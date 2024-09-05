Can This Tiny Denvix Tire Inflator Really Replace Your Pump? We Tried It & Here's The Rub

Because I want to get the most life out of my tires, I have a good habit of always making sure my tire pressure is at the right PSI. With that said, to test the Denvix Tire Inflator, I dropped my tire pressure down to 27 PSI before securing the air tube to the valve, as shown in the image above. I had 32 PSI set on the device and pressed the big button one time, which told me the current 27 PSI. When I pressed it again, the inflator started and the number rose as the air was pumped into the tire.

It wasn't quiet, with an 80 dB noise level, but compared to other tire inflators I've used, it's not bad. Pumping up five PSIs took approximately 30 seconds, which was less time than other tire inflators I've used that had to push less air into a tire. As advertised, the inflator did in fact stop at 32 PSI. When I unscrewed the air tube, I checked the tire's pressure with a pencil tire pressure gauge, and it was right on the money.

I also want to point out that I received this device at a 99% charge. When it was done inflating my tire, it was at 96%. Needless to say, this inflator can get me many uses before I have to think about recharging it, unless I also use it for its other features.