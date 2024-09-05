Can This Tiny Denvix Tire Inflator Really Replace Your Pump? We Tried It & Here's The Rub
There are many types of tire inflators to keep in your vehicle, like ones powered by a 12V plug to a tool from a popular brand like Milwaukee or Ryobi. However, some of these air compressors either don't have enough power to inflate your tire from a flat or they can get fairly expensive, especially if you have to invest in a battery on top of the tool's purchase.
As a minimalist nomad who is traveling around the country and driving on the backroads with my 2006 Toyota 4Runner, I look for necessary, affordable gadgets that take up as little space as possible. Due to its size and reviews, I was excited to get my hands on a Denvix Tire Inflator. It seemed like the perfect size to store in the truck without getting in the way. However, I questioned how well the battery could keep up with my size P265/65R17 tires. I decided to put it to the test.
First Impressions: Unboxing the Denvix tire inflator
I received the Denvix 150 PSI Tire Inflator straight from the company and was immediately impressed upon opening the box. The inflator itself only weighs 2.65 pounds, but it felt sturdy and well-made. Inside the gadget are three lithium-ion batteries that power the whole component. Keep in mind that lithium-ion batteries can lose some of their battery power if left in the cold, so if purchased, make sure to check the charge of this device throughout the colder months.
The inflator came with a manual, a 17.32 inch air tube, a 3.28 foot USB-C fast-charging cable, four adapters, a fast-charging cigarette light adapter, and a sturdy storage bag to hold everything in. Additionally, there was a card with a QR code to direct me to an instructional video on how to work the device. However, the manual does a good job of explaining every component and how to use it.
How to use the Denvix inflator
Right off the bat, I connected the air tub to the top of the inflator. The main tube comes with a Schrader valve, which is common on cars, motorcycles, and many mountain bikes, so I didn't need to attach valve accessories, which consist of a Presta valve as well as valves to inflate balls, balloons, and inflatable toys.
The device is incredibly user-friendly. Simply push the button for two seconds to turn it on. The revolving icon is the switch mode which allowed me to select the type of item I was inflating, such as a tire or a ball. When I selected the car icon, it defaulted to 36 PSI. I used the minus icon to drop it down to 32 PSI. According to the instructions, the device should stop pumping air into my tire when the tire reaches the set PSI.
All that was left to do was attach it to my tire and see how well the inflator works. I was impressed that after I used the device on the tire, the 32 PSI became the default for the car mode. It remembers the last setting.
Testing the Denvix inflator
Because I want to get the most life out of my tires, I have a good habit of always making sure my tire pressure is at the right PSI. With that said, to test the Denvix Tire Inflator, I dropped my tire pressure down to 27 PSI before securing the air tube to the valve, as shown in the image above. I had 32 PSI set on the device and pressed the big button one time, which told me the current 27 PSI. When I pressed it again, the inflator started and the number rose as the air was pumped into the tire.
It wasn't quiet, with an 80 dB noise level, but compared to other tire inflators I've used, it's not bad. Pumping up five PSIs took approximately 30 seconds, which was less time than other tire inflators I've used that had to push less air into a tire. As advertised, the inflator did in fact stop at 32 PSI. When I unscrewed the air tube, I checked the tire's pressure with a pencil tire pressure gauge, and it was right on the money.
I also want to point out that I received this device at a 99% charge. When it was done inflating my tire, it was at 96%. Needless to say, this inflator can get me many uses before I have to think about recharging it, unless I also use it for its other features.
It's so much more than just a tire tool
The Denvix Tire Inflator has a couple of other features built within the tool that can be of great use as an emergency tool or as a backup while on the road or camping. First, it has four light modes on the back: low white, bright white, yellow, and flashing red. Each of them was definitely bright enough to be an asset, with the bright white maxing out at 340 lumens. To turn on the light, simply tap the flashlight icon on the touch screen. Each tap changes the light until it turns off.
Another feature is the 15000 mAh large-capacity power bank. There is a USB Type-A discharging port as well as a 2-way fast-charging USB-C port. This means that you use USB-C to charge the inflator and charge your phone, tablet, or other smaller electronics. The USB-C port is equipped with 45W fast charging and the USB-A discharge port is 25W. Either way, I'll always have an extra power bank on hand.
Tips for using the Denvix tire inflator
While testing the device and packaging it back up, I noticed a couple of things that I wanted to point out to make working with the inflator a bit easier. When it is on, like many other tire inflators, the gadget vibrates a lot. My vehicle was parked on gravel, so it was shaking on rocks. To not cause any damage, scratches, or other issues, I simply sat the device up next to the tire. Not only did the tire keep it in place, I noticed the sound came down just a bit due to the noise being absorbed by the rubber.
Additionally, when packing up the inflator and all the accessories into the storage bag, you'll want to place the air tube in first and add the accessories around it before putting the air inflator in. Everything will fit in much smoother that way. I'd also recommend keeping the manual on hand. The gadget has a lot to it, and the manual has easy-to-understand instructions plus troubleshooting solutions.
Any negative observations?
Honestly, I don't have many negative things to say about this tire inflator, and the things I do have to say do not diminish the device's impressiveness. I did notice that the screen holds on to your fingerprints, and if you're in the sun using it, it may make it difficult to see the screen. Additionally, if you're fixing a tire with dirty hands, you'll want to be careful not to scratch the screen, which is very sensitive by the way. When I first hooked up the inflator to my tire, I accidentally turned on the red light by barely grazing the icon.
Overall thoughts
Ultimately, I'm ecstatic that there's a tire inflator that doesn't take up too much room and is so user-friendly. I get nervous trying to use inflators that use car battery clips to get their power, so having a powerful one that is battery-operated is a game-changer for me. I also love that I can set the PSI and walk away if I need to.
A review on Amazon states that their air tube doesn't connect very well with the threads, and they believe that the threads will eventually wear down. However, I had zero problems with mine. It spun on just fine and stayed connected with no air leaks.
Additionally, there is a one year warranty which states that the company will repair or replace the inflator due to a manufacturing defect, which is nice having that peace of mind. You can purchase the Denvix Tire Inflator for $100 from Amazon and the Denvix website.