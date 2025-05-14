10 High-Quality Mini Socket Sets That Would Make Great Additions To Your Toolbox
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A mini socket set is a great piece to add to your toolbox if you're short on space or looking for something that's super portable and easily separated from the rest of your tools. And despite the small size of these mini socket sets, they're just as high-quality as full-size options from all the major socket set brands.
All of the mini socket sets we rounded up here are less than a foot long and offer multiple socket sizes and a socket wrench. Some sets pair with a ratchet or screwdriver bits, while others exclusively feature a socket wrench and various socket sizes.
Speaking of socket sizes, many sets include both Metric and SAE, or Imperial, sizes for your convenience. However, a few of the sets on this list only contain Metric or SAE measurements, not both. This will be clearly noted in each entry, but make sure you know whether you need Metric or Imperial socket sizes for your next project before you buy.
Small socket sets also offer a wide budget range. You can spend nearly $200 on a truly premium set or opt for a simple set that's barely over $15 but can still last multiple years. The price often differs based on the number of pieces included, the overall material used, and whether the set offers Metric, SAE, or both.
Without further ado, let's dive into the best high-quality mini socket sets you can pick up right now.
Klein Tools 28-piece KNECT socket set
At $99, this 28-piece KNECT socket set by Klein Tools is a great option for anyone looking to invest in a set that'll provide a comfortable, sturdy experience for years to come. The set includes 18 Metric and SAE pass-through socket bits, five chicklet bits, and four adapters, including a square-drive adapter to utilize any square-drive sockets you may already have.
The included pass-through screwdriver handle features a cushioned grip to help provide leverage and comfort while working. Then, there's a pass-through 90-tooth socket wrench with a thin profile and a four-degree arc swing, making it ideal for maneuvering in cramped spaces.
When not in use, the socket set packs neatly in the included case, which measures only 9.25 x 5.25 x 1.6 inches. That's smaller than the size of an average journal, making it easy to tuck away in a backpack or toolbox or even to carry around by hand.
Craftsman 24-piece socket set
Craftsman's 24-piece socket set for $31 only offers Metric measurements, so if you're in need of SAE measurements, this isn't the mini socket set for you. Among those 24 pieces, you'll find 10 different socket sizes, 11 specialty bits, an extension bar, an adapter, and a ratchet to use with your ¼-inch drive sockets.
According to Craftsman, the 72-tooth ratchet is capable of a five-degree arc swing, and its head is about 25% thinner than the previous CMMT81747 model. These two features make it easy for this ratchet to work well in even the tightest spaces.
Every piece of this set is coated in a full-polish chrome finish, which makes it easy to clean and resistant to corrosion over time. Whether you're carrying around this kit by hand or stashing it away in a toolbox or backpack, you'll barely notice this small socket set. The included case measures 8 x 4 x 2 inches and weighs just under 1.5 pounds altogether.
Egofine 46-piece socket set
The Egofine 46-piece mini socket set typically retails for around $22, but you can often find it on sale at Amazon. It includes 21 bit socket pieces and 13 ¼-inch drive Metric sockets, but no SAE equipment. In addition to all these socket sizes and types, this adorable mini tool set from Amazon contains three hex wrenches, a bit adapter, three extension bars, a ¼-inch drive sliding T-bar, a ¼-inch drive universal joint, a spinner handle, and a ¼-inch drive quick ratchet handle.
All the tools are made with a chrome vanadium steel alloy and coated in a chrome finish to stand up to long-term corrosion. The ratchet handle features a rubber handle that makes it easier to grip and more comfortable to hold.
A case with cutouts for each of the kit's pieces neatly holds everything together. The case measures 9.3 inches and weighs just about 2.5 pounds, making it a compact option for your toolbox.
Workpro 39-piece drive socket set
If you're looking for a budget-friendly mini socket set with both Metric and SAE measurements, Workpro's 39-piece drive socket kit might be the one for you. It's only $25 at full price, but often lower with discounts, and the set includes 16 Metric sockets and 18 SAE sockets.
Additionally, the set comes with a ⅜-inch ratchet handle with a quick-release feature, a ¼-inch drive extension bar that's 3 inches long, a ¼-inch drive spinner handle, a ¼-inch x ⅜-inch adapter, and a blue spin disk to help make micro-adjustments. All of this kit's pieces are built with chrome vanadium steel and feature an easy-to-clean chrome polish.
The included plastic case has a perfect spot for every piece and is compact enough to fit inside a vehicle's glove box, backpack, or toolbox. It weighs just over 3 pounds and measures 10 x 5.7 x 2 inches.
Sunex Tools 44-piece Socket and Bit Set
Splurging a tad more on this mid-range 44-piece socket set from Sunex Tools for around $56 gets you a slightly fancier aluminum case, a definite upgrade over the plastic cases you'll find with most mini socket sets. Thanks to ample positive reviews and mentions online, we even named this set one of the best Wera 'Tool-Check Plus' alternatives.
This set weighs just over 1 pound, and the case measures about 10.5 x 8.3 x 2 inches. Inside, it houses three Philips slotted bits between ⅛-inch and ¼-inch, SAE hex bits from 5/32 inches to ¼-inch, Metric hex bits from 1.5 millimeters to 6 millimeters, and tamper-proof star bits between T8H and T40H.
There are also spline sockets (4-millimeter x 5/32-inch to 13-millimeter x ½-inch) and a quick-release extension bar. The spline sockets are made with a chrome vanadium steel alloy, while the bits are made with S2 steel.
