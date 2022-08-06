Why One Of The Greatest Electric Motorcycle Companies Failed

In 2016, the Alta Motors Redshift MX made history by becoming the first electric motorcycle to earn the number one spot at the AMA EnduroCross racing event (via Dirt Rider). The Redshift MX also won the Geneva Supercross in 2017, beating the odds against a gas-powered motorcycle. The glory just kept coming, and Alta Motors made another impression at the Reno Endurocross. It was obvious that Alta Motors was trying to prove a point; it was in the business of making electric motorcycles that were just as good, if not better, than gas-powered motorcycles.

But a wave of dark clouds was forming on the horizon, and shortly after Alta Motors gained some traction in the motocross world, it packed its bags and closed up shop. "Our sincere gratitude goes to all those who have believed in Alta over the years", the company said in a farewell message on October 18, 2018. Since then, we haven't heard from Alta Motors. Of course, it begs the question — why did Alta Motors fail?