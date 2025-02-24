6 Adorable Mini Tools You Can Get At Lowe's
Next to Home Depot, Lowe's is one of the most-trusted home improvement retailers out there, with a near endless supply of quality tools to choose from and a number of unexpected services. No matter what your needs, you're bound to find something among the chain's array of items that will come in handy. This isn't limited to those with extensive walls of tool shelves or home garage work areas either, as even those with more compact needs may be surprised with what Lowe's has in store.
Small tools often come with perks that even larger products can't compete with. These items may not be as ideal for strenuous heavy-duty work, but they often prove more efficient at reaching into tighter spaces that would otherwise be difficult for larger, more cumbersome tools to manage. Likewise, their size also makes them easier to store and travel with, making them ideal for taking on quick tasks or having as accompany pieces for their larger counterparts. Adding to their accessibility, these tools are commonly among the most affordable items you'll find at any given Lowe's.
We've gone ahead and gathered up six of what we consider Lowe's best mini tools, all of which are as functional and convenient as they are absurdly adorable. Our selection process involved looking at each item's overall quality, value, and reception from buyers, all of which is described more in-depth at the end of this article.
Knipex Cobra Mini Tongue and Groove Pliers
Water pump pliers usually have to be big and bulky in order to firmly get ahold of and twist pipes and nuts while giving your hands as easy a time as possible. But for certain tasks, it pays to have a smaller tool on hand that can perform more delicate tasks. One pint-sized item that packs a surprisingly powerful punch are the Knipex Cobra Mini Tongue and Groove Pliers from Lowe's.
It's hard to believe that you could hold a pair of pliers in the palm of your hand, but that's exactly the case with Knipex's product. At only 4 inches in length, it's both very cute and easy to take with you from place to place. Despite its size, however, these pliers can still perform exceptionally well. Their hardened teeth and textured handles give them exceptional strength and grip. They also possess 11 different adjustment positions that can get up to 1 inch to aid in versatility in the holding of nuts, small pipes, bolts, and more. Thanks to their size and slim build, they can operate in far tighter spaces than your typical water pump pliers.
You can currently buy these pliers from Lowe's for $33.67, a far lower cost than most larger Knipex pliers from the retailer that can climb into the $70 range. Even so, it's worth every penny according to buyers who love its compact size and surprising strength, with the product holding a perfect five-star rating average based on 12 reviews.
Klein Tools Stubby 6-in-1 Multi-Bit Ratcheting Screwdriver
Simply put, a set of screwdrivers is an essential to have in any household. Their primary function has a universal range of applications from assembling furniture to accessing the inside of electronics to repairing appliances and more. However, while you may already have regular-sized screwdrivers on hand for various tasks, something the size of a Klein Tools Multi-Bit Stubby Screwdriver may not have as much apparent value at first glance.
This is a situation where you shouldn't judge a book by its cover. The first thing you'll notice about the Klein Stubby Screwdriver is, well, its stubbiness. The handle is only 2 inches long and makes it incredibly adorable. On the other hand, it possesses a range of shafts that are interchangeable, with the tool coming with two Phillips head tips, two slotted tips, and two nut drivers, all of varying sizes. The handle is made to be both powerful and comfortable, with an interior ratcheting mechanism for greater speed and a cushion handle that allows for easier grip.
With its convenience, capability, and ease of handling, the Klein Stubby Screwdriver has a five-star rating average on Lowe's website, with many professionals finding it useful for everyday use. You can currently purchase it for $17.97 from Lowe's.
Kobalt Mini Drawer Steel Tool Box
Tool boxes don't only have to be for your power drills and angle grinders. The Kobalt Mini Drawer Steel Tool Box, as its name implies, offers a far more compact, but nevertheless capable, form of storage. The entirety of the box spans just under 11 inches in width and 6 inches in height, making it easy to keep practically anywhere.
You have a choice between a two or three-drawer system, with the bottom drawer containing the most depth. A top compartment is also available that can be lifted up and down with ease to contain especially small belongings. Each drawer is equally sturdy, with the ability to support up to 5 pounds and a magnetic capability for stronger locking. The entirety of the tool box is made of tough polymers, aluminum, and a powder coat finish for enhanced durability and impact-resistance. Adding to their already adorable design are the variety of colors you can find them in, including pink, blue, green, red, black, and even a camouflage pattern.
While the color won't change how much you end up spending, the number of drawers will, with the two-drawer option costing $19.98 and the three-drawer option costing $24.98. The two-drawer tool box can also be easily stacked on top of the three-drawer model, giving you more storage space while still being mostly compact. They are highly-rated items, with nearly 2,800 buyers giving them a 4.5-star rating on average.
