7 Adorable Mini Tools You Can Get At Home Depot
If you're not an experienced DIYer or tool user, you may primarily think of Home Depot as a hub for durable, heavy-duty tools. While the Georgia-born chain certainly provides no shortage of powerful products, it'd be inaccurate to state that's all what populates the retailer's orange shelves. The company's selection of mini tools may not be as well-known as its tools for yard projects or home garages, but there are good reasons why you may want to think small during your next Home Depot haul.
Mini tools offer a level of economy and convenience that makes them attractive to a wide range of users. They are often more accessible to DIY newcomers thanks to their more manageable size and simpler application, lacking the steeper learning curve required for some more advanced tools. Even more experienced tool users can benefit from having these items in their arsenal, as they are useful for tasks that require a more delicate hand or need to be accomplished in tighter spaces. Likewise, those living in smaller areas can appreciate the minimal space that more compact tools take up.
But let's face it, a big reason why you were likely drawn to a certain mini tool was because it was so darn cute. While we covered the adorable mini tools from Harbor Freight, we are here to help fuel your addiction further with a collection of seven mini tools currently available at The Home Depot.
RYOBI ONE 18V 6-inch Cordless Battery Compact Pruning Mini Chainsaw
"Adorable" is probably the last adjective to come to mind when thinking of a chainsaw. While most powerful gas chainsaws may be intimidating to new users, you'll be hard-pressed to find anything scary about the Ryobi ONE+ 18V 6-inch Cordless Battery Compact Pruning Mini Chainsaw. Rather, these compact outdoor tools make for a handy tool to use around the yard thanks to their blend of efficiency and power.
As part of Ryobi's well-renowned integrated ONE+ battery lineup, this chainsaw makes a fine addition to Ryobi loyalists, who likely already have their fair share of 18V ONE products on hand. Even if you don't, you'll quickly come to appreciate how easy it is to maneuver around with this tool without battling messy cords. Coming in at only a 1/2-foot long and weighing just under 3 pounds also makes it far easier to handle than a typical chainsaw that can reach between 14 and 20-inches in length while giving it an insanely cute design. So while you won't be able to cut down any trees with this, there are plenty of applications where it makes for a more ideal choice, such as pruning branches and roots.
Thankfully, this is also a well-regarded product, sporting a 4.6 out of five-star rating average on Home Depot's website, with many buyers considering it perfect for light-duty yard tasks. You can currently purchase the standalone tool for $99 or get it along with a battery and charger for $129.
Grizzly Industrial 8-3/4-inch Variable-Speed Mini Benchtop Drill Press
If you're mostly accustomed to using a hand drill for your projects, then it may also be worth investing in a drill press. These machines are great for tasks that require more precision and accuracy, such as countersinking and counterboring. The downside is that most drill presses are bulky, eat up space, and are wicked expensive, with it not being unusual to find low to mid-level models costing $400 to $700. But all of these drawbacks are absent from the far more compact — and significantly more adorable – Grizzly Industrial 8-3/4-inch Variable-Speed Mini Benchtop Drill Press.
At only 15 inches in height and weighing 11 pounds, this is an easy fit for just about any workshop while remaining relatively easy to move around when needed. Nevertheless, it provides plenty of power and versatility. Its spindle is able to drill holes as deep as 7/8 inches, making it an ideal tool for drilling small holes through wood, leather, and light metals.
The 6-¾-inch plate is made of cast iron for enhanced durability and can swing around 360 degrees. It also possesses a wide range of speed options, with the ability to reach a maximum speed of 5,000 rpm. Buyers have praised the drill press' usefulness for projects such as model-making thanks to its speed, ease of storage, and quietness. It can be purchased for $106.89 at The Home Depot.
Husky Mini Folding Hex Key Set
Working in a with bolts, screws, and fasteners regularly means that you'll need a good hex key set to aid in tightening or loosening. But you'll quickly learn that not all bolts and screws are made equal, as some require smaller tools to fit into them. This is where the Husky Mini Folding Hex Key Set can come in handy, coming with an array of keys that provide a good balance of durability and delicacy.
The set comes with a selection of 17 keys, with one side containing eight metric size options ranging from 1.5 millimeters to 5 millimeters and the other side holding nine SAE sizes from 0.5 inches to 3/16 inches. This, along with the key's generally small size, makes them perfect for getting into tighter spaces and lodging into smaller screws. Each key can be rotated 270 degrees to allow for better torque without distortion, all while its alloy steel construction prevents it from being affected by rust.
