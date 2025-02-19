6 Adorable Milwaukee Mini Tools To Add To Your Collection
There are a lot of characteristics you look for when considering a new tool for your kit. Of course, the best tools should be reliable and work as intended, but they should also be durable, comfortable and safe to use, precise, and — when possible — relatively affordable. As a bonus, some of the smaller tools can also be quite adorable and that doesn't hurt, right?
Many of these charming-looking products can also be very practical. Smaller tools are most useful because they can reach and work in areas that larger ones can't. Smaller tools are also generally more portable, which is especially important if you're constantly taking your gear with you to remote sites. Here are six adorable Milwaukee mini tools to add to your collection, based on feedback from people who've purchased and used them. More information on how these tools were evaluated can be found at the end of this list.
M12 Fuel Stubby ⅜-inch Impact Wrench
Milwaukee tops SlashGear's list of the best major brands for cordless impact wrenches, and its M12 Fuel Stubby ⅜-inch Impact Wrench is perhaps the cutest in the brand's lineup. It's designed to fit into tight spaces and to be used for extended periods of time with less fatigue, as it weighs a little over two pounds. It can be easily used and safely controlled with one hand. The stubby wrench can deliver up to 550 lb-ft of torque and has four different modes, including a bolt-removal option, and an auto shut-off feature. The tool also features a friction ring socket retention system for quick accessory swapping and tri-LED lights for added visibility during tasks.
The M12 Fuel Stubby ⅜-inch Impact Wrench has impressed by its light weight, as well as the powerful torque it's able to generate despite its small size. Customers who've purchased the stubby wrench also strongly approve — on Amazon, the tool has an impressive 4.8 out of 5 overall customer score, based on over 3,700 user ratings. A few dozen Amazon reviews mention that the device did not produce enough torque for them. However, the overwhelmingly positive reviews suggest that the stubby wrench delivers on the 550 lb-ft of torque promised by Milwaukee. These outlier reviews were either the result of a malfunctioning product, or the reviewers mistakenly using the wrong tool for the job, or perhaps even using the impact wrench incorrectly.
Home Depot sells the Milwaukee M12 Fuel Stubby ⅜-inch Impact Wrench, which has product code 2562-20, for $199. You can also bundle the tool with a battery and charger.
360-degree Pocket Level
The levels manufactured by Milwaukee vary greatly in size, from its 48-inch Redstick to its teeny-weeny 360-degree Pocket Level. While it may not be as high-tech as Milwaukee's digital level, the adorable tool is just 1.97 x 1.97 x 0.79 inches in size and weighs a mere two ounces, so you can take the bubble level with you anywhere you go and even — as its name suggests — keep it in your pocket. Plus, it has additional functionality thanks to its 360-degree rotating vial, which also allows you to set and identify angles as you would with a protractor. That means that not only is this level incredibly small, but it's a 2-in-1 tool that makes your tool kit more efficient.
The rotating vial also locks into place to ensure that your measurements stay accurate, and the bubble itself is magnified so you can read it easier. While it's small, the level isn't delicate. Instead, it's durably built to handle rough job sites. One of its most useful features is that it's also built with amplified rare earth magnets that allow it to strongly adhere to metal surfaces, which is great for both storage and for recording accurate measurements.
Based on over 500 Amazon reviews, the tool has a strong 4.6 out 5 average customer rating. As is the case with many of Milwaukee's tools, perhaps the biggest drawback of the brand's 360-degree Pocket Level is its premium price tag. You can get a Workpro Mini Level for considerably less, for example. However, that product lacks angle measurements, so if you need a protractor as much as a level, Milwaukee's option is worth the extra money.
The 360-degree Pocket Level is sold by Amazon for $23.
8-in-1 Compact Ratcheting Multi-bit Driver
The 8-in-1 Compact Ratcheting Multi-bit Driver is proof that big things can come in small (and adorable) packages. The tool is just 4.55 inches long and weighs around five ounces, but gives you eight useful tools in one and even provides storage. All eight bits are stored in the handle of the tool, so not only do you have a place to keep them long term, but you can also swap from bit to bit immediately without interrupting your workflow.
The bits are chrome plated for added durability and the tool employs magnetic bit retention for easier driving. Plus, the drill bits can even be used with Milwaukee power tools for tougher jobs. You might be asking why you'd need the compact driver at all, then, but its very small size makes it a lifesaver when you've got to work in very tight spaces. The tool's durable high-torque ratchet allows for strong control and quick driving, while hex shanks are included for additional leverage.
Over 400 Home Depot customers have given the 8-in-1 Compact Ratcheting Multi-bit Driver an average 4.8 out of 5 user rating. That's really promising, though some customers have reported that removing bits from storage can be tricky, while others complain that the bits aren't universally replaceable. One other potential drawback is that there aren't as many bits available as you might find with tools like the Milwaukee 27-in-1 Ratcheting Screwdriver, which is a basic Milwaukee tool no handyman should go without. However, that tool is larger and won't access the same tight spaces as the 8-in-1 Compact — and it's not as cute.
The 8-in-1 Compact Ratcheting Multi-bit Driver, product code 48-22-2330, sells for $16 at Home Depot and for a little bit more on Amazon.
