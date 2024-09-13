Do Wera's Self Setting Wrenches Live Up To The Hype (And Are They Difficult To Use)?
According to the company itself, Wera is one of the leading international tools manufacturers. Its headquarters are located in Wuppertal, Germany, and from what I can tell on its website, Wera sells all kinds of hand tools. One of the more innovative products is Wera's self-setting wrenches, which allow you to use one wrench for multiple sizes of nuts and bolts. Even more, if you're unsure of a bolt size, you don't have to keep switching out wrench sizes to find the one that fits.
As a minimalist, I was curious to see how well a multi-tool such as this wrench would work. Could it replace a set of wrenches so that I can make room for other necessary items? I decided to test it to see how well it worked against different nuts and bolts, and how difficult the tool was to use.
First impressions of Wera's self setting wrench
I purchased the Wera 6004 Joker 10-13mm Small Self-Setting Wrench from Amazon for $38, and it arrived in simple packaging. It was in a plastic bag with a tag around the tool's handle. However, even with the limited packaging, it still looked brand new. Upon holding the tool, the first thing I noticed was how lightweight it was. However, I also questioned how durable the tool was going to be against more heavy-duty applications — it didn't feel as tough as traditional wrenches you'll find in your local hardware store.
I looked at the product page descriptions on both Amazon and Wera's websites and could not find exactly what materials the tool is made from. Amazon only said it was a blend with a brushed finish. However, I didn't want to judge the quality too much before actually testing it.
How this innovative wrench works
It's a fairly simple wrench to figure out. On the side where your thumb would naturally sit, there's a ribbed level style that you would need to push up. Once you do, the head will swivel upwards and one side of the wrench's jaw will pull out. From here, the wrench can be placed on a nut or bolt that is between 10-13mm. After that, I only had to let go and the wrench was wrapped around the bolt. Removing the wrench from any hardware worked as usual — there was no need to open the wrench back up.
Testing the wrench
I tested the wrench on two different bolts and one nut using the smooth sides of the jaws as well as the corner-width rectangular prisms — you can see images of these pieces of hardware fasteners in this article. Bolt number one was treaded into a receiver hitch attached to the front of my camper. It was secure in its location and hadn't been touched in years. When I fitted the wrench's smooth jaws around the tool, it immediately started to loosen the bolt without making the tool feel like it was going to break.
Bolt number two was a rusted one that I used to keep my license plate in place. The smooth jaws loosened it a bit, but the rectangular prisms had a hard time grasping onto the bolt's edges. I don't give much fault to the tool, though — the bolt was old and its corners were worn down.
Lastly, I tested the rectangular prisms on the nut of my camper's trailer jack. The last time I messed with this jack, everything had tightened due to weather conditions and driving back to a humid climate from the Rocky Mountains. I wanted to see if Wera's wrench could loosen it, and it did so immediately. From there, I took the time to loosen the handle a bit with some grease and secure the nut back down with the tool.
What kind of jobs is this wrench best for?
Neither the product's datasheet from Wera nor Amazon's product page gave any insight to how much torque this hand wrench can handle. However, when using it myself, I would assume the standard amount as a typical hand wrench you'd find on the shelves. I wouldn't try to use this wrench to loosen my oil pan bolt when it comes time for an oil change, but there are other jobs I would trust this tool with.
Numerous eBikes on the market use nuts and bolts to keep their machines moving, and sometimes on the trail or road, bike maintenance is going to be needed. Because this tool only weighs 4.8 ounces, it's the perfect companion for your bicycle repair kit. You could also use it to assemble furniture and hardware around the home. However, I wouldn't find it the most useful for automotive repairs or HVAC adjustments.
Noticeable negatives or difficulties
This wrench is durable — however, I did notice a couple of things that would make it a bit difficult. First off, unlike standard wrenches that can be pulled in either direction, this wrench can only be maneuvered in one, which means you will have to take it off and flip it to go the other direction if need be. If you look at the wrench's head, you'll notice an arrow. That is the direction that you have to turn the wrench. Until you get used to using the wrench in that direction, there is a frustration period of accidentally loosening the tool over and over.
Something else I noticed is that there is no leverage on the tool. If the allotted handle space is not enough for you, you may have to dig through your tool stash to find something stronger to loosen your nuts and bolts. Additionally, for every turn of the tool, you'll have to keep readjusting the wrench, which adds an extra step to loosening or tightening a bolt or nut.
What other users are saying?
On Amazon, this tool has a 4.5 out of five-star rating from over 1,100 users. The biggest complaint for many is the cost of the tool — they don't believe the wrench is worth the price. However, there are several positive written reviews that suggest otherwise.
One commenter writes that it is a great little tool for installing toilets and the quality is great. Another reviewer said they used the tool to install a car battery, which shows the wide range of usage for the tool. Some do state that there is a learning curve to using the tool, but once they got the hang of it, this wrench became one of their favorites.
Overall thoughts on the self setting wrench
The Wera 6004 Joker Small Self-Setting Wrench is an innovative gadget that serves a few purposes. Because it is so small and lightweight, it would be easy to transport — this small, multi-use wrench can be added to an on-the-go tool kit in your car or bicycling pack. I don't believe that it would be a reliable replacement for standard hand wrenches and definitely not a full ratchet and socket set, but it would help in a pinch if you're unable to carry your more durable tools. Lastly, I'd be lying if it didn't also make a fun fidget toy. I couldn't stop playing with it during testing and writing this article.
What other tool options does Wera have?
Wera sells many types of hand tools including other sizes of the self setting wrench including a full five-piece set that ranges from 7 to 24mm. Additionally, the company sells screwdrivers, ratchets, electrician tools, and torque tools — there's also a torque service that can be purchased whenever it's time for recalibration.
I do want to point out that I was able to view all the tools that Wera sells on the company's website. However, I couldn't actually purchase anything there. I had to go to other distribution websites like Amazon, KC Tool, and Haus of Tools to buy any Wera products.