Every Major Ebike Brand Ranked Worst To Best
Electric power is ideally suited to personal transportation, and among the ranks of the eScooter, hoverboard, and somewhat outdated Segway is the far more practical and versatile eBike. These have come about at a time of austerity when people seek a cheaper alternative to fossil fuels, commuters are being hit with emissions penalties, and the climate crisis is starting to have a tangible impact on our daily lives.
eBikes offer cyclists power-assisted pedaling using an electric motor mounted by the pedal crank or on the rear wheel hub. This can be altered using a switch mounted on the handlebars to increase or decrease power assistance, while an eBike's drivetrain features gears, just as a regular bicycle would. By reducing the amount of effort the cyclist has to exert to cover a distance, they appeal to commuters, long-distance riders, those who live in hilly areas, or those who simply want to work less hard.
eBikes come in many different styles for all types of cycling applications. Every type of bicycle has a similar eBike counterpart, from road bikes, commuter bikes, MTBs, folding bikes, and so on. While a top-quality eBike may seem costly at first, as a cheap alternative to a car or public transportation, it can make a worthy investment to save you money in the long run.
Our ranking is based on professional reviews, brand heritage, build quality, range, and common features across each major eBike brand. We then weighed the pros and cons of each brand to determine how they rank while also considering value for money.
10. Propella
Many cyclists see their eBike as an affordable and convenient secondary mode of transport. Propella was established in 2016 in Redmond, WA, and caters to those people who seek a solution that combines quality and practicality without breaking the bank. All Propella bikes are easy to service with replaceable parts, and have portable and lightweight properties, making them a viable choice for commuters. They are also a good option for first-time buyers, occasional cyclists, and those who travel with their bikes, as they are easy to mount on racks.
The Propella range is priced between $799 and $1,399, limited to one color (black), and is small, with one compact solution (the Mini), a midrange option (the 7S XR), and a flagship model (the 9S Pro). The lattermost is available in a step-through version with upgraded features like hydraulic brakes, nine gears, a torque sensor for smoother powered operation, and an increased power of 350 watts, compared to 250 on the other two models.
Propella aims to make "elegant, lightweight, and affordable bikes." While it sticks faithfully to this principle, this does mean its products are rather basic and often underpowered. However, the brand has sold over 12,000 bicycles in the relatively short time it has been in business, and is a solid option for those who prioritize simplicity and performance.
9. Aventon
Aventon is another affordable brand with products ranging from $999 to $1,799. It started in 2013, making ultra-lightweight, fixed-gear racing bikes, with some success, before taking another direction entirely and phasing out this range in 2018 to focus on the developing eBike market. By 2022, it had relocated to Canada and significantly expanded its operation to become a significant player within this segment.
The Aventon range is very different from conventional electric bikes, with curved profiles, outsize frames, and foldable, lightweight, and cargo-carrier options that add versatility to the collection. Standout models include its Adventure.2 range, a chunky-tired all-terrain option with pannier racks and a 750-watt motor, and the Pace 500 range of cruisers. These are practical and comfortable street bikes with a 60-mile range and a 28-mile-per-hour top speed. Most models are available in a step-through configuration, and there are many accessories to improve the riding experience.
While affordability also means a compromise on quality, the Aventon range is available in many frame sizes and is easily sourced at dealerships. Additional features, such as companion apps and turn signals, further increase Aventon's appeal, and the company is undoubtedly progressive despite being lower in this ranking.
8. Lectric
eBikes were born from a requirement for convenient and effortless transport, but this generally comes at a higher price than their pedal-powered counterparts. Lectric was established by a duo in Phoenix, AZ, to address the issue of affordability, and the result is a collection of high-quality, useful bikes (and trikes) for commuting, leisure rides, and delivery purposes.
Lectric bikes are similar across the range, as they are primarily compact, urban-friendly models focusing on practicality and affordability. All models come in high-step and step-through variants, and this popular brand does offer some cool features, such as hydraulic brakes, suspension, and 1,000-watt motors. Standout models include the XP series of compact bikes (also available in a three-wheeled variant), the XPedition cargo bike, and the XPeak all-terrain model.
