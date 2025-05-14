10 High-Quality Mini Socket Sets That Would Make Great Additions To Your Toolbox

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A mini socket set is a great piece to add to your toolbox if you're short on space or looking for something that's super portable and easily separated from the rest of your tools. And despite the small size of these mini socket sets, they're just as high-quality as full-size options from all the major socket set brands.

All of the mini socket sets we rounded up here are less than a foot long and offer multiple socket sizes and a socket wrench. Some sets pair with a ratchet or screwdriver bits, while others exclusively feature a socket wrench and various socket sizes.

Speaking of socket sizes, many sets include both Metric and SAE, or Imperial, sizes for your convenience. However, a few of the sets on this list only contain Metric or SAE measurements, not both. This will be clearly noted in each entry, but make sure you know whether you need Metric or Imperial socket sizes for your next project before you buy.

Small socket sets also offer a wide budget range. You can spend nearly $200 on a truly premium set or opt for a simple set that's barely over $15 but can still last multiple years. The price often differs based on the number of pieces included, the overall material used, and whether the set offers Metric, SAE, or both.

Without further ado, let's dive into the best high-quality mini socket sets you can pick up right now.