10 Top-Rated Amazon Basics Hand Tools
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The Amazon Basics lineup is older than you might think. It's grown into a seriously versatile range, coming from a relatively quiet entrance into the Amazon ecosystem in 2009. Today, Amazon Basics products can be found in nearly any corner of the marketplace you might be exploring, offering a similar (and often cheaper) alternative to major brand products. Sometimes Amazon Basics gear isn't really worth your attention, but plenty of equipment from this in-house brand holds up well to usage demands. This goes for household products like batteries and bath caddies, and for more intense demands like its hand tools.
Amazon Basics solutions can be a great addition to your collection. In combination with some of the power tools you can find on Amazon (whether Amazon branded or not), the outlet offers a wide selection of hand tools. Amazon Basics promises the same functionality as competing products, but with notably lower pricing. Looking at some of the lineup's best rated products can give you a particularly strong selection to consider. Admittedly, there's reason to question the validity of Amazon reviews under certain circumstances. But this problem is typically contained to third-party products seeking to position themselves higher in the algorithm-based recommendation ecosystem. It's also a more direct problem with products that only sport a handful of ratings. For this reason, our roundup of Amazon Basics hand tools features only products with at least 1,000 reviews. Half of these products have over 5,000 ratings, and some number in the tens of thousands. All of them offer strong value and can help add important capabilities to your woodshop, garage, or toolbox.
131-Piece General Household Hand Tool Set
The 131-Piece General Household Hand Tool Set is a strong building block for those looking to get into DIY projects or basic home maintenance tasks. The kit includes 131 pieces of essential gear, ranging from a utility knife to Allen wrenches, to a ratchet and sockets. This toolkit comes with just about everything you'll need for routine repair and installation tasks. Four precision screwdrivers, an 8-ounce claw hammer, an adjustable wrench, and long nose pliers are included, and the list goes on. The toolkit has more than 8,700 reviews, averaging 4.6 stars. The entire kit, complete with a hard shell case to organize and store the tools, sells for $47. There's also a smaller version, and a 173-piece expansion that includes a level, a hacksaw, and a few extras to boost functionality. The average improver or home repairer will get plenty of mileage out of the middle-of-the-road option. There's more than enough gear here to get you started and support most projects you're likely to face.
The tools feature plastic, non-slip handles and are constructed from chrome-plated alloy steel that's heat-treated for added durability. These design elements make the set corrosion resistant and long lasting. Overall, it's a practical, cost-effective option for building a reliable home toolkit.
8-Piece Wood Carving Chisel Set with Honing Guide and Sharpening Stone
The Amazon Basics 8-Piece Wood Carving Chisel Set with Honing Guide and Sharpening Stone is another reliable choice when it comes to quality and pricing. Plenty of chisel sets are available for under $50, but most include just three or four chisels and a case. This 8-piece set offers six chisels, expanding the value right from the start. And chisels aren't the only thing in this case; you also get a sharpening stone and a honing guide to help maintain a sharp, precise edge on each tool over time. All of this is currently listed for around $35, which makes it a strong value at a reasonable price.
The blades are crafted from chrome vanadium steel and come in sizes ranging from 1/4 inch to 1-1/2 inches. That gives the set a good functional range and provides durable blade geometry that should hold up well with regular use. The handles are molded with contoured grips for better comfort, and the narrow side bevels on the blades help with access in tighter spaces. The chisel set has earned a 4.6-star rating from over 6,500 reviews.
Mechanic's 201-Piece Tool Socket Set with Case (SAE and Metric)
Another tool set from the Amazon Basics range that's worth a look is the Mechanic's 201-Piece Tool Socket Set. Mechanic's tool sets span a wide range of budgets and are an essential, versatile option for many of the repair and maintenance tasks car owners face. Whether you're an automotive enthusiast tackling upgrade projects or just need the right tools to keep your car in working order, a set like this gets you most of the way to handling common fixes on your own.
This 201-piece set includes three ratchet heads and a wide selection of sockets in both deep and standard configurations. The sockets cover both SAE and metric sizes for broader compatibility. It also includes combination wrenches, screwdriver bits, Allen wrenches, and standard extensions. The tools are made from chrome vanadium steel, and all three primary socket sizes (1/4, 3/8, and 1/2-inch) are part of the package. The set has earned more than 11,500 user ratings, with an average of 4.7 stars. For $80, it's a well-rounded and highly usable toolkit that can sit in your trunk or serve as a solid foundation for a larger home garage setup.