Lectric is a fast-growing brand within the eBike segment, and it deserves recognition for its products' quality, affordability, practicality, and upgradeability, with several valuable packages for comfort, accessories, and carrying luggage available. After-sale service is reportedly excellent, and what the collection lacks in features is made up for in power and range, with some models offering up to 65 miles of pedal-assisted range on a single charge.
7. Wing
Wing is among the more affordable brands within the eBike market; however, it is highly rated for quality and features. Each model within the Wing collection is a variation on the word Freedom, and this adequately sums up the company's guiding principle — to make a product that is eminently practical, attainable, uncomplicated, and fun.
Wing eBikes are easily recognizable for their protruding crossbars with integrated lights and matte tones. While the range is limited to four designs, some have premium features such as disc brakes, remote locks, and integrated displays. Even the most feature-rich Freedom Fatty 2 is priced at under $1,200 to start, and for this, you get 20-inch all-terrain tires, a 750-watt motor, and a robust battery offering up to 50 miles of range.
Wing bikes are meant for the urban commuter or casual cyclist, and no performance-oriented models are within the limited range. As a result, the brand is a midfielder in this ranking, but you'd be hard pressed to find a better value within its segment, and the bikes all share a cool aesthetic. While colors may also be limited, fit and finish are excellent throughout, and these bikes are just quirky enough to attract attention without being overly flamboyant or conspicuous. Anyone looking for a midrange model for casual use should undoubtedly consider the Wing collection.
6. Ride1Up
At this point in the ranking, we see a great leap concerning features, build quality, and retail price. Every eBike from Ride1Up has a well-considered design, with a premium fit and finish that sets them apart from their midrange counterparts. While many of these premium features may seem surplus to requirements for the average casual cyclist, the difference in road handling, responsiveness, and overall feel is palpable.
Ride1Up has a diverse range of 12 eBikes to suit various applications. As we are in premium eBike territory, the collection boasts features like lightweight alloy frames, concealed batteries, pneumatic suspensions, TFT displays, and carbon belt drives on many models. Motors are by German brand Brose, producing as much as 90 newton-meters of torque and up to 50 miles of range. Standout models include the CF Racer racing eBike, the Revv 1 moped-style eBike, and the flagship Prodigy line of roadgoing eBikes.
The Ride1Up collection is augmented by a range of accessories that are surprisingly good value, considering the brand's premium prices. These include a touring package for comfort, panniers, phone mounts, and luggage racks. The overall brand quality extends to customer care and after-sale service, and all eBikes come with a one-year warranty as standard.
5. Canyon
As a brand, Canyon says it adheres to three core values: "performance, innovation, and people." It is immediately apparent that its eBikes are not your average roadgoing commuter fare. Founded in Germany in 1985, Canyon quickly became renowned in racing and mountain biking circles. Since the turn of the century, it has become an established manufacturer that has smoothly transitioned into the eBike market.
Canyon has wholly revised the bicycle playbook for its impressive line of eBikes. The range consists of five high-end base models geared for performance. These include drop handlebar racing models, MTBs, and street bikes. Premium features include Shimano Deore gears, lightweight alloys, and front and rear shocks on select models. Still, the standout component on many is the Bosch Performance Line motors, which are built to an exceptionally high quality, as is typical of German engineering.
While Canyon does offer a few variants for each of its base models, and all are available in several sizes, the range is less comprehensive than many other brands. You won't find any budget portable or commuter options here, and this is very evidently a specialist manufacturer for enthusiasts with deep pockets (prices start at over $3,000). So, although Canyon is hard to beat in terms of quality and performance, it is a little niche to be among the higher-ranking companies on this list. Even if you are not buying a Canyon, anyone looking for an eBike should check out the Canyon website for sizing tips and maintenance advice.
4. Rad Power
Urban commuters account for a large share of the eBike market, as compact transport offers them a quick, cost-effective, and convenient solution to and from the workplace and transport hubs. Rad Power has been in the eBike business for over 15 years, and its product line is impressive, with a focus on the city commuter segment.
