll simply combine them here. You buy these to prune branches off of your trees or bushes so that they grow up happy and healthy while also keeping them away from power lines. Milwaukee says that the smaller saw is best on six-inch-thick or less branches, while the 14-inch variant is good for up to eight-inch branches.
Between these two products, there are dozens of reviews to sort through. Given that pruning saws are fairly simple tools, it's of no surprise that most people like these. Customers say that they're easy to use, are as sharp as Milwaukee claims them to be, and make for good general-purpose plant cutters. People also referred to these saws as reliable, in part thanks to their limited lifetime warranty. The larger 14-inch model also comes with a plastic scabbard, which most reviews didn't mention, but the few that did found it nice enough.
Milwaukee M18 Fuel Nexus wet/dry vac
Milwaukee is no stranger to the wet/dry vac game as the brand has sold these for many years. However, some new ones did hit store shelves in 2025. Included is the M18 Fuel Nexus six-gallon wet/dry vac with Packout, which makes it stackable with other Packout equipment. There is an upgraded version of that same vacuum with Milwaukee's Vaclink technology. For those who don't know, Vaclink is a cordless dust control technology, and getting it on your wet/dry vac will cost an extra $50. For some folks, that extra filtration might be worth it.
It's really difficult to dislike a wet/dry vac. I love mine, so it doesn't shock me that people enjoy their brand new M18 Fuel Nexus vacuums. People praised the vacuum for being cordless and powered by Milwaukee's batteries, giving it an extra bit of versatility, although reviewers did note that the batteries don't last for a long time. Otherwise, the positive reviews are about what you would expect. It does, in fact, suck things up and store them in the six-gallon bin for easy disposal later. Sometimes you don't need complicated reviews.
Milwaukee M12 black Heated Vest
Heated apparel has been high on the list of things brands have been releasing for a while now, as many construction workers have to work outside in the dead of winter when it's really uncomfortable. Milwaukee added several pieces of heated apparel to its collection in its 2025 Pipeline launch, including vests and jackets that help keep you warm. These clothing items are all battery-powered with the defining difference being how much of the item is heated. For most of them, you get north of 10 hours on low heat and around three hours on high heat.
All of the heated items seem to be doing pretty well, but we found the most reviews for the M12 12-volt heated vest. Generally speaking, people seemed to like it for the reasons you would expect people to enjoy a heated piece of clothing. It keeps them warm in the winter, it's comfortable, and it's not too bulky, thereby not keeping them from performing their tasks. Plus, it has pockets, and everyone loves pockets. It's a bit of a niche item for outdoor use, but people seem to like it anyway.
Milwaukee M18 Fuel 4.5-6-inch braking grinder
Angle grinders are surprisingly useful tools. I borrowed one from my neighbor earlier this year to sharpen my lawnmower blades. It's probably not the intended use case for it, but it worked great, and my mower cuts like a dream. In any case, Milwaukee added a 4.5-to-6-inch braking grinder to its lineup relatively recently, and it has done quite well. The tool boasts excellent performance despite being battery-powered and also includes overload protection, a rapid stop feature that stops all accessories within three seconds, and a tool-free design so you can make adjustments easily.
Between Home Depot and Milwaukee's website, this little guy has nearly 1,000 reviews for us to comb through, most of which are positive. Angle grinders are fairly simple tools, even if they are supremely versatile and maybe a little scary for some people. In any case, people praised the tool for being quite powerful while also appreciating the stopping feature for safety reasons. Some customers even said that it keeps up with some corded angle grinders they had used. It's probably not one-to-one with modern grinders, but we can see that being true with older ones.
Milwaukee 7.25-inch Nitrus Carbide Framing and Demolition circular saw blade
Not all of Milwaukee's new products are full-on tools. Some of them are accessories for existing tools. Some of those accessories can become quite popular with customers rather quickly because saw blades wear out faster than circular saws do, and since Milwaukee is a big player in the circular saw game, a lot of people own them. In any case, Milwaukee's 7.25-inch 24T Nitrus Carbide Framing and Demolition Circular Saw is exactly what the name suggests. It's a single blade designed for a variety of applications from framing to demolition.
There are a bunch of reviews for this across the many websites where Milwaukee products are sold, and people seem to like this little blade. The positive reviews are all fairly similar in that people like the blade because it cuts things well. That's fairly indicative of a brand-new saw blade, especially if you've been using one for a long time, but people genuinely like that the blade cuts well and is designed for multiple tasks. We did see the occasional lemon where the blade would go bad quickly, but this doesn't appear to happen often.
