10 Of The Best Car Tool Kits On Amazon (Ranked By Price)

There are many benefits to having some tools readily available for your car. For starters, you can save money by doing your own oil change or other vehicle maintenance. Plus, if your car decides to break down or get a flat tire, you may be able to diagnose and fix the issue without sending for a tow truck. Of course, nothing compares to a full garage of tools and devices to help diagnose and fix vehicles, but I've changed a spark plug on the side of the road before, and I can attest that having a set of tools for your car is clutch.
If you're in the market, what kind of tools should you get for a car? Well, the most commonly used tools include a socket set, spanner wrenches, screwdrivers, a torque wrench, and probably some pliers or cutters that should get you there in most cases. With those, you can replace many parts of a car. Thus, if you surf around on Amazon for a bit, you'll find that mechanic-oriented tool kits differ from home repair ones. The reason is that many of those kits include the aforementioned tools.
However, settling on a kit is tough because there are so many available from a variety of tool brands. In this case, we took a look at what Amazon has to offer. Here are a few suggestions for your consideration, ranked by price, for tools that you can use and keep in your car.
Egofine 46-piece tool set
Let's start with the most budget tool set that we could find that had decent reviews and that's the Egofine 46-piece tool set. This is a reasonable place to start for toolkits for your car, especially if you don't have a ton of money. Based on consumer reviews, the kit is of decent quality, although it won't compete with the best sockets. It's good enough to change a tire or a spark plug.
The tool set includes 21 sockets in total. They include a dozen sockets in metric measurements along with a set of screwdriver bits built into sockets so you can use the same handle for both types of tools. We like this one because it includes multiple extender bars for those harder-to-reach parts. In addition, there are some hex wrenches and adapters thrown in for good measure. The only weak point of this kit is that it doesn't include SAE measurements, but some compromises are expected at this price.
The toolkit starts at around $22 on Amazon. However, it tends to go on sale fairly often and it's actually quite rare to see it for over $20. It is not the biggest or most comprehensive kit on the list, but it is the least expensive, and it should do well enough to get you started. Those who need SAE tools will likely need to spend a little more anyway, so the price here is reasonable.
Amazon Basics 145-piece Mechanic's Socket Tool Set
Amazon Basics kicks off the medium-sized tool kits, and this is where we recommend people start if they have the money for it. Consumer reviews were quite friendly for this one as people praised Amazon's tool kit for being affordable and well-performing. The tools are made out of chrome-plated chrome-vanadium steel, which is the industry standard. That means you're getting decent tools at a decent price and for this kit, you're getting a lot of them.
In terms of actual tools provided, Amazon Basics has a good selection. The kit includes both ¼-inch and ⅜-inch drive sockets along with both metric and SAE sockets. The sockets themselves are longer than normal, which is preferred by many mechanics to help reach deeper nuts and bolts. In addition, you get eight wrenches of varying sizes, a screwdriver kit, hex wrenches, and some other odds and ends. It's hard to complain much since there is so much here, but we would've liked an extender bar. Fortunately, you can get a set of those for about $20 on Amazon as well.
The 145-piece set starts at around $58 on Amazon, but that's not your only option. There is also a 201-piece set that includes some extra goodies for $80, which includes an expanded screwdriver bit set among other things. Amazon Basics makes some decent tools for their price and these kits have few flaws. You can shop with confidence here.
Craftsman 61-piece Mechanics Tool Set
The Craftsman 61-piece Mechanic's Tool Set takes a step back when it comes to the number of pieces but does include some other goodies. In terms of pure quality, this is about on par with the Amazon Basics set listed above. It's made of the same materials and the specs are similar. For example, this set has a 72-tooth ratchet that matches the number of teeth on Amazon Basics ratchets. That means both products are of decent quality, and it comes down to which brand you trust more.
In terms of pieces, the Craftsman set delivers. It comes with 38 total ⅜-inch sockets in SAE measurements, along with a low-profile ratchet for getting into small spaces and long sockets for those spark plugs we keep mentioning. There is also a screwdriver with a bit kit that includes the most common screw types. That's mostly it. The sockets and the screwdrivers. It's nice since it keeps the kit simple but given that competitors have added hex wrenches and some other neat stuff, the low tool count does hurt Craftsman a bit.
The toolmaker makes up for it in different ways. This kit costs $60 on Amazon, but is on sale for $40 so often that it spends more time at that price than it does at its retail price. Additionally, Craftsman offers a lifetime warranty on its tools, which is a feature not typically found in most other competitors at this price range.