Amazon Basics by Skil 4V Cordless Stick Screwdriver with 10-Piece Bit Set
Built in combination with Skil, the Amazon Basics by Skil 4V Cordless Stick Screwdriver with 10-Piece Bit Set is a fascinating tool that's incredibly small yet gets the job done with considerable ease, making it one of those power tools that are actually worth buying. The electric screwdriver features a USB cable to support mobile recharging requirements. It's run on a 2,000 mAh lithium-ion battery, and the motor offers speeds of up to 300 rpm. This screwdriver is not the right tool for heavy-duty installation. However, no screwdriver handles those functions particularly well. Where this tool excels is in routine DIY tasks and general household maintenance requirements. The battery compartments in children's toys frequently feature screw-in caps, for example. Rather than removing the screw with hand fastening power, this cordless stick screwdriver performs the task with essentially no effort on your part. The same can be said for many of the building tasks you may encounter when putting together IKEA furniture or performing upgrades like changing out the faceplates on your wall sockets (perhaps to include enhanced USB charging ports).
This screwdriver kit has garnered over 2,000 reviews and sports a 4.4-star average rating. It sells on Amazon for $25 and comes with everything you need for use right away. A USB-A to USB-C charging cable rounds out the tool, and it also includes a 9-piece bit set and an extended bit holder.
29-Piece Precision Hobby Knife Set
The Amazon Basics 29-Piece Precision Hobby Knife Set is a piece of equipment that hobby crafters will likely be intimately familiar with. But others won't understand the value of the tool until they get their hands on one. The kit comes in a durable plastic case and features a lightweight aluminum blade handle with a slip-free rubber grip. The handle pairs up with one of 26 precision knife blades to support whatever cutting requirements you might have during a particular project. Precision scoring and slicing is naturally an important component in craft circles, but it's just as important for renovators and mechanics looking to put the finishing touches on their projects, too.
These precision blades are made of alloy steel and feature scoring edges, chisel points, and stencil blades. The versatility of the kit allows you to swap out blades to utilize one that best supports whatever needs you face without hassle. The kit also includes a grindstone and a pair of tweezers to help with resharpening the blades and gripping delicate pieces as you make precise incisions. Hobby crafters will get enormous function out of this exacto knife-style tool, but it can also be useful for all manner of DIY projects that go well beyond that core function. The hobby knife set has earned a 4.6-star overall rating across over 4,600 reviews, offering some important credence to its versatility and staying power in a crafting kit or DIY toolbox.
73-Piece Magnetic Ratcheting Wrench and Electronics Precision Screwdriver Set
Kit units are a common feature in the Amazon Basics tool range. A number of them feature solid ratings and plenty of user reviews. One of these is the 73-Piece Magnetic Ratcheting Wrench and Electronics Precision Screwdriver Set. Screwdriver sets with interchangeable bits are a big deal for hand tool users. This one includes ratcheting functionality and a magnetic bit holder, making the tool fairly accessible in a variety of scenarios. It's also a precision screwdriver set, so the sheer size of the kit's coverage comes as something of a surprise. A typical precision screwdriver setup features just a few standard bits, but this one goes well beyond that basic layout. Moreover, this set is listed at $16, down from its typical price of $19.
Included in the kit are all the standard bits you might expect, as well as a variety of additions that cover all manner of security screw compatibility, along with bits suited for both medium-sized screwing tasks and tiny screw head dimensions (such as the Phillips 000 bit). The set goes even further beyond typical fastening coverage, with the addition of a wrench bit set and an extender, too. However, even with all this range built into the kit, perhaps its most notable feature is the 20,000-plus reviews left by buyers. The precision screwdriver set holds a 4.6-star rating, and the sheer volume of praise it receives should be enough on its own to catch your attention.
