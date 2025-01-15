6 Adorable Mini Tools You Can Get At Harbor Freight

Miniature versions of everyday items are quite irresistible. That's why toy retailer Super Impulse created a whole line of miniature versions of recognizable games, like tiny versions of Boggle and Candy Land. While Super Impulse's games and figures are fun novelties, they're not entirely practical. When you aim the shrink ray at tools, though, you have the potential to make something small and useful in the real world. In fact, if it's miniature tools you want, put the shrink ray aside and head to Harbor Freight.

While there aren't shelves full of miniature versions of tools you wouldn't expect to find shrunken down, the few that are available aren't toys or models meant to decorate someone's workbench. They're actually functional, though their application is not quite the same as their larger brethren. These six adorable mini tools available at Harbor Freight will either be perfect for finishing off a unique project or inspiring you to take on something tiny. Great for working in tight spaces and, depending on the tool, for hobbyists and creative projects, these tools may be small, but they're capable of rather big things.