Milwaukee 6-inch Sawzall blade for nail-embedded wood
Having owned a reciprocating saw (although not a Sawzall) for a couple of years, I can appreciate the need for a good, versatile blade. Milwaukee added such a blade to its lineup in its 2025 Pipeline release, and it's a blade I may likely buy and try out the next time I need blades for my reciprocating saw. Milwaukee's new blade is made specifically for wood that has nails and screws in it, allowing you to cut through all of it without damaging the blade. The company says that this new design gives it nearly twice the lifespan versus blades not constructed to cut through nails.
Since reciprocating saw blades need replaced fairly often, it's of no surprise that this thing has nearly 1,000 reviews on Home Depot alone, and more elsewhere. Customer reviews are as you would expect them to be, with most complimenting the blade's usability and durability. As is the case with reciprocating saws, the use cases were all over the place, from chopping tree limbs to working on door frames, which helps hammer home how versatile this little blade can be.
Milwaukee M18 Fuel 7.25-inch circular saw
The humble circular saw is one of the most versatile tools you can buy as it's usable for everything from construction to demolition. Milwaukee already makes some of the best circular saws on the market, so it's no surprise that its latest entries have made a list like this. This new model replaces the already popular older model, with the defining difference between them being the inclusion of Milwaukee's One-Key technology. One-Key is a Bluetooth technology that lets you keep track of your tool inventory. It's mostly made for professional use, though, as homeowners tend to know where their tools are.
The prior version of this tool has thousands of reviews, and it seems the new version is picking up where the old one left off. Since the tools are virtually identical minus the inclusion of Bluetooth, it's nice to see that the reviews are consistent. People like that it holds up nicely, it's easy to swap out the blade, and it's light enough for extended use, reducing fatigue. Milwaukee also released a smaller M18 Fuel 6.5-inch circular saw with its 2024 Pipeline product launch, so you have plenty of modern options to choose from.
Milwaukee M18 Fuel two-tool combo
Tool combo kits are insanely popular. They offer a good value proposition for people buying power tools for the first time, giving them a couple of get started with along with batteries and a charger. Milwaukee's two-tool combo does exactly that. It wasn't listed on the brand's 2025 Pipeline, but it is listed on Milwaukee's new tool webpage, so we'll take their word that this is actually a newer product. In this combo kit, you get a power drill, an impact driver, two batteries, a charger, and a carrying bag. Milwaukee is a big player in cordless drills, so you already know these are going to be good.
Customer reviews seem to back up that notion. Literally thousands of people have reviewed this combo kit, and the kit has well north of a 90% rate of four and five-star reviews. In this case, most reviews said that everything in the kit performed exactly as expected. Power drills have been around for about 130 years, so people know what to expect with these things, and it appears as though Milwaukee nailed it, pun intended.
Milwaukee M12 Fuel ratchets
There are tons of power tools out there made by Milwaukee, and the brand comes out with more all the time. The cordless ratchet isn't one you see too often unless you're really into building or repairing stuff, but it is yet another segment where Milwaukee makes some of the best tools available. The company's 2025 Pipeline included a trio of new cordless ratchets, including a ½-inch, a ⅜-inch, and a ¼-inch option. That gives consumers the option to buy one that fits their existing socket sets. All three of them seem to work the same way. You charge the battery, put a socket on it, and go to town.
I honestly did not expect these tools to be as popular as they. Between all three models, there are north of 10,000 customer reviews on the market already, with the overwhelming majority of them being positive. There were far too many reviews to dig super far into them, but from what we can gather, people like that the tools have more torque than most customers expected, add versatility versus a manual ratchet, and the battery life on them is apparently pretty good.
How we chose these Milwaukee tools
Gauging interest in new tools is a challenging process. First, we had to identify Milwaukee's new tools, many of which are replacing nearly identical tools in the lineup. For this list, we went with Milwaukee's 2025 Pipeline and 2024 Pipeline releases. Milwaukee tends to take their sweet time actually releasing new products. As an example of this, half of the 2025 Pipeline models aren't out yet and many aren't expected until 2026, so we dug back to 2024 to find newer tools that people have actually had the time to purchase.
From there, we found tools that had enough reviews that weren't collected as part of a promotion that we could gauge customer interest. In addition, the number of reviews was taken into account. After all, it's not a stretch to say that the two-combo kit with 4,000 reviews is probably doing better with the general population than a $1,999 crimper. Between all of these variables, we were able to cobble together a list of tools that people seem to be genuinely enjoying that have been released within the last year and a half or so.