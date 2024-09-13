Do Wera's Self Setting Wrenches Live Up To The Hype (And Are They Difficult To Use)?

I tested the wrench on two different bolts and one nut using the smooth sides of the jaws as well as the corner-width rectangular prisms — you can see images of these pieces of hardware fasteners in this article. Bolt number one was treaded into a receiver hitch attached to the front of my camper. It was secure in its location and hadn't been touched in years. When I fitted the wrench's smooth jaws around the tool, it immediately started to loosen the bolt without making the tool feel like it was going to break.

Bolt number two was a rusted one that I used to keep my license plate in place. The smooth jaws loosened it a bit, but the rectangular prisms had a hard time grasping onto the bolt's edges. I don't give much fault to the tool, though — the bolt was old and its corners were worn down.

Lastly, I tested the rectangular prisms on the nut of my camper's trailer jack. The last time I messed with this jack, everything had tightened due to weather conditions and driving back to a humid climate from the Rocky Mountains. I wanted to see if Wera's wrench could loosen it, and it did so immediately. From there, I took the time to loosen the handle a bit with some grease and secure the nut back down with the tool.

