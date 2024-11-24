7 Tools & Gadgets That A Harbor Freight Mini Tool Box Would Be Perfect For
Great things can come in small packages. Such is the case for the U.S. General Mini Steel Toolbox from Harbor Freight. Currently available in red, blue, or black, this compact storage unit offers a level of convenience and economy hard to come across in its larger-scaled counterparts. Thanks to its size, it's well-suited for a broad range of users and a variety of needs. Whether you're an artist looking for a handy storage compartment for your supplies, an office worker seeking desk-friendly organization, or DIYer who needs extra storage for their smaller tools, this is an ideal buy.
More than likely, if you're reading this article, you're in the latter category. Large toolboxes and chests certainly offer plenty of space and versatility, but placing smaller items alongside your bigger tools and gadgets can quickly become an unorganized nightmare. And depending on your work space, a bulky four-foot tall toolbox may be difficult to accommodate. With that said, small toolboxes such as this are not without their limitations. This particular product is rated at supporting five pounds per drawer and 10 pounds of total weight. Combined with its 6-inch by 6-inch by 11-inch measurements, you'll quickly find that there are plenty of tools that are going to be a challenge to fit in and take out of here.
As a result, it's important to have a mindful intent of what you plan to populate this toolbox with before purchasing. Luckily, there's no shortage of useful tools, gadgets, and accessories that are a perfect fit for such a container. So, before these toolboxes become available on Black Friday, here are seven items you may want to consider putting inside.
ICON Professional Mini Screwdriver Set, 4-Piece
Screwdrivers are a must-have household tool. Whether you consider yourself a tool expert or not, the chances of you eventually running into a scenario where a screwdriver is needed are practically 100%, from assembling furniture to accessing battery panels to performing quick household repairs. But while most people only think about getting average-sized screwdrivers, there are good reasons why you should invest in a smaller set, such as the ICON Professional Mini Screwdriver Set from Harbor Freight.
As screws themselves can come in a variety of shapes and sizes, mini screwdrivers are ideal for giving you the utmost control when tightening and loosening the smallest of screws. This particular kit comes equipped with two slotted (or flathead) and two Philips screwdrivers. At only 6 inches long, they are also the perfect length to snugly fit in your mini toolbox.
The screwdrivers themselves are designed for easy and efficient use. Made with a tough steel corrosion-resistant shaft, these tools are made with longevity in mind. Their handles are also designed to be tough to allow for firm grasping, while sporting an ergonomically conscious design to prevent fatigue. Top it off with a convenient storage tray, and it becomes easy to see why customers love them. The set currently sports a 4.8 out of 5-star rating average on Harbor Freight and sells for $14.99.
Gordon 2.9 in. Drop Point Pocket Knife
A pocket knife may not be the first item you think about putting in your tool box, but you may be surprised by just how useful these tools can be. They offer a handy way of sharpening, opening, and cutting items while being safer and easier to use than larger knives. The other benefit of their compact size is that they can easily fit in your mini toolbox, especially one as small as the Gordon 2.9 in. Drop Point Pocket Knife.
Even if not as immediately recognizable as other pocket knife brands from Harbor Freight, such as those from ICON, that doesn't mean Gordon's pocket knife offering isn't worth adding to your collection. Thanks to its especially small size, there are few tasks that this knife won't be able to accompany you on, whether in the house, out camping, or performing DIY jobs. This is aided by the adjustable pocket clip found on the knife to allow for easier transport. The knife itself sports 8Cr13MoV grade stainless steel for increased durability and strength. It can easily be closed and opened up again using the flipper tab and thumb stud.
With a 4.6 out of 5-star average rating, it's safe to say that buyers are happy with their purchase. Many have praised its overall quality, even comparing it favorably to more expensive knife options. It currently costs $9.99.
Doyle Precision Pliers Set, 3-Piece
Just like screwdrivers, having a quality set of pliers can be handy when you least expect it. Harbor Freight has no shortage to choose from, but its most diminutive bunch, the Doyle 3-Piece Precision Pliers Set, is an especially great choice for those who approach their tasks with a delicate hand. While they may not be the best choice if you regularly take on work that requires heavy-scaled cutting or grasping, they are nevertheless ideal for those with small to average needs and may even surprise you with their versatility.
The set includes three common plier varieties with a diagonal cutter, a long nose plier, and a needle nose plier. With the largest of these pliers coming in at 5-3/4 inches, this is another set of tools that you can easily fit in your mini toolbox with little hassle. The convenience of these tools extends to their functionality as well. Like similar Harbor Freight hand tools, these pliers are made to last long with their steel construction, allowing them to take on tough jobs with little to no damage while also preventing corrosion in the long run. The only thing they're easy on are your hands, with comfortable handles for easy gripping and a riveted center joint that allows for even hassle-free usage.