Finally, this kit includes a 72-tooth ratchet with a duo-drive design that allows the head to act as both a bit opening and a socket attachment, along with a flex-head style that lets the ratchet handle more easily shift up and around in tight spaces.
Wera 41-piece socket set
Any tools from Wera come with a high price tag, but if you're searching for a small socket set that'll last you an incredibly long time, this nearly $200 set is worth it. Wera's 41-piece mini socket set only offers SAE measurements, so if you need Metric or a combination of Metric and SAE, this set won't work for you.
Inside the case, there are carved-out spots for 10 SAE sockets, 24 bits, a ¼-inch ratchet, two flexible lock extensions, a sliding T-handle, a universal joint, a wobble extension, and an adapter. The 72-tooth ratchet comes with a Kraftform handle that's comfortable to hold for long periods of time and a swivel head with defining lock points at 0, 15, and 90 degrees.
Unlike many of the mini socket sets that only offer a plastic case to house all the included pieces, this set comes with a steel metal case that'll prove a lot more durable over many years. Because the case is metal and all the included pieces are solidly constructed, it weighs just over 3 pounds. Despite its slightly heavier weight compared to other sets, this set maintains a small form factor, measuring just 8.5 x 6.7 x 2 inches.
Kobalt 35-piece socket and bit set
There are plenty of adorable mini tools you can get at Lowe's, including this Kobalt mini socket set decked out with a small ratcheting wrench, multiple little pieces, and a hard protective case.
More specifically, Kobalt's $27 35-piece socket and bit set features 10 ¼-inch drive 6-point SAE and Metric sockets, 24 ¼-inch drive hex and screwdriver bits, a socket adapter, and a tiny yet mighty ratcheting wrench. The reversible, double-box ratcheting wrench acts as both a traditional box wrench and a ratchet, and comes with a right-angle bit driver that makes it much easier to work in compact spaces.
All the pieces in this set are made with chrome vanadium steel, heat-treated for boosted durability, and then coated with a shiny chrome polish finish. Everything fits securely into the hard plastic case, which is one of the smallest cases we've encountered so far, measuring only 5.5 x 3.7 x 1.4 inches.
Husky 46-piece stubby ratchet and socket set
For $29, this Husky Stubby ratchet and socket set comes with quite a bit. In addition to 20 screwdriver bits, 11 Metric standard sockets, and 11 SAE standard sockets, this mini set is equipped with a socket adapter, an adjustable wrench, a ratcheting bit driver, and a stubby dual-sided ratchet with a ¼-inch drive on one side and a ⅜-inch on the other.
The 72-tooth stubby ratchet has a five-degree arc that makes it easy to work in cramped spots, and the ratcheting bit driver has a hollow handle that can conveniently store up to six bits at once. All components boast a fully polished chrome finish that's easy to clean, and the handles on the three included tools are molded for comfort.
Everything packs neatly into the small plastic case, which measures just 8 x 7.3 x 1.8 inches. Its square shape may make it a bit more difficult to fit into a smaller toolbox, but it'll slide easily into a backpack, and it's easy to simply carry around by hand as well.
Milwaukee 25-piece ratchet and socket set
If you've been growing your tool collection for a while, you've no doubt come across the Milwaukee brand. The brand makes some of the best utility knives, power tools, and hand tools you can buy, so don't sleep on Milwaukee's 25-piece ratchet and socket set, even if it is on the pricier side at $70.
In this mini socket set, you'll find 11 SAE sockets, 12 Metric sockets, a 3-inch extension bar, and a ¼-inch drive ratchet. The 90-tooth ratchet features a four-degree arc swing, a chrome finish to resist rust, and a slim head to allow it to better fit in tight spaces.
Everything fits compactly in a removable tray within a red case that measures 9.5 x 8.7 x 1.7 inches. Its thin profile will have no issues sliding into a backpack or large toolbox. And if you have extra room for more tools, be sure to check out more of the adorable mini tools Milwaukee makes.
Ryobi 26-piece drive ratchet and socket set
Ryobi is one of the best budget-friendly tool brands you can shop. This 26-piece drive ratchet and socket set from Ryobi is just $25 at full price. And yet, at that affordable price, this mini socket set comes with some great pieces.
Inside the included case, there's a 90-tooth, quick-release ratchet with a four-degree swing arc, which makes it quite easy to use when working in small areas. There are also both Metric and SAE sockets to swap between. Each socket and the ratchet have a chrome finish, which helps resist corrosion over time and makes the pieces easier to keep clean.
The case measures 9.8 x 8.8 x 1.8 inches and weighs just over two pounds, making it a very travel-friendly companion. You can easily carry it around in its own case, or stick the closed case in a backpack or toolbox before heading out.
If you're in the market to expand your collection with even more compact tools, check out these adorable mini tool finds at Home Depot.
Methodology
To be classified as a mini socket set, we selected sets that were all at least under 12 inches in length, though many of them are less than 9 inches or 10 inches in length. While we didn't look at weight as a means of choosing mini socket sets, most of the options on this list are around or under two pounds. The heaviest kit we picked is just over 3 pounds, but still comfortably portable.
We searched through multiple publication reviews and customer reviews on Amazon, Home Depot, Lowe's, and more to find high-quality, well-rated mini socket sets. Most of the small socket sets we selected offer both Metric and SAE (Imperial) measurements, but we wanted to include at least one kit that solely offers Metric measurements and one kit with only SAE measurements to cover multiple potential needs.