Rad Power's sturdy, compact, well-built machines offer daily users reliability, functionality, and performance, and there are cargo, family, and all-terrain product lines to cover most bases. Features like chunkier tires, high ground clearances, and sturdy luggage racks help in navigating uneven road surfaces and lend added functionality to these utilitarian eBikes. Disc brakes, LED lighting, and 750-watt motors ensure that you keep up with traffic, are clearly visible, and can stop when necessary, and 45 miles of range is not uncommon, thanks to their powerful batteries.
People may be less likely to win races on a Rad Power eBike, but that is beside the point. Casual cyclists looking for a practical eBike solution for work or play should check out the Rad Power range, and the fact that most models are available in a variety of sizes and with step-through variants makes it likely that there will be something there to suit every individual. The range covers many categories that lean more toward practicality than performance, but regular road users will enjoy good value for money and after-sales service.
3. Cannondale
Cannondale is a premium performance bike brand that has had a significant impact on the eBike market, but its story begins as far back as the early 1970s. It has since gone on to champion the use of aluminum and carbon fiber in its high-performance machines. Its groundbreaking innovations paid off, and Cannondale has been the manufacturer behind several successful racing teams across various cycling disciplines, but it also makes bikes for general daily use.
The Cannondale range spans cargo bikes, road bikes, MTBs, and city bikes, and all exhibit a high-quality fit and finish and top-notch components. These include Bosch motors, RockShox suspension systems, and Shimano Deore XT drivetrains and disc brakes. Standout models include the Monterra Neo range of dual-suspension MTBs, Neo Carbon 2 gravel bikes, Tesoro urban bikes, and Compact Neo folding bikes.
Cannondale is a premium brand with a reputation that precedes it. Still, many models, including the leisure bikes in its popular "Adventure" and "Treadwell" product lines, can be purchased for under $2,000. As such, the brand strikes a good balance between quality and affordability, and most models are available in a range of colors and sizes, often with step-through versions. If you are looking to buy your first eBike, it's well worth visiting the Cannondale website for its comprehensive buyer's guide.
2. Specialized
Specialized is a brand with considerable heritage as one of cycling's premier brands, with an impressive product line that includes scores of different eBikes. Established in 1974, the brand was a trailblazing innovator from the outset, eventually creating the first-ever production mountain bike.
Specialized conducts a lot of research and development for its eBike products, and the result is all-around better machines that appeal to a broader audience. Its technicians constantly strive for the optimal balance of weight, range, and power the rider exerts. The result is Superlight System Technology that optimizes performance and handling without compromising on rider comfort. It applies its findings across the broad range of bikes that encompass every conceivable application, both on and off the road.
The Specialized range ticks most boxes, and the design, build quality, and choice of components are excellent throughout. While the two top brands in this ranking are comparable, the average price of Specialized eBikes is very high for the average fair-weather cyclist, and affordability is factored into this ranking. Therefore, Specialized misses out on the number one spot here.
1. Trek
Most cyclists will be familiar with Trek, a well-established, premium bike brand that has expanded into the eBike market. What they may not know is that this is a family-run company that harks back to Wisconsin in 1975. It still belongs to the Burke family nearly 50 years later, and Trek has an eclectic selection of eBikes to suit all purposes.
Over 80 models in the Trek eBike range are available in various colorways and sizes. That all bases are covered here would be an understatement, and much innovation has been applied to the design and materials used. Build quality and features are unsurprisingly top-notch, and the range encompasses most styles and applications. Whether you are after a step-through city bike, a nippy commuter moped, a competition-level MTB, or an e-road racer, there is something here for everyone.
Trek's use of ultra-lightweight carbon fiber on many models improves performance and handling and increases top speed and battery life. You'll also find some of the industry's most premium components and design features on Trek bikes. On balance, the combination of heritage, value, variety, quality components, and premium fit and finish makes Trek our top-ranked brand as the best eBike manufacturer operating today.