Self-Adjusting Wire Stripper
A wire stripper is yet another tool that will get a surprising amount of use once you have one. In truth, stripping back the outer sheath on a wire can be done with other tools. Electricians might even use a utility knife from time to time, completing the operation by hand rather than with a purpose-built tool. But electricians and DIY sparkies alike frequently rely on a self-adjusting wire stripper to get the job done quickly, effectively, and consistently. The Amazon Basics Self-Adjusting Wire Stripper is built just like any other in this category (for reference, I have a Stanley model that looks exactly like this Amazon offering). It also features crimping accessories within the grip section. The unit has a 4.3-star average rating across nearly 3,400 reviews, and it's listed for $13, significantly less than many competing options.
The tool is intuitive and easy to use. You set your wire within the jaws and then grip the handles to engage the cutting teeth. The wire stripper clamps down and tears the outer sheath. All that's left is to pull the outer cover off the wire, and you're ready to make your connection. This kind of wire stripper works without adjustment, tackling both thick and thin wire, making it ideal for standard Romex with its typical trio of wires. With the cutter, you can remove the outer layer and then stick it back in the jaws to strip each of the individual wires — no readjustment necessary.
No. 4 Adjustable Universal Bench Plane
A bench plane is a critically important hand tool in a woodworker's arsenal. However, woodworking isn't the only application for the venerable No. 4 bench plane. A hand plane can be a crucial ally in tackling all kinds of building and home improvement tasks. It features an angle iron positioned to take a thin shaving of material off the otherwise flat face of your workpiece. Beyond the woodworking shop, a bench plane can be used to help install doors, as an alternative to some sanding tasks, and much more. This is the kind of tool you'll find a kaleidoscope of uses for once you own one. A No. 4 model is a great middle ground; it offers a small enough blade and face for precision shaving tasks, and it's also large enough to remove plenty of material if you set it up for small-scale jointing.
The Amazon Basics No. 4 Adjustable Universal Bench Plane weighs 2.7 lbs and features a 2.5-inch width along with a 9.8-inch length. The 2-inch blade fits this happy-medium status perfectly. The durable cast iron framework is in line with standard bench planes, allowing for significant longevity if you take care of the tool. Many people have particular feelings about the type of plane they use (for instance, vintage Stanley planes are often seen as the standard bearer). But this tool has nearly 3,400 reviews and a 4.3-star average rating.
8-in-1 Stainless Steel Multitool with Nylon Sheath
A multitool is a high-quality hand tool solution that can be part of your everyday carry strategy or tossed into a toolbox and used as a supporting asset to tackle a huge variety of tasks. A multitool includes a handful of standard hand tool functions within its build, giving you one piece of equipment that can tackle a whole host of jobs. The Amazon Basics 8-in-1 Stainless Steel Multitool with Nylon Sheath is made with stainless steel construction and offers a safety lock and nylon sheath to provide a quality solution that can be taken on the go with ease. It includes two pairs of pliers, screwdriver heads, knife and saw blades, a wire cutter, and a carabiner at the back end to make carrying the tool even easier. The tool has more than 7,900 reviews with a 4.4-star average rating, which may give buyers some confidence in its ability to perform under pressure.
As for its looks, the stainless steel build gives it a striking durability that should continue to hold up over time. The aluminum frame adds a lightweight touch, and it's rounded out with a red finish that makes it easy to find in a toolbox, and might even mirror the aesthetic of a brand like Victorinox, one of the most recognizable hand tool names in the market.
24-Piece Combination Metric and SAE Wrench Set
Rounding things out, the Amazon Basics Combination Metric and SAE Wrench Set features almost 1,100 reviews and holds a 4.5-star average rating. The set includes 24 wrenches with a chrome finish to maintain an immaculate shine, even through heavy usage. The combination design offers both a rounded box tooth on the back with a 15-degree clearance angle and an open-ended mouth on the front. This gives users the classic combination wrench experience. With both measurement systems included, ranging from 7mm to 18mm and 1/4-inch to 7/8-inch, the set provides a wide array of coverage.
To complete the collection, the Amazon Basics set comes with a roll-up case that features straps and a handle. This means you can easily toss it in a toolbox or carry it with you on the go. One caveat should be mentioned regarding the tool set, however: Amazon notes that the wrenches are made from drop-forged and hardened "metal," without specifying what that metal actually is. Most hand tools of this type are made with steel, but since Amazon is playing coy with the particulars here, you might be looking at a collection crafted from less-than-ideal metal chemistry. Even so, the set ships for $57, making it a significantly budget-friendly solution for a range of fastening needs.