This is another set of tools that buyers have loved, with a 4.8-star rating average. Customers are impressed with their sturdiness and level of precision, with special praise given to the strength of the nose plier tips. They also come in at a pretty good price, currently costing only $11.99.
Bauer 6 ft. x 1/2 in. Keychain Tape Measure
Few tools can measure with the accuracy and efficiency of a good tape measure. You probably already knew that, but something that may have never crossed your mind is how easily these tools could fit into your mini toolbox. While you could fit a full-sized tape measure into your toolbox with relative ease, there's an even more pint-sized pick that's ideal for those with compact storage needs.
Recognized through its distinct red and black coloration, the beloved Bauer brand is one you may not have even known is from Harbor Freight. Its variety of tape measure are among the most popular products to come from Bauer, and its 6 ft. x 1/2 in. Keychain Tape Measure is no exception. Holding a 4.8 rating average on Harbor Freight's site, this little tape measure proves that size doesn't always matter. Even if the blade's six-foot maximum length may not be ideal for large-scaled tasks, it's nevertheless sufficient for its job. Like other Bauer tape measures, its blade is made to be both easy to read with bold yellow coloring and long-lasting thanks to its durable steel construction. Adding to its robustness is its case, which is made using ultra-tough ABS polymer.
Among its best qualities that few other tape measures can equal is its transportability. Containing a handy keychain loop, this can easily be hooked up to your keys or belt loop for easy transport around the house, in your workspace, or even at a store to take measurements of something before purchasing. And as you can imagine, such a small product comes at a low price, costing only $1.99.
Anker PowerCore 10000 Portable Charger
Of course, there's no law saying that everything you put in your U.S. General Mini Toolbox has to come from Harbor Freight. Your charging paraphernalia are among the many items that could benefit from such a home, especially if you own an Anker PowerCore 1000 Portable Charger.
Between the many cords and adapters you have for your electronics, it's easy to become overwhelmed if you don't have a solid way of keeping things organized. While many people use their phone or laptop charger throughout the day, a portable charger isn't just something needed while traveling. A mini toolbox is the perfect place to keep this slim, compact item when it's not in use.
When it is in use, it'll be easy to see why Anker has garnered such a well-earned reputation. Sporting a USB-C and Lightning cable, the Anker PowerCore can tackle a wide array of electronics and charge them with ease and efficiency. Measuring a little over 3.5 inches and weighing six ounces, it not only fits well into mini toolboxes, but is easy to take anywhere. You can currently buy one on Amazon for $25.99.
Braun 200 Lumen LED Penlight
Few Harbor Freight brands bring the light like Braun. With products that include shop lights, head lamps, spot lights, and work lights to name a few, Braun is pretty much Harbor Freight's one-stop shop for anything and everything lighting wise you could need. Unsurprisingly, you'll also find a diverse array of flashlights with the Braun name attached, including the mini toolbox-friendly 200 Lumen LED Penlight.
At five inches long and containing an overall slim build, this is a no-brainer addition to your toolbox. But don't let its size deceive you, as this little light packs a surprisingly big punch. With the ability to switch between a high and low mode, this flashlight can emit up to 200 lumens of light with a beam that reaches 250 feet away. Even if it's far from being the brightest flashlight you'll find, it makes a sufficient flashlight for most average needs and may even prove to be useful as an extra flashlight to keep around the house.
It's certainly durable enough to be useful for an extended period, with its tough ridged collar and hex-shaped end cap helping keep you away from the tool rolling away when you place it down. On top of that, it's also water-resistant, making it useful even outdoors during rainy weather. Buyers have given this a 4.7-star rating average, praising its transportability and brightness. It currently costs only $7.99.
SanDisk 3-Pack USB 3.0 Flash Drive
If you regularly work with large files, you know how important it is to have external storage. Flash drives are an easy and inexpensive way of giving you the extra space you need for your work, and the SanDisk USB 3.0 Flash Drives are some of the best-reviewed ones you'll find on Amazon. Keeping these tiny items safe is a must, given the precious information they often contain, which is why keeping it in your Harbor Freight mini toolbox is a good idea.
SanDisk's flash drives offer a lot in a small package. The 3.0 USB flash drives are made to transfer files up to 10 times faster than traditional 2.0 flash drives. While the 32GB pack is more than sufficient for most people, you also have 16GB, 64GB, 128GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB options to choose from, either individually or in packs, giving you various options depending on your file sizes. Users can also take advantage of SanDisk's RescuePRO Deluxe software, which lets users recover files that may have been deleted.
The 3-pack has a 4.7 out of 5-star average on Amazon, with buyers impressed by the performance and speed of these handy flash drives. They cost between $14.49 and $47.51 depending on the gigabyte size and drive quantity.