Ryobi Vs. Milwaukee 18V Tire Inflator: What's The Difference Between These Air Pumps?

Keeping the tires properly inflated in your vehicle is important. Not only does it impact your gas mileage, but it also ensures that you're getting proper traction on the road. Of course, you always have the option to put a few quarters into an air compressor at your local gas station, but it's a lot more convenient to have your own. You want to make sure you choose a good one, though.

Ryobi and Milwaukee are both considered to be among the best power tool brands on the market. Each of them makes a tire inflator which you can use to keep your machines rolling smoothly. Not only that, but each brand also offers cordless versions that are powered by their respective 18V battery systems, allowing you to take them camping and off-roading, or even just keep them in your car to have in case of an emergency. Milwaukee makes the 18V Cordless Tire Inflator as part of its extensive M18 tool system in this size.

Meanwhile, Ryobi currently has two 18V units on offer: the 18V One+ Dual Function Digital Inflator/Deflator, and one of the newer additions to the Ryobi line, the smaller 18V One+ High Pressure Digital Inflator. That said, none of these machines are identical. There are several key differences in the specifications and feature sets, so you might want to take a look at what each of them does differently before you commit to a purchase.