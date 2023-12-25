Every Major Ebike Brand Ranked Worst To Best

Electric power is ideally suited to personal transportation, and among the ranks of the eScooter, hoverboard, and somewhat outdated Segway is the far more practical and versatile eBike. These have come about at a time of austerity when people seek a cheaper alternative to fossil fuels, commuters are being hit with emissions penalties, and the climate crisis is starting to have a tangible impact on our daily lives.

eBikes offer cyclists power-assisted pedaling using an electric motor mounted by the pedal crank or on the rear wheel hub. This can be altered using a switch mounted on the handlebars to increase or decrease power assistance, while an eBike's drivetrain features gears, just as a regular bicycle would. By reducing the amount of effort the cyclist has to exert to cover a distance, they appeal to commuters, long-distance riders, those who live in hilly areas, or those who simply want to work less hard.

eBikes come in many different styles for all types of cycling applications. Every type of bicycle has a similar eBike counterpart, from road bikes, commuter bikes, MTBs, folding bikes, and so on. While a top-quality eBike may seem costly at first, as a cheap alternative to a car or public transportation, it can make a worthy investment to save you money in the long run.

Our ranking is based on professional reviews, brand heritage, build quality, range, and common features across each major eBike brand. We then weighed the pros and cons of each brand to determine how they rank while also considering value for money.