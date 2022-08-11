This Tesla Of Electric Motorcycles Is Finally Ready For The Road

British electric motorcycle builder Arc debuted its first premium electric bike, the Vector EV, in 2018 at the Italian EICMA Motorcycle show in Milan. Arc billed it as the most premium, advanced, and individualized zero-emissions motorbike the world had ever seen, and though felel short of calling it the Tesla of electric motorcycles, that didn't stop people comparing the two-wheeler to Elon Musk's best-selling EVs. After recovering from "financial troubles" in 2019, Arc has announced it is finally ready to release the first ten, limited-edition Vector Angel Edition (AE) prototypes to ten lucky customers. Each recipient will also get to participate in a once-in-a-lifetime AE Program to develop the bike's proprietary Arc HMI System.

Arc

The Vector Angel Edition's futuristic, head-turning design certainly isn't short on exotic detailing, and — though startups with odd-looking motorcycles aren't so rare these days — it probably won't be mistaken for any other bike on the road. Most of the buzz, however, centers around what Arc calls its "breakthrough human-machine interface" or HMI, a system that enhances the riding experience by connecting the rider to the motorcycle and its environment using a hi-tech helmet and matching riding gear.

"This is an incredibly important step for motorcycling that has many layers. Initially, it's about creating a system that can heighten the enjoyment of riding motorcycles and saving motorcyclists' lives each year," Mark Truman, founder and CEO of Arc, said of the accessories. "In the future, the ability to connect to the IoT (Internet Of Things) and the integration of AR (Alternative Reality) technology into systems like this will make motorcycling far safer."