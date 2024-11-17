Makita Vs. Milwaukee: Who Sells The Better Pruning Saw?

Upon first glance, both pruning saws look like they can do the same job, and if the plan is to only cut small branches from trees, that would be correct. However, anything more and these two saws become different tools. The Makita 18V pruning saw has a 6-inch bar length, a 6-inch chain size, and a maximum cut diameter of 2 inches. In contrast, though, Milwaukee's has an 8-inch bar length, an 8-inch chain size, and a 7.5-inch maximum cut diameter. That cutting allowance is over three times as large as Makita's.

Other than the cut diameter, the biggest difference between the two saws, as well as a potential deciding factor, is the amount of cuts the saw can perform. According to available product description specs, actively cutting 2-inch diameter branches using a 2Ah battery, the Makita saw can perform approximately 140 cuts. Using an 8Ah battery, the Milwaukee pruning saw can get about 400 cuts. Technically, you can get more cuts per amp-hour using the Makita saw, but you'll have to charge and use the battery a total of four times.

Makita's pruning saw does have its advantages, such as its retractable guard and weight. Because its dimensions are a bit smaller, it weighs less at 3.7 pounds with battery versus Milwaukee's weight of 4.9 pounds without the battery. It's also rear-handled, which works great given that it's a smaller saw, so there is still plenty of control behind each cut. Milwaukee's has a top handle, though, which can be favored by some people, depending on jobs and personal preference.

