Makita Vs. Milwaukee: Who Sells The Better Pruning Saw?
Pruning saws are useful tools at any time of the year. Also known as mini-chainsaws, they're great for fitting into smaller spaces or simply cutting a bit of brush down without having to unload a heavy, more power-hungry chainsaw. However, there are so many on the market with different features and specs that it can become difficult to figure out which one would work best for your particular needs.
Makita and Milwaukee are among the top major power tool brands and sell many innovative, powerful, and most importantly, reliable tools to help with all kinds of projects and daily tasks. They also have great warranties to ensure their customers and products are taken care of. Within those tools, they both have an 18V battery system and sell their own version of a pruning saw. They are Makita's 18V LXT Brushless 6-Inch Pruning Saw and Milwaukee's M18 FUEL Brushless 8-Inch Hatchet Pruning Saw. These two yard tools are very similar at first glance; however, they both have their own qualities that set them apart. The question is what are those qualities and is one truly better than the other?
Comparing the specs and features
Upon first glance, both pruning saws look like they can do the same job, and if the plan is to only cut small branches from trees, that would be correct. However, anything more and these two saws become different tools. The Makita 18V pruning saw has a 6-inch bar length, a 6-inch chain size, and a maximum cut diameter of 2 inches. In contrast, though, Milwaukee's has an 8-inch bar length, an 8-inch chain size, and a 7.5-inch maximum cut diameter. That cutting allowance is over three times as large as Makita's.
Other than the cut diameter, the biggest difference between the two saws, as well as a potential deciding factor, is the amount of cuts the saw can perform. According to available product description specs, actively cutting 2-inch diameter branches using a 2Ah battery, the Makita saw can perform approximately 140 cuts. Using an 8Ah battery, the Milwaukee pruning saw can get about 400 cuts. Technically, you can get more cuts per amp-hour using the Makita saw, but you'll have to charge and use the battery a total of four times.
Makita's pruning saw does have its advantages, such as its retractable guard and weight. Because its dimensions are a bit smaller, it weighs less at 3.7 pounds with battery versus Milwaukee's weight of 4.9 pounds without the battery. It's also rear-handled, which works great given that it's a smaller saw, so there is still plenty of control behind each cut. Milwaukee's has a top handle, though, which can be favored by some people, depending on jobs and personal preference.
Price differences
Though both Makita and Milwaukee are considered top brands that make quality and reliable products, there is a bit of a price difference in multiple ways. As a tool-only option at Home Depot, the Makita 18V pruning saw is $219 while the Milwaukee M18 pruning saw is $279 — that's a $60 difference.
The price gap doesn't stop there, though. If you are not already invested in either 18V battery system, you may find that purchasing the kit is more cost-effective. However, Makita and Milwaukee's pruning saw kits come with different battery amp-hours, so of course the price is going to match the amp-hour cost. Makita has one kit, which costs $299 and includes a charger and a 2Ah battery.
This is another attribute that Milwaukee has which helps set the company apart from others. On Home Depot, there are three pruning saw kits to choose from. The first retails for $499 and comes with the tool, one 6Ah battery, and a charger. Comparing this kit to Makita's, the price is a lot more, but the amp-hours are tripled, which means more runtime. The second kit costs $678 and comes with two 6Ah batteries and a charger. The third kit sells for $698 and comes with one 6Ah battery, one 8Ah battery, and a charger. Additionally, throughout the year, Home Depot has been known to have sales on these kits, so don't let the prices discourage you.
What are users saying?
Makita's pruning saw received a 4.6 and a 4.5 out of a 5-star rating from Home Depot and Amazon, respectively. Of the reviews, many were happy with how well the saw performed and how lightweight it was. One person used it for easily trimming palm trees while others tend to tackle smaller branches. There were some comments stating that they were able to cut through 4- to 5-inch-thick branches successfully. However, it's important to note that using the tool outside of recommended use can void the 3-year limited warranty.
That said, some people have run into trouble with the Makita pruning saw's chain. One user said it would come loose and fall off the feed plate. He even exchanged it for another in case it was a defect, and his second saw did the same thing. However, another user said that after he learned how to set the chain tension correctly, it eliminated most of the issues he had with it.
Milwaukee's pruning saw got a 4.9 score on Home Depot and the company's website. Some of the more negative comments included that it's been known to leak oil — in fact, several people state that they love the tool except for that issue. Additionally, some weren't pleased with the trigger location and how short the button is. However, many customers enjoyed how easy it is to use and how well it could fit into tight spots even though it is a bit larger than its competition.
Verdict: Which is better?
Milwaukee's 8-inch pruning saw is better in terms of specs, cut allowances, and overall reviews. You'll be able to get more use out of the tool in both cut diameter and time. However, if you're not already invested in Milwaukee's M18 battery and tool system, you're going to find yourself spending a lot more money upfront. However, Milwaukee has battery classes that are used for different types of jobs. This allows you to pick and choose which battery to buy and use in the system. Makita doesn't have that option within its 18V system.
This isn't to say that Makita's pruning saw doesn't have its perks. Depending on what you need a pruning saw for, it could be the better option. For example, if you're only looking to tidy up small tree limbs in the spring or cut thin branches off bigger logs, it can do the trick perfectly. Even more, Milwaukee tends to be more expensive, so if price is a concern, then Makita — or even Milwaukee's sister company, Ryobi — may be your best bet.
Our methodology
Though both Makita and Milwaukee have produced some impressive technology, when placed side by side, there are times when one will be better than the other. For their pruning saws, we made sure to evaluate all the specs, features, and user reviews to ensure that every angle was being taken into consideration before deciding which one came out ahead. We read through the tools' product description pages on Home Depot, whose information is identical to the tool brands' websites, and compared the information.
Furthermore, in terms of reviews, we researched other retailers to see if user comments aligned with what Home Depot's reviews stated, especially since some of them were pulled directly from the tool companies' websites. In the end, though, both tools come from respectable brands, so much of that information did align.