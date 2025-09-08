12 New Milwaukee Tools And Accessories Announced At Pipeline 2025 We're Excited About
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Milwaukee has been around the block a time or two. The company is known for its tools, which are used in a variety of fields by a variety of people from car mechanics to homeowners interested in DIY projects without spending an arm and a leg. It's particularly popular among construction workers and is often seen on job sites.
Since the company is so big, it's a pretty big deal when it announces new products. Milwaukee released such a list to the press on Aug. 21, and it includes dozens of new tools that have either just been released or will release in the relatively close future. The product list includes new tools in a dozen new categories, including some that boost Milwaukee's M18 Fuel, MX Fuel, and M12 Fuel systems along with an assortment of hand tools, apparel, and accessories.
New tools are always exciting, but there were a few on the list that stand out compared to others. After all, there's nothing wrong with fiber optic cable strippers or Kevlar shears, but some stuff is just a little more exciting than others, especially if you already own Milwaukee tools. Here are some highlights from Milwaukee's 2025 and 2026 product lineup.
Roll-on 6.0kWh Power Supply
One of the first items on Milwaukee's list is a Roll-on 6.0 kWh power supply. The company plans to release this sometime during the second quarter of 2026, so its official release date is still a ways off. In fact, it's so early that Milwaukee doesn't have the manuals or parts list on its website yet. So, while there are no reviews or even manuals to sift through to get a complete grasp of this thing's capabilities, we can still talk about what it'll offer upon launch.
The power supply will be able to provide 7,200W of starting power and 3,600W of running power. For reference, a standard 10,000 BTU window AC requires 3,600W of startup power and 700W of running power. It should be more than enough to power equipment on job sites like corded circular saws, which need about 5,250W of startup power and 2,100W of running power. The generator provides four 20A DGCI outlets in total in two duplexes along with an assortment of USB-C and USB-A ports for charging phones and other stuff.
Milwaukee says that this is mostly for indoor use but did equip the power supply with an IP54 rating. That means it's relatively dust resistant and can handle some light water exposure, making it suitable for temporary outdoor use. Milwaukee hasn't given a price for this one yet, but it'll probably cost a pretty penny.
New M12 Fuel Ratchets
Milwaukee announced not one, but three different M12 Fuel ratchet tools. They are essentially the same tool with one real difference: the anvil size. One has a quarter-inch anvil, one has a three-eighths inch anvil, and one has a half-inch anvil. Otherwise, all three tools are the same, so we'll go ahead and lump them together. These ratchets are primarily designed for mechanics and feature a slimmer profile so that they fit between in the frequently tight spaces inside of a vehicle's engine bay.
All three have the same features, including Milwaukee's Powerstate brushless motors. That means these are cordless ratchets, allowing mechanics to fit the bit onto a nut and press a button to loosen or tighten. They can spin at 300 RPM with up to 80 lb.-ft of torque, which should be enough to loosen most nuts and bolts. They also come with LED flashlights so you can see more easily into tight, dark spaces.
These tools will no doubt compete with Milwaukee's existing M12 Fuel ratchet set, which currently retails at Home Depot for $299. There are some differences between the existing tool and the three new ones, with the primary one being the trigger system. The newer tools have a modular trigger that gives users more control and customization over the power delivery. Per Milwaukee, these three ratchets are the first in the brand's lineup to feature the modular trigger system. They would also fit well in any car tool kit, especially for beginners.
M18 Fuel 21-inch auger propelled snow blower
The M18 Fuel 21-inch Auger Propelled Snow Blower is one heck of a long name. This one is a big release for Milwaukee for a few reasons. For starters, it now allows the company to compete with other companies like Ego Power, Dewalt, Greenworks, Ryobi, and other companies that have battery-powered snow blowers in their respective arsenals. In addition, customers entrenched in Milwaukee's M18 Fuel system can pick up a snow blower while keeping it all in the M18 Fuel ecosystem.
Comparing the Milwaukee snow blower to others in the market is a little difficult because different companies value different things. For example, DeWalt brags that its battery-powered snow blower can huck snow up to 40 feet away whereas Milwaukee compares the power of its snow blower to gas engines via horsepower numbers. Even so, there are some things we can glean. The Milwaukee snow blower can generate up to 7.5 hp and can clear roughly 500 feet per battery chart, which is equivalent to about 11 parking spaces covered in six inches of snow. The DeWalt can last longer (16 parking spaces) but Milwaukee boasts more power. You can also add two more batteries for more runtime if you have the batteries.
Milwaukee saw it fit to release this one ahead of the upcoming winter season, so it is available for purchase at hardware stores for around $1,499. Along with the blower, you get two M18 REDLITHIUM batteries and a dual charger.
MX Fuel Backpack Blower
If snow isn't your thing, the MX Fuel Backpack Blower is another new product in Milwaukee's lineup that you can use to blow leaves. To start, we looked through Milwaukee's blower selection and found that this model is the strongest that Milwaukee makes now, which seems to be its highest selling point. Per Milwaukee, it can handily move air as well as a 63cc gas blower, while also maintaining a lower sound level. That's better than any handheld leaf blower you can buy today.
