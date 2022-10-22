How You Can Turn Your Bicycle Into An E-Bike

While the electric motorcycle market is still in a somewhat odd position with many of the best options not quite having what it takes to seriously compete with gasoline contemporaries, the electric bicycle scene is booming. eBicycles reported that the market is expected to see around 50% growth from 2022 to 2023. Dominant manufacturers have joined the fray. The only problem is price — even low-to-mid-range hard-tail e-bikes like the Giant Talon E+ 3 costing well over $2,000.

The solution might be found in the DIY market. While a production e-bike, like the aforementioned Talon E+ 3, delivers 250 watts of electric pedal-assisted power, you can get a 750 watt Bafang mid-drive kit for around $800 — and potentially less from Amazon. With a kit like that, you can either upgrade your existing bicycle or source the rest of the materials to build one from scratch.

At this point, you might be thinking to yourself that building an e-bike might be a bad idea — after all, as Sinar ebikes reports, some e-bike builds can reach speeds in excess of 30 mph. Like most things in life, knowledge is power, and knowing what to do and what not to do is key to building a safe DIY e-bike.