Klein Tools 5-Piece Slim-Profile Mini Ratchet Set
Klein Tools shows up once again on our list — this time with its handy 5-Piece Mini Ratchet Set. As a great way to loosen or tighten smaller bolts and nuts that may be in harder-to-reach areas, this a top-rated addition to any set or a solid tool on its own for those who only deal with smaller jobs on a regular basis.
The tool itself is an undeniably adorable pick worthy of being on this list, measuring less than 4.5 inches. This, along with its slim design, makes it perfectly equipped for accessing a wide range of spaces, all while remaining strong thanks to its durable chromium-vanadium steel construction and 72-tooth design. At the end of the ratchet is a finger loop that aids in leverage and handling. Adding to its versatility is its inclusion of a 1/4-inch drive socket adapter, 1/4 and 5/16-inch nut drivers, 3/16 and 1/4-inch slotted driver bits, and #1 and #2 Phillips driver bits. Its strength is also aided by a magnetic ring and bit clip, making it easier to hold screws, nuts, and bolts in place.
Along with being extremely adorable, the Klein Mini Ratchet Set is also extremely affordable, costing only $15.98 at Lowe's. It sports a 4.5 out of five-star rating average on the Lowe's website, with many deeming it a high-quality and strong tool.
Worx 20v Makerx Portable Mini Blower
When you think about blowers, chances are you conjure up the big, unwieldy tools used to scatter leaves and other debris from your yard. However, while blowers have plenty of alternative uses, they often prove too powerful for more delicate operations. For such applications, your best bet is to go with a more compact tool such as the Worx 20V Makerx Portable Mini Blower.
As part of Worx's Makerx series of hobby tools, this blower is made with efficiency and convenience in mind. It is powered by a heavy-duty brushless motor and the brand's 20V and 40V Power share battery system, giving it sufficient power to blow away debris of various sizes. Whether you need to clean up your workspace after a messy DIY or craft project, get dust out from your computer or laptop keyboard, or need to rid air vents of debris, the Worx Mini Blower should come in handy, with the ability to have its wind speed be altered for different situations. Along with having a lengthy runtime, the blower is comfortable to handle for extended periods thanks to its comfortable handle design.
While it only sports 16 reviews on the Lowe's website as of writing this article, this capable tool has already proven itself to be a well-liked tool with a five-star rating average. It's worth keeping in mind that this is one of the more pricey items on this list, costing $52.44.
Slice Auto-Retractable Mini Cutter
Box cutters and similar items are already pretty compact tools, but even they have their limits. Depending on how you handle them, they can be somewhat unwieldy and even dangerous if you forget to conceal the blade before putting it in your pocket. The Slice Auto-Retractable Mini Cutter, on the other hand, possesses a drastically different design that allows for a far safer and simpler application.
Slice's blades are made to be both strong enough to pierce through a wide variety of materials while remaining safe to handle. This is largely thanks to their unique rounded construction that, along with making the tool exceptionally cute, makes it easier to retract the blade when not in use. When it is in use, the rounded tip is designed to reduce chances of injury while still being blunt enough to be useful in various situations. Thanks to its zirconium oxide construction, it's also resistant to rust. Additionally, the tool was made with ambidextrous functionality in mind with its blade slots easily adapting to right and left hand usage.
This cute mini 2.44-inch tool has proven a convenient and durable little addition to a number of Lowe's customers, with the product currently having a 4.8-star review average on the site. It can currently be purchased for $8.42.
Our selection process
For many, Lowe's is a one-stop shop for all their tool and equipment needs, so it should come as no surprise that such a bevy of adorable mini tools can be found at the retailer. Nevertheless, we wanted to make sure that everything that appeared on this list was put on here with intent and could be confidently recommended. To do so, we took a number of factors into account and used our own judgment as consumers to best determine what would be included.
When looking at the overall quality, we examined each tool's primary function and judged their worthiness individually. While these aren't items you're going to be using for large-scale jobs, it was nevertheless important that they worked well on their own merits. Having some level of versatility was also a bonus such as a tool that could work in several situations or possessed additional accessories. This helped us better determine each tool's value and price. As these are mini tools, we sought to make sure that none of them cost all that much. However, we still wanted to ensure that quality was a priority, so we took a close look at what each item brought to the table and judged from there if we would pay such a price for those offerings. From there, we looked at customer reviews to get a well-rounded idea of the pros and cons that actual buyers have come across. Each product had no less than a 4.5-star rating.