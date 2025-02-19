6 Adorable Milwaukee Mini Tools To Add To Your Collection

The levels manufactured by Milwaukee vary greatly in size, from its 48-inch Redstick to its teeny-weeny 360-degree Pocket Level. While it may not be as high-tech as Milwaukee's digital level, the adorable tool is just 1.97 x 1.97 x 0.79 inches in size and weighs a mere two ounces, so you can take the bubble level with you anywhere you go and even — as its name suggests — keep it in your pocket. Plus, it has additional functionality thanks to its 360-degree rotating vial, which also allows you to set and identify angles as you would with a protractor. That means that not only is this level incredibly small, but it's a 2-in-1 tool that makes your tool kit more efficient.

The rotating vial also locks into place to ensure that your measurements stay accurate, and the bubble itself is magnified so you can read it easier. While it's small, the level isn't delicate. Instead, it's durably built to handle rough job sites. One of its most useful features is that it's also built with amplified rare earth magnets that allow it to strongly adhere to metal surfaces, which is great for both storage and for recording accurate measurements.

Based on over 500 Amazon reviews, the tool has a strong 4.6 out 5 average customer rating. As is the case with many of Milwaukee's tools, perhaps the biggest drawback of the brand's 360-degree Pocket Level is its premium price tag. You can get a Workpro Mini Level for considerably less, for example. However, that product lacks angle measurements, so if you need a protractor as much as a level, Milwaukee's option is worth the extra money.

The 360-degree Pocket Level is sold by Amazon for $23.