M12 Fuel Hatchet 6-inch Pruning Saw
One of the Milwaukee chainsaws and accessories worth checking out is the compact Milwaukee M18 8-inch Pruning Saw, but if you want to go with something that's even smaller, there's the M12 Fuel Hatchet 6-inch Pruning Saw. Despite weighing less than 5 pounds, you can use the tool to cut 3-inch hardwoods, with up to 120 cuts per charge using Milwaukee's 12V battery.
The saw is small enough to use one-handed, but an additional top handle affords you even better handling. A full-house chain reduces vibration while it's running for cleaner cuts, and all-metal bucking spikes give you increased leverage. Its variable-speed trigger mechanism not only makes it a cinch to use, but provides you with additional control. The tool also includes an easy-to-access chain tensioner for on-the-fly adjustments, onboard storage for the scrench, an automatic oiler for optimal chain lubrication, and a translucent reservoir that allows you to constantly keep an eye on oil levels.
In SlashGear's comparison of Makita vs. Milwaukee pruning saws, we noted that the higher cost of the latter might be a reason to go with a different brand. However, if you're already using other M12 Milwaukee power tools, it will fit right in with your kit, and you'll be saving money by using interchangeable 12V batteries. Overall, user feedback is very positive — the saw has a 4.7 out of 5 average customer score, based on over 330 Amazon reviews.
Amazon sells the M12 Fuel Hatchet 6-inch Pruning Saw for $195.99 and bundles it with a battery and charger for around $250.
Redlithium USB Stick Light with Magnet & Charging Dock
In addition to its well-regarded power tool systems that use interchangeable 12-volt and 18-volt batteries, Milwaukee also has a line of Redlithium USB products that use smaller power sources that can be charged using standard USB ports. One tool included in this system is the Redlithium USB Stick Light with Magnet, a useful portable work light that can use the same batteries as other Redlithium USB products, such as the Milwaukee jobsite earbuds. The Redlithium USB Stick Light with Magnet and Charging Dock bundle has a strong 4.6 out of 5 overall customer score, based on over 230 Home Depot reviews.
The light emits 550 lumens and can rotate 220 degrees. Four different modes are available: front, back, both, and inspection. With just one Redlithium USB 3.0 battery, the light can last up to two hours, and the Milwaukee battery can be used in temperatures as low as -4 degrees Fahrenheit (-20 degrees Celsius).
That resilience from the elements makes it a great light to use outdoors, as does its impact resistance up to 6 feet and IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. It's also resistant to common chemicals found in workshops and on job sites. One downside to the product is that the charging dock is on the pricier side. However, if you plan on using this light often and want a quick, easy way to keep it running, you may find the dock to be worth the added cost.
The Milwaukee Redlithium USB Stick Light with Magnet has product code 2128-21 and is available from Home Depot for $99. The Redlithium USB Stick Light with Magnet kit that includes a charger costs $159 on Amazon and Home Depot.
USB Rechargeable Green Cross Line & Plumb Points Laser
The Milwaukee USB Rechargeable Green Cross Line & Plumb Points Laser is a cute little tool which allows you to get precise, long-distance leveling and alignment measurements for your work — whether it's in construction, tile installation, woodworking, or electrical. The tool is small enough to use Milwaukee Redlithium USB batteries, rather than larger and more expensive M12 or M18 power sources, which makes it a smart choice for your tool collection.
The device has a 100-foot working range and an accuracy of +/- ⅛-inch at 33 feet. The high-intensity green laser is bright and easy to spot, though you may have some difficulty if you're using it in direct sunlight. Other features include 2-inch plumb point access, a 165-foot range with detector, and 8-hour runtime on a single charge. The tool is also durably built for job sites, with a 1-meter impact resistance and it's IP54-rated for water and dust resistance.
Based on over 430 ratings from Home Depot customers, the product has a solid 4.5 out of 5 average user score. Customers particularly appreciate how user-friendly and efficient it is, as well as its self-leveling feature. If you work on larger-scale projects, you may want a tool with more functionality and further range, like the Milwaukee M12 Green 360-degree 3-Plane Laser. However, that product will cost you a lot more money, so if the smaller-range USB laser works for you, it's an easy choice.
Home Depot sells the Milwaukee USB Rechargeable Green Cross Line & Plumb Points Laser, which has product code 3522-21, for $389.
How these Milwaukee tools were selected
In compiling this adorable selection of mini tools, what really matters is whether they are worth your money. To ensure that the Milwaukee products recommended in this list are reliable and work as advertised, the reviews of customers who've purchased and used them were carefully referenced. These customer reviews came from Amazon and Home Depot's websites, as the retailers have large customer bases that weigh in with their feedback. The more users rating a particular product, the more reliable that customer score is, as any fake reviews or outlier scores made in bad faith (whether positively or negatively) won't have nearly as much impact. The recommended Milwaukee mini tools in this list all have a 4.5 out of 5 overall customer score or higher, averaged from 230 user ratings, if not thousands more.
The mini tools included in this list were also selected to cover a wide range of disciplines, like carpentry or landscaping. That way, no matter what your profession or hobby, you may find an adorable tool on this list that's right for you. Product codes were included for Home Depot to ensure you find the correct model and generation of the tool described.