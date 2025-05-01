5 Of The Best Wera 'Tool-Check Plus' Alternatives (According To Users)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A good compact ratchet and bit set can go a long way — quite literally, if you're taking it on a road trip. While your garage is a great place to store a more comprehensive, heavy-duty mechanics tool set, you'll need something a lot smaller and lighter if you're taking it with you on a motorcycle trip or even a long car ride. Along with a ratchet, hex keys are also items you should include in your motorcycle travel tool kit. Wera, the German manufacturer that makes self-setting wrenches, has a popular Tool-Check Plus kit that includes these tools in a compact, smartly-organized package.

The Wera Tool-Check Plus kit isn't just useful for road trips — many other DIYers and professionals find it useful to keep the tool collection in their pocket during various jobs and tasks. With over 14,000 Amazon users rating it an overall 4.8 out of five, it's one of the best-rated compact kits you can find from the retailer. But, there are good reasons you may want to opt for an alternative product from a different brand. Wera is one of the most reliable tool brands for DIY mechanics, but its Tool-Check Plus is fairly expensive, coming in at around $130. You may want a travel-size bit set but aren't willing to spend that much. Your specific needs may require slightly different kinds of bits or accessories, as well.

There are multiple online forums where DIYers discuss or ask about viable alternatives to the Tool-Check Plus, and of course, there is a wide range of differing opinions. When compared to Wera's set, each has its own pros and cons and defenders and detractors. Here are five of the best Wera Tool-Check Plus alternatives according to users who've worked with them.