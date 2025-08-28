5 More Must-Have Milwaukee Power Tools For Any Mechanic
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
For mechanics, no matter how many tools you purchase, there's always room for more unique additions to your collection that will ease your job. And particularly for Milwaukee tools, there is a wide range of products to choose from — each of which is beneficial in its own way. For instance, the 191-piece mechanics tool set is an offering that will prove useful on various small and mid-level on-site tasks. We have also covered the five must-have Milwaukee power tools for mechanics, but the list did not end there. Milwaukee has a wide range of tools that offer a good mix of efficiency and reliability that live up to the brand's image.
While there's certainly a good level of trust in this major power tool brand, there are still a few things to consider before buying Milwaukee tools so you can make an informed decision about the exact tool you want to go with. Whether you're a seasoned Milwaukee pro or just considering dipping a toe into the brand's ecosystem, here are five more must-have Milwaukee power tools for any mechanic.
Milwaukee M12 Ratchet w/ Variable Speed Trigger
Built out of alloy steel and plastic for durability, the Milwaukee M12 Ratchet also features a low-profile design that helps users easily access the tight spaces between the engine parts. Plus, there's an LED light for illuminating dark spaces, allowing you to see what you are working on clearly. The RedLink Intelligence technology prevents the ratchet from overheating, helping to maximize its lifespan.
Furthermore, there's a fuel gauge located on the body that keeps you updated with the current battery levels. Being an ideal tool for mechanics, it is integrated with a powerful motor that delivers up to 35 foot-pounds of torque at as much as 250 revolutions per minute. And you can control the speed through the variable speed trigger. It works in both forward and backward directions for applicability in a wide range of jobsite tasks. This subcompact ratchet is available on Amazon for around $70.
Milwaukee 400 Amp Clamp Meter
A clamp meter is a useful tool in electronics that can be used to measure the current in a circuit without the need to break the circuit. If you are wondering how it comes in handy for mechanics, the answer is that mechanics are involved in car repairs, and sometimes the trickiest problems in repairing a vehicle lie in the car's electrical system.
The Milwaukee Amp Clamp Meter Set includes a clamp meter, an electrical test lead set, and two AAA batteries for the machine to function. Connect the 1-inch jaw to the circuit, and it can give you AC/DC voltage readings up to 600 volts and electric current readings up to 400 amperes. The meter also allows for a resistance measurement up to 4000 ohms and lets you test for continuity. There's an LCD display with a backlight to accurately jot down the measurements, while the white LED work light provides increased brightness in low-lit conditions. It can be bought through Amazon for $73.49.
Milwaukee M18 Variable Speed Polisher
The Milwaukee Speed Polisher from the M18 family of tools is a rather unique tool offered by the manufacturer. Built with a 7-inch pad capacity on top of a cordless design, this polisher will make for a great pick for giving the surface of vehicles a refined and polished look. The variable speed dial and trigger give you total control of the operation by selecting speeds up to 2,200 revolutions per minute for the kind of detailing you want to perform.
Moreover, the PowerState Brushless Motor combined with the M18 XC5.0 batteries lets you completely buffer and polish a full-sized car in a single go. Oh, and there's also a removable side handle in case you require extra grip during the application. Ideal for removing light scratches, uneven paint layers, and other defects, the polisher is certainly a valuable addition to a mechanic's kit. Although a bit pricey — around $215 — purchasing it won't be a waste, as it can help expand your professional services to car polishing and refinement.
M12 Soldering Iron
The M12 Soldering Iron can reach operational temperature within a quick span of 18 seconds, therefore reducing waiting times. Not only this, but it also maintains the temperature well during the application for efficient repairs and joining of metal parts. In addition, it comes with a three-stop pivoting head so you can position it at the desired angle to reach confined spaces. And you can also switch between chisel and pointed tips depending on the task at hand — and no, there are no extra tools involved in the process.
The RedLink Intelligence indicates when the iron is ready for use or if it's safe to touch or not. A red light means the tool is off but still hot, while a green light signals that the iron has achieved the operating temperature. One charge gives you about 40 minutes of runtime, thanks to the powerful M12 battery, which fuels the soldering iron.
Milwaukee M12 Rivet Tool
The M12 Rivet Tool is a fast, reliable, and durable choice for mechanics when it comes to fastening rivets in a short time. It has a stroke length of about 0.8 inches and a staggering pull force of 2,000 pounds, making it capable of pulling multiple sizes of rivets, including 3/32-inch, ⅛-inch, 5/32-inch, and 3/16-inch rivets.
With a length of only 6.5 inches, this design is relatively compact, making it ideal for use in confined spaces. For user comfort, the rivet gun has an ergonomic shape to reduce fatigue over prolonged working periods. The head features a solid build, enabling it to withstand rigorous job tasks and drive stainless steel, aluminum, and steel rivets in mere seconds. At the bottom, you'll find a belt clip to attach the rivet to your tool belt. Additionally, it comes with an onboard wrench that allows you to switch nose pieces quickly. It is available for purchase right now on Amazon for $213.
Methodology
Each of these tools was selected based on various data, including Amazon ratings, customer feedback on durability, and whether the tool actually delivers on its promises. The official product pages on Milwaukee also helped in finalizing the selection of these tools since users tend to leave general reviews about their experience in the comments. One important factor that should not be ignored in any mechanics tool is ergonomics — the job requires vehicle experts to work with their hands and exert significant effort throughout the day. Hence, it's essential that the tools they use are designed for a comfortable and stable grip to relieve their hands of the pressure, thereby preventing aches and strains.