Eastvolt 248-piece Mechanics Tool Set
In the interest of full disclosure, there's a good chance that Eastvolt is a drop shipping company. There is a nearly identical kit from a brand called Prostormer that is mostly just a different color. Such tactics are often frowned upon, but fortunately, these are decent toolkits. They are made of chrome-vanadium steel, so they'll perform about as well as Amazon Basics and other such brands. The plus side is that you also get a lot of tools for not that much money.
This particular kit comes with 248 total pieces. They include a range of SAE and metric sockets along with three ratchets, pliers, wrenches, and hex wrenches. Unlike most kits in this price range, you get a few full screwdrivers along with a screwdriver bit kit. The kit pads its total with a box of plastic fasteners that reviewers agree that they'll probably never use, but the inclusion of full screwdrivers and extender bars for the socket set are nice additions. In terms of tool selection, there is virtually nothing to complain about for the price.
Speaking of price, this kit goes for $70 on Amazon, where it garners a mostly accurate 4.6-rating. We chose this one over the Prostormer because its rating was higher, and it was also $20 cheaper. In any case, the price on this fluctuates quite a bit, but you can almost always find it for between $65 and $75 most of the time.
Duratech 121-piece Mechanics Tool Kit
While it doesn't get the love of some larger tool brands, Duratech is a legitimate tool brand that has been around for a little over 30 years. It was established in China and sells automotive tools, power tools, and other stuff. It won't win any awards but it's usually priced competitive enough to be a gift idea for the mechanically inclined.
To start, you get both SAE and metric sockets, along with two ratchets and some small extender bars. There is also a screwdriver in the company's hallmark aqua blue color, accompanied by a few dozen screwdriver bits that should cover most common tasks. You also get a selection of hex wrenches. We like this kit because it's beginner-friendly. The toolbox has measurements for each piece, and between the sockets and screwdrivers, it should have everything someone would need for basic car repair. The tools are made of chrome alloy steel, which is roughly the same as all the others.
Duratech uses some funky pricing structures. This tool kit has an MSRP of $80 on Amazon. However, the kit has been on sale since its launch and has never gone for more than $70. So, while this is listed at $80, its real price is closer to $70 and that's about what you should pay for it.
EPAuto 122-piece Mechanics Tool Set
EPAuto is another lesser-known tool brand that puts up a decent mechanic's tool kit for not that much money. Per reviews, the tools are made in Taiwan and not in China, which lends some credibility over some other brands. These tools are made of the usual chrome-vanadium steel as most of the rest of the toolkits we viewed, so there are no problems there. In short, the reviews, Reddit threads, and everywhere else we looked shows that people like EPAuto.
This kit comes with just about everything you need. That includes both SAE and metric sockets along with wrenches, a screwdriver bit set, and some other odds and ends. We would've liked to have seen longer extender bars but that's a nitpick more than anything. It's similar to the Duratech kit listed above where you get the basics and little else, which is more or less fine. It's a good kit for beginners.
Pricing is about what you would expect for tool kits this size. It runs for $85 on Amazon. It does have a history of going on sale for as little as $55, so if you can wait for a holiday sales event or similar sale, you can probably get these for less than their sticker price. Still, it's been well over a year since they've gone on sale for anything less than $80, so good luck if you're shopping the sales.
Crescent 180-piece Professional Tool Set
Crescent has been making tools for over 100 years, and they seem to be pretty good at it. This is the brand that is responsible for the original Crescent wrench, or the adjustable wrench as it is known outside of its branding. It also makes a bunch of other tools, including non-automotive stuff like tape measurers, tool carts, and bolt cutters. The tools are made of alloy steel, which they've been working on since the 1930s at least, and should compare favorably with the other alloy steels used by other brands.
This 180-piece kit comes with quite a few goodies, including the brand's patented Crescent wrench. It comes with both shallow and deep sockets in metric and SAE measurements. This set would sit well on any list of high-quality socket sets. In addition, you get four screwdrivers, a screwdriver bit set, hex wrenches, pliers, wire cutters, a few extender bars, and a set of wrenches. Truth be told, it's one of the most complete sets we were able to find for under $100. No other toolkit we found comes with all of these various tools.
For now, the set costs $95 on Amazon. The price for this tool set has a history of fluctuating wildly from over $150 to as low as $77, so $95 is a good price, even if it's not listed as on sale. The brand also has an even larger 229-piece set with a toolbox for $140 on Amazon.
