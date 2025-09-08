12 New Milwaukee Tools And Accessories Announced At Pipeline 2025 We're Excited About

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Milwaukee has been around the block a time or two. The company is known for its tools, which are used in a variety of fields by a variety of people from car mechanics to homeowners interested in DIY projects without spending an arm and a leg. It's particularly popular among construction workers and is often seen on job sites.

Since the company is so big, it's a pretty big deal when it announces new products. Milwaukee released such a list to the press on Aug. 21, and it includes dozens of new tools that have either just been released or will release in the relatively close future. The product list includes new tools in a dozen new categories, including some that boost Milwaukee's M18 Fuel, MX Fuel, and M12 Fuel systems along with an assortment of hand tools, apparel, and accessories.

New tools are always exciting, but there were a few on the list that stand out compared to others. After all, there's nothing wrong with fiber optic cable strippers or Kevlar shears, but some stuff is just a little more exciting than others, especially if you already own Milwaukee tools. Here are some highlights from Milwaukee's 2025 and 2026 product lineup.