So, let's get to the brass tacks. Milwaukee's strongest blower outputs 800 CFM of air at 190 mph, which is equivalent to 30 Newtons of blowing force. It comes with three power modes in case you don't need it at full blast all the time, and the mode you use will also largely dictate your battery life. Milwaukee says going full throttle the whole time will give it about 20 minutes of life while the lower power modes can extend that up to 45 minutes. That's not a ton of uptime, but it also only takes a single MX Fuel battery, so you can swap out and keep going as needed.
It joins its mechanically similar twin, the M18 Fuel Backpack Blower. The two are very similar in terms of design and general functionality. However, the M18 Fuel version lasts longer (up to 60 minutes) while outputting less air (650 CFM). So, you can choose battery over power if you want to. Milwaukee has you covered either way.
A few pole and pruning saws
Perhaps it is because I will be spending my autumn trimming trees away from my power lines, but Milwaukee's new selection of pruning and pole saws piqued my interest. Like the cordless ratchets, there are three new saws in this category being added to Milwaukee's lineup, including a 10-inch folding pruning saw, a 14-inch fixed pruning saw, and a 16-foot pole saw and pruner.
Let's start with the 10-inch folding pruning saw. It is rated to cut branches up to six inches thick while being able to fold in on itself for each storage. It also has a secondary blade position specifically for undercuts and flush cuts if need be. The 14-inch fixed pruning saw can cut branches up to eight inches thick and comes with a nifty reversible scabbard for storage when you're not using it. Finally, the 16-inch pole saw can cut branches up to seven inches thick and has some reinforcement on the head in case you drop it.
The neat thing about these products is that Milwaukee doesn't have anything comprarable in their own lineup. There is the M18 Fuel telescoping pole saw, but that requires buying into the M18 Fuel ecosystem and the aforementioned hand tools do not. Plus, all three of the hand tools offer limited lifetime warranties whereas the M18 Fuel variants are only warrantied for three years.
M18 Fuel Nexus 6-gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum
Milwaukee added two wet/dry vacuums to its arsenal this year, effectively doubling the number that the company provides. They are mostly equal so we'll talk about the more expensive counterpart, which is the M18 Fuel Nexus 6-gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum. For the most part, it seems to do what a wet/dry vac is designed to do, which is vacuum up both wet and dry things. It uses a Powerstate brushless motor and with an M18 Fuel battery, can last up to 40 minutes of continuous use, giving users the freedom to move around without a cable.
In terms of specs, it's pretty decent. It delivers up to 95 CFM of power. For reference, a corded Craftsman wet/dry vac can do up to 130 CFM. So, it's not quite as powerful as corded models, but it's close. Milwaukee's option also includes its Vaclink technology, which is design to minimize dust when cleaning up dry stuff. As the design shows, it's also modular, allowing the user to add or remove pieces to achieve different effects. For example, one attachment separates debris automatically, reducing the risk of clogs.
The other model is essentially the same vacuum but without the Vaclink technology baked in. You'll save $50 if you go for one over the other. Consequently, there is an attachment that turns the cheaper one into the more expensive one if you hate money and want to go that route.
A whole bunch of new accessories
Milwaukee introduced over a dozen new accessories and many of them are fairly run-of-the-mill stuff. For example, the brand now has two new Quik-Lok threaded adapters and a thread pin adapter. We know, not the most exciting stuff. However, there were some neat accessories tossed in that we believe to be genuinely useful for their respective product categories. I'm personally going to order the Milwaukee Wire Nut Twister, as I deal with electrical stuff in my house often enough to warrant one.
For starters, we're happy to see that Milwaukee now sells a 6-inch Sawzall blade (or reciprocating saw if it's not made by Milwaukee) that is designed for wood with nails and screws in it. As a homeowner who does DIY, it's nice to have another option for a Sawzall blade that can do that, especially as I've used one to assist in taking down a shed before. In any case, Milwaukee also now sells a 7.25-inch carbide framing and demolition circular saw that, while new, has already garnered some positive reviews online. Again, memories of tearing down my old shed come to mind, and I wish I'd had a carbide saw blade (and a circular saw) to help with it.
There were several others as well, including a bolt holder, a wire stripper bit that connects to a cordless drill, and a nine-piece saw sharpening kit. These aren't anything to write home about but if it's nice to see more competition in those spaces.
Heated job apparel
Sometimes, clothes can be tools too, and heated clothing is an especially apropos example for people who work outside during the winter. Milwaukee announced several new products in this category, but they all have the same thing in common in that they all use Milwaukee's Hexon heat technology. Milwaukee announced the new tech in 2024 and has been slowly building out its job apparel lineup since then. Milwaukee is maddeningly vague about how the technology actually works, but essentially, the power supply is stitched into the clothing, and it uses M12 batteries to power them.
The defining difference between the Hexon-heated garb is essentially where the heat comes from. On the M12 Heated Axis Vest, the heat is in the chest area whereas the M12 Heated Toughshell Jacket heats the chest and pockets. Each jacket, hoodie, or vest comes with its own M12 battery so you don't need to worry about buying one out of the gate. Per Milwaukee, Hexon-heated jackets use carbon fiber heating elements that heat up about three times faster than the brand's prior models.
Each one also comes with different power modes and battery longevity depends entirely on which one you choose. You can get high heat for two hours, medium heat for four hours, and low heat for eight hours. Somewhat paradoxically, the Toughshell models that heat the pockets also last for longer, with battery life ranging from three to 12 hours. These new jackets also stack up well against the competition.