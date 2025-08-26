5 More Milwaukee Tool Must-Haves You Can Find For Under $100
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Milwaukee tools enjoy a fair share of popularity among tool users due to their reliable and durable designs. The brand also makes a few unique products, and you'll find that many DIYers have at least one Milwaukee product in the toolkits. The same is sometimes true of professional and home garage owners, and most others who don't want to compromise on the quality of their beloved tools.
Being a premium brand, you might think that any and all Milwaukee tools are out of your budget, but that's not the case. We already selected a few Milwaukee must-haves under $100, but there are a couple more options available for the price that we didn't mention; we're here to change that. These five Milwaukee tools under $100 are perfect for low- to mid-level tasks, as you'd expect from their price, but they don't compromise on quality.
While those tools are certainly efficient and highly resistant, there are a few things you should consider before buying Milwaukee tools — if nothing else because it's such a broad range of products.
Milwaukee Fastback Knife
A sharp-edged knife is the sort of pocket tool that every worker should have with them, since you never know when it might come useful. With an all-metal body, the Milwaukee Electric Fastback Knife can survive even the toughest environments. With this knife, all you have to do is press a button and flick your wrist in a swinging motion for the blade to come out automatically, contributing to an efficient one-handed use.
The tool also comes with fast, tool-free blade change, while including a spare blade that can be used in case one breaks down. It is folded securely in the magnetic blade storage until you want to use it. The unit further comes integrated with a gut hook for conveniently cutting ropes and zip ties. Meanwhile, the wire stripper is another feature that removes insulation from electrical wires. Offering an ergonomic design and an ability to hold five extra blades, this utility knife is one of Milwaukee's basic tools that no handy man should be without. The knife is up on Amazon for $24.88.
Milwaukee Insert Bit Screw Driving Set
No matter whether you are a practicing professional or just a DIY enthusiast, Milwaukee has a fantastic assortment of insert bits that you can carry around for your house projects or repairs. The Insert Bit Screw Driving Set features 19 commonly used screwdriver bits, a magnetic drive guide, and a compact case to store each of them neatly. The case is actually interesting since it also has a magnetic base to stick onto the ferrous surface of your toolbox, plus there are dedicated slots for everything.
In addition, all the bits are designed from high-grade S2 steel known for its reliability and durability even in rough working environments. Plus, it won't suffer significant damage in case of accidental drops. Before using it, all you have to do is turn the dial to your desired bit and tip it forward until the bit slides out into your hand. Then, pick up the drive guide, insert the bit upside down, and lock it in place for use. The combination of Torx, square, and slotted screw heads makes the range applicable to an array of tasks. Excellent and easy-to-read labeling aids in quick identification, too. This set of screwdriver bits comes in at $9.35.
Milwaukee 9-in-1 High Torque Drive Ratcheting Multi-bit Driver
The 9-in-1 Ratcheting Multi-Bit Driver is an ergonomically-designed tool by Milwaukee, with a compact size for easy one-handed use. It also gives you a nice variety of bits that you can switch up on the go with no need for additional accessories. This screwdriver even comes with wrench-ready hex shanks for extra leverage.
The ratcheting mechanism is ideal for small- to medium-level tasks, and is supposed to support high levels of torque, too. This driver comes with a strong magnetic bit-retention system that holds bits steadily in place, so you can stop worrying about them falling between changes or remaining attached to the screw. The chrome-plated bits are resistant to rust and wear and tear, and the high-precision ends make them some of the top picks for jobsite uses. The 9-in-1 Ratcheting Multi-Bit Driver can be bought on Amazon for $32.61.
M12 Fuel 1/2-Inch Hammer Drill-Driver
The M12 Fuel 1/2-Inch Hammer Drill-Driver is one of many tools in the Milwaukee M12 family, and one that the manufacturer claims to be the "most powerful subcompact hammer drill providing the fastest speed under load." It features a reliable brushless motor that holds the ability to produce staggering speeds of up to 1,550 revolutions per minute. The product has an easy-to-hold grip and weighs only 2.6 pounds, making it easy to carry on your tool belt with the included metal belt clip. The compact design also makes it handy in accessing tight spots.
The Hammer Drill-Driver includes an all-metal chuck for firm bit retention and overall longevity. This integration further makes the tool capable of generating consistent torque of 400 inch-pounds to be useful in an array of tasks. Using the M12 RedLithium 2.0Ah compact and 4.0Ah extended battery packs will let you juice out a decent number of minutes on a single charge. This tool is currently available on Amazon for $68.35.
Milwaukee M18 Random Orbit Sander
An orbital sander has more than one application. On wooden pieces, for instance, it can be used to smooth rough edges and uneven surfaces, removing older layers, and achieving a fine finish for final preparation. The Random Orbit Sander from the Milwaukee M18 line includes a five-inch sanding pad and a variable dial that lets you set the speed anywhere between 7,000 and 12,000 oscillations per minute, depending on the nature of the task. Pair it with an M18 RedLithium 3.0 Ah battery to enjoy up to 35 minutes of work on a single charge.
While sanding, tiny particles of wood are released into the surrounding area, making the entire workspace messy and potentially dangerous. To avoid this, this tool comes with a dust canister with a filter that vacuums up this mess as you work. Along with everything else, this orbital sander is designed to sit well within your grip, due to its ergonomic design, and produces very low noise during operation. Amazon sells this product for about $92.