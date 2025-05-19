What's Included In The Craftsman Overdrive 284-Piece Mechanics Tool Set?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Craftsman is one of the best major power tool brands you can find, with its hand tools no less well-made. Conveniently, the manufacturer offers several tool sets that allow you to quickly stock up your workshop with everything you need all in one go. The Craftsman Versastack 230-piece tool set, for instance, is one of the best mechanic tool sets for every budget. However, if you're looking for a kit that takes things to another level — kicks things into overdrive, so to speak — the brand also sells the Craftsman Overdrive 284-piece mechanics tool set.

Craftsman's Overdrive line of tools are geared toward both professionals and DIY-ers who are looking to up their garage game. Overdrive tools are built to handle extra compact spaces and particularly stubborn fasteners, which can ruin a mechanics' entire workflow when they just refuse to budge. As Craftsman puts it, Overdrive tools help make "the most challenging applications seem almost effortless." You can purchase some Overdrive products separately, such as the Craftsman 1/4-inch 180T Overdrive Ratchet, or choose one of several different-sized kits, ranging from 49-piece to 284-piece sets.

As the most comprehensive option, the Craftsman Overdrive 284-Piece Mechanics Tool Set includes mechanics tools, sockets, ratchets, and wrenches in a wide range of sizes so that you can work on nearly any vehicle or component you're likely to come across. Here's a closer look at what comes with the set.