The compact size and appealing green or red coloring of these handy little tools enhances their adorable appearance, making them more than worthy of a spot on this list. You can currently get one for $13.97.
Vevor Mini Miter Cut-off Chop Saw
Miter saws are well-known for being heavy power tools that, for the most part, are made to be stationary. However, their precision, cut quality, and level of safety is generally considered superior to circular saws and similar tools. The Vevor Mini Miter Cut-off Chop Saw offers the performance you'd want out of a traditional miter saw in a compact package.
While you obviously won't be able to cut anything massive on this saw, it is nevertheless an efficient and versatile means of tackling smaller craft projects and hobbies. It comes equipped with a steel and resin blade that can be used on a variety of materials such as wood, zinc, brass, and aluminum. You're also able to easily adjust the saw while cutting, with it being able to angle up to 45 degrees. The saw can reach a maximum RPM speed of 7,800 while also remaining far quieter than a traditional miter saw.
Like other miter saws, this is designed to remain in one place while performing tasks. However, its compact size, along with making it especially adorable, also makes it easier to transport when needed, with the entire tool weighing only a little more than 3 pounds. As you can imagine, it's also far cheaper than most miter saws, costing only $40.54 at Home Depot.
23-Piece Mini Garden Tool Set
Home Depot's gardening section is one of its most versatile and jam-packed, with everything from bags of fertilizer to entire greenhouses available for purchase from the retailer. But just because you live somewhere without a yard doesn't mean you have to be deprived of the joys of gardening, as a multitude of indoor plants such as succulents, cacti, and bonsai are easy to care for and fit into just about any space. If you're looking for an adorable way to experience gardening from anywhere, then Home Depot's 23-Piece Mini Garden Tool Set may be what you're looking for.
This tool set comes with everything you could want for most gardening needs, including a shovel, rake, trowel, water bottle, tweezers, leaf-cutter, air duster, and cleaning brush among other items. These mini tools are both extremely cute and practical, with many of them being made out of stainless steel for rust-resistance and ease of cleaning. This mindset also applies to the gardening mat that also comes with the kit. Not only does its vibrant coloring add to its overall appeal and aesthetic, but it's also extremely spacious and contains buckles on each corner to prevent water or soil spillage. When not in use, it can be folded up and easily stored. The entire set currently goes for $42.29.
Klein Tools Standard and Stubby Multi-Bit Screwdriver Set (2-Piece)
Screwdrivers are already pretty compact tools, but would you believe it's possible to get them down to something even more compact? The Klein 2-Piece Screwdriver Set demonstrates this range with the best of both worlds — a standard-sized screwdriver and an adorable stubby option. But having both these sizes at your disposal for varying tasks isn't the only versatile perk that comes with this set.
Rather than being a traditional screwdriver with only a singular fixed-in shaft, both screwdrivers come with their own assortment of interchangeable tips. The stubby screwdriver comes with six options, including two nut drivers, two Phillip tips, and two slotted tips, as well as an interchangeable shaft. This gives it a range of flexibility to handle a variety of screws, while also being able to get into tighter spaces than its standard-sized counterpart due to its small size. While the tool is built for durability, its cushion-grip handle is made to be comfortable and easy on the hands.
At $21.97, it may seem a bit pricey for some, but considering that you're getting two screwdrivers and a wide range of tip options, it's not all that outrageous. The set has also received fantastic reviews from buyers, with a near-perfect 4.8-star rating average on the Home Depot website.
Carson Mini Aura Night Vision Monocular
When you think about night vision, chances are you think about fancy infrared cameras, goggles, and similarly extreme equipment. Sure, that may be what pros need for more extreme needs, but what if you simply want something you can take along on a camping trip or used to view your backyard when the lights go down? One of the cutest products available at Home Depot, the Carson Mini Aura Night Vision Monocular, makes for a solid solution to those with simpler nighttime viewing needs.
While certainly small — coming in at only 2.5 inches in length — you're bound to get good use out of this handy device. Powered by three AAA batteries, the monocular allows you to see upwards of 82 feet through total darkness and renders your image in black and white. You can further adjust the infrared intensity to get the contrast and clarity that you desire.
Additionally, you can adjust the zoom and magnification as you're looking through it. As you can imagine with a tool that is smaller than many modern smartphones, it's extremely easy to transport, with the monocular also coming with a carry pouch and wristband. If nighttime viewing is something you've always wanted to try out, this is an ideal tool to get you accustomed to the hobby. It currently sells at The Home Depot for $99.99.