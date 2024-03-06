5 Home Depot Tools You'll Want For Your Next Yard Project
A well-maintained and functional yard doesn't just look good; it can also boost the value of your home. That said, while no one wants an uninviting backyard, taking on yard projects can often feel overwhelming, especially if you don't have the right tools on hand.
The good news is that if you invest money into purchasing a few versatile tools, many yard projects, from simple maintenance tasks to more substantial ones like building fences or decks, can become more manageable and even fun.
If you're looking to upgrade your arsenal of tools, one of the best places to start looking is Home Depot, which is home to numerous underrated tools. With over 2,300 stores across North America and an online platform that lists an extensive selection of items, you can find the tools you need for your next yard project.
To help you get started, here's a list of five tools that were picked based on user reviews on The Home Depot website. You'll find a more detailed methodology that explains why these products were selected toward the end of this list.
DeWalt 20V MAX Cordless ½ inch Drill/Driver Kit
Cordless drills/drivers are great for a number of yard-based projects, from driving screws into wood when you're building a fence to securing bolts when assembling furniture for the garden.
If you're looking to add a cordless drill/driver to your collection, this power tool from DeWalt is worth considering. When you purchase the kit, you get the tool itself, two 20V batteries, a charger, and a nifty bag to store all the components. You can buy a separate set of drill bits, so you have the right bit for every kind of project.
Despite having a high-performance motor, the drill is fairly lightweight, allowing you to use it comfortably for a long duration. The high-speed transmission supports two different speeds — zero to 450 RPM and 1,500 RPM; this allows you to use the same drill for different projects. It also has 16 clutch settings that allow for more precise control of the tool.
The product has received mostly positive reviews and is rated 4.6 on Home Depot, with 90% of customers recommending it. However, one of the downsides of this product is that it doesn't have bit holders, which may be inconvenient if you're working on a task requiring quick bit changes.
Still, it's a powerful tool, and it delivers great value for the price at $159.00 on The Home Depot website.
True Temper 6 cu. ft. Wheelbarrow with Steel Handles and Flat Free Tire
From helping you move around mulch to heavy raw materials, a wheelbarrow cuts down on the time it would take you to move things and significantly reduces the physical effort you'll have to exert in the process.
While there are numerous options on Home Depot's website, one that stands out is the True Temper wheelbarrow, which is designed with steel handles and a tire that's resistant to flats.These design aspects ensure durability, making it possible for you to use the wheelbarrow for years to come. Additionally, the undercarriage is also pretty heavy-duty, which is great if you want to use this product more rigorously.
This particular model has a 6 cubic feet capacity, making this wheelbarrow well suited to light garden work as well as carrying heavy loads like stone and gravel in case you're taking on more substantial projects. It also has a sloped, curved front that lets you dump the contents quickly and easily.
Currently, this product is priced at $139 at Home Depot. It is rated 4.5 on the platform and has received 261 five-star reviews out of a total of 361 reviews. Moreover, 74% of customers recommend this wheelbarrow, highlighting its reliability and performance.
Keep in mind, though, that when you order this product online, it will come unassembled. So, you'll need to be prepared to put it together yourself; however, customers have noted that the assembly is fairly straightforward.
DeWalt 20V MAX Cordless 6.5 inch Sidewinder Style Circular Saw
Whether you're building a fence or a raised garden bed, a circular saw, which lets you cut through materials like wood, plastic, and even metal,is pretty much an indispensable tool. While there are both corded and cordless varieties, a cordless design is the best for yard-related work since you'll be able to use the tool even if you don't have direct access to a power outlet.
There are numerous contenders, from Makita to Ryobi, for cordless circular saws, but one that really stands out on Home Depot's website is the DeWalt 20V MAX Cordless Circular Saw, which has received a whopping 7,277 five-star reviews. Another testament to the quality of this product is that 91% of people who purchased it recommend buying it.
The circular saw is designed with a powerful 20-volt motor that delivers 5,150 RPM, providing enough power to cut through tough material. It features a rubber over-molded comfort grip that allows you to use the saw for an extended period of time. The product also comes with a 6 1/2-inch carbide-tipped blade that ensures you're able to make precision cuts through two times the material at 45- and 90-degree angles.
While this product is pretty straightforward to use and reliable, one of the downsides, according to a few reviews, is that the battery life could come in the way of longer projects. Despite that, with some planning, you should be able to use this circular saw for a range of DIY projects. You can purchase it on The Home Depot's website for $99.
RYOBI 13 inch 11 Amp Corded Electric Walk Behind Push Mower
Even the more basic tasks, like mowing your lawn, can add to the aesthetic value of your property. Additionally, mowing your lawn can be one of the preparatory steps before a larger project. For instance, if you want to install raised garden beds, mowing the grass can make it easier for you to mark out the area before beginning the actual work.
Given how versatile a lawn mower is, this is one power tool you shouldn't skip buying. If you're looking for one that's relatively affordable yet well-rated, this corded electric push lawn mower from RYOBI is a good option.
Weighing just 23 pounds, it is fairly lightweight and compact. It also features collapsing handles, which makes it easy to store, and a single-point height adjustment system, allowing you to easily change the cutting height. The only limitation you need to be aware of is that this is a lightweight push mower, so it's not a great option if you have a large yard with hilly terrain and dense grass.
Currently, this product is rated 4.3, with thousands of reviews and 85% of customers recommending it. If you're considering purchasing it, you can expect to pay $145 on The Home Depot website.
Razor-Back 48 inch Fiberglass Handle Post Hole Digger
If you're installing fences or signposts or even just planting saplings, an easy way to dig holes in the ground is by using a post-hole digger. This tool from Razor-Back is a good option, given that it has a user-friendly design with fiberglass handles and cushion grips.
The tool has a 6-inch point spread, which is ideal for creating consistent holes in the ground. It's also designed with carbon steel blades with beveled edges, making it durable and ideal for cutting through roots and clumped-up soil.
The product has received largely positive reviews and has a rating of 4.5, with 91% of customers recommending it. However, one of the downsides that a few reviews mention is that the tool is heavier than expected. This might, however, work better for some tasks since the extra weight might provide more force and help drive the blades into tough surfaces.
If you want to purchase this variant with the fiberglass handles, you'll need to spend about $66 at The Home Depot website.
Why these products made it to this list
If you have a yard, you'll likely have to take on projects of varying complexity from time to time to boost the space's functionality or keep it looking aesthetic. The products mentioned in this list, which were chosen on the basis of their usability, durability, and user satisfaction, help you do just that.
With these tools in your arsenal, you can get started on DIY yard projects without having to manually handle the grunt work or hire professional help. To ensure you have success with these products, we've only chosen tools that received an overall rating of above four and had numerous positive reviews.