Dewalt 168-piece Mechanics Tool Kit
With the Dewalt 168-piece mechanics tool kit, we're starting to get into the more high-end stuff. Dewalt is considered one of the better tool makers in the business, so it makes sense that the company's stuff goes for a little more than the competition. Up in this space, we're not just checking Amazon rankings — which are still high — but also some extra attention to detail. Otherwise, you can get chrome alloy tools for much less money. Fortunately, Dewalt delivers in this area.
In Dewalt's tool kit, you get three ratchets, three extender bars, and a host of sockets in both SAE and metric measurements. There is also a selection of wrenches, hex wrenches, and a screwdriver kit. The screwdriver kit comes in its own little yellow box that sits inside the larger black storage box, which we thought was a nice touch. The box itself has metal latches, and most of the tools have their sizes stamped on them for easy identification. In terms of pure review score, this kit's 4.8 rating on Amazon is the highest of any kit on the list, if that helps.
Dewalt's tool kit starts at $128 on Amazon. This price has remained mostly consistent over the years and even when it does go on sale, it's typically not for much lower than its sticker price. Dewalt has a smaller, 108-piece kit on Amazon for $88, but we think it's worth spending the extra $40 for the bigger one.
Pittsburgh 225-piece Mechanic's Tool Kit
Continuing on with the high-end sets is the Pittsburgh 225-piece Mechanic's Tool Set. Those in the know have probably ascertained that this is actually a brand owned by Harbor Freight and you can, in fact, buy this tool kit there as well. Harbor Freight has long been known for having decent tools if you know what to look for and Pittsburgh's mechanic's tool kit is no different. Like most of the competition, Pittsburgh uses chrome-vanadium steel for its tools, putting it on par with everyone else.
This kit is actually pretty nice. It comes with 115 total sockets, four extension bars, five socket adapters, and three ratchets with varying drive sizes. You also get wrenches, pliers, cutters, a screwdriver kit, and hex wrenches. We're at the price point where selection is about as good as it's going to get and we don't have any real feedback here. It has everything I would expect in a mechanic's tool kit, down to the extra extender bar options for those hard-to-reach places.
The price is where things get a little funky. This kit goes for $193 on Amazon, which puts it quite a bit higher than most competitors. That price has been mostly consistent over the years as well. However, if you make a trip to Harbor Freight, you can save $50 and buy it for $140. This list requires Amazon participation, but in this case, we suggest getting it from Harbor Freight directly.
Craftsman 189-piece Mechanics Tool Set
Last up on our list today is the Craftsman 189-piece Mechanic's Tool Set. There isn't much here that you haven't read from the other Craftsman tool kit on the list and other Craftsman tool kits like it. You get the chrome steel alloy, the nifty carrying case, and Craftsman's full lifetime warranty. There's a reason why Craftsman is one of the best tool brands on the market today, and it's because the brand usually makes good products. This tool kit is no exception and it's larger than the other one listed above.
The kit is an expansion of the smaller tool kit. You get the deep sockets in both metric and SAE measurements along with a screwdriver bit kit, hex wrenches, and a few extender bars to round things out. There are three ratchets for ¼-inch, ⅜-inch, and ½-inch sockets. Craftsman also includes its ratchets with a 25% smaller head to really help get into those tight spaces. In addition, the storage box is designed to fit into larger Craftsman branded storage boxes, so it's a nice addition if you decide to go with Craftsman for everything.
It's a good thing there is some good attention to detail here because the kit runs for $189 on Amazon. This is actually $40 lower than it was when the product first launched and it'll occasionally dip to $149 when it's on sale. We recommend waiting for the sales for this one, but it's otherwise an excellent kit.
How we chose
There are a metric ton of mechanic tool kits on Amazon that range from as little as $15 to well over $300 and beyond. We found a Snap-On brand tool set for over $7,000. First, we thought about what people would actually want to buy. A solid $300 tool kit includes everything you need but a lot of stuff you don't, while the less expensive tool kits tended to be a bit too barren. We focused first on selecting tool kits that had most of what you need. After all, it's easier and cheaper to fill in the gaps than it is to buy kits with more than you need.
From there, we ran every Amazon listing through Fakespot to ensure that at least most of its reviews were accurate. We also sought reviews from other retailers, Reddit, YouTube, and other websites to make sure that everything correlated. We also made sure that every tool set on the list was made of industry-standard materials like chrome steel alloy.
The result is a list where the lowest Amazon rating was 4.4, and the highest was 4.8. These products were thoroughly vetted for customer review accuracy, and we organized the list by price so you can see how the kits improve as prices increase while keeping the top prices somewhat reasonable. There are better products out there, like the aforementioned Snap-On, but at that point, you're spending money you don't need to.