Everything You Should Include In A Motorcycle Travel Tool Kit

Taking a road trip on your motorcycle can be an exciting experience. There's something uniquely thrilling about hitting the open road with nothing more than what you can cram in your saddle bags. But that doesn't mean you should head out the door with nothing but a toothbrush and a full tank of gas. You need to be properly prepared before you take a big trip, and there are a few things that you should definitely pack alongside your clothes and electronics.

Advertisement

I've been riding motorcycles for over fifteen years, and I can tell you that, just like any other vehicle, motorcycles can be subject to all manner of mechanical failures. A trip might start out smoothly, only for you to end up on the side of the road a few hours in. Take it from a guy who once had to hike four hours home through the desert-like drylands around the old Beale Air Force base in the California summer when his bike overheated -– it's much better to have the tools that you need on hand before you get into trouble.

But which tools should you bring? You obviously don't have an abundance of extra cargo space on your bike, so you need to make sure that the tools in your kit are compact and capable of helping you fix any issues you might encounter on the road. Here are a few of the best tools you should have on your bike before traveling.

Advertisement