What's So Special About Harbor Freight's Icon Knife? Here's What The Reviews Say

From carpentry to cooking, knives are some of the most versatile tools out there. Sure, they may exist almost solely to cut, shave, and chop objects and materials, but the situations in which they can come in handy are numerous. They don't require much upkeep, either, predominantly needing to be cleaned and sharpened now and again — or in the case of laser-bonded titanium knives, once every 25 years. Among the finds that can help you survive in the wild, Harbor Freight features a wide assortment of knives designed to handle all kinds of tasks, though one in particular is receiving a head-turning amount of attention.

The ICON drop point knife is getting lots of praise online for a number of reasons. For instance, on Reddit, u/fienen made an entire thread about the $39.99 Harbor Freight favorite, highlighting its solid geometry, durable make, and sharp straight-from-the-factory blade. "I'm most impressed by the blade geometry, like you said. It just seems to work really well. It feels like a bigger knife than it is," added u/Ok-Calligrapher1756. At the time of this writing, the ICON knife's Harbor Freight review section has it at 4.8 out of five stars with an astounding 455 of its 512 reviews being five out of five stars.

While much of the buzz surrounding this ICON knife is positive, there is a bit of controversy sprinkled in as well.

