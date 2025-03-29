12 Power Tools That Are Actually Worth Buying On Amazon
When it comes to power tools, many of us develop unique preferences throughout the years. In some cases, it's like being sorted into a house, wherein you pick a color and stick with it forever, without even looking at individual tool reviews. In others, it can feel a little like you're trapped by convenience, opting to work with tools that are already compatible with the ones you already own, which is usually the case if you already own the batteries. Lastly, it's pretty common to have routines and buy our latest tools from the same places, including Amazon.
When it comes to power tools, there are a lot of things to consider when buying from online retailers like Amazon. After all, marketplaces can feel like the wild west, especially with rampant fake reviews and not-so-good third-party sellers. Apart from not being able to test products before taking them home, there also might be discrepancies in terms of warranties. That said, Amazon's expansive network and attractive shipping timelines can make anyone with an active Prime account want to opt for it instead of other options.
To mitigate any possible issues, it's best to opt to buy tools from legitimate storefronts by manufacturers instead of third-party sellers. In this article, we've rounded up some of the top-rated power tools you can get on the online retail giant, which all come from the official brand stores.
Dremel 4300-5/40 High Performance Rotary Tool Kit
When it comes to hand-held rotary devices, it's impossible not to mention the almost century-old Wisconsin brand, Dremel. Named after its Austrian founder, Albert Dremel, it's known for designing and manufacturing the very first rotary tool. These days, it's now under management by the German manufacturing company, Bosch. However, it's still pretty committed to maintaining its place at the top of its category. Given this, it's unsurprising that it joins our list of manufacturers with power tools that you should nab on Amazon. In particular, we think its Dremel 4300-5/40 High-Performance Rotary Tool Kit should be in your cart. It boasts an impressive 4.7 star rating from more than 12,300 mostly satisfied Amazon reviewers.
We've previously mentioned how rotary tools should be part of your toolbox essentials. Priced at $124, this Dremel kit has everything you need for carving, sanding, drilling, grinding, and polishing. Apart from its universal keyless chuck, it also has accessory quick change features, and of course, replaceable brushes. With a high performance motor, you can adjust the speed from 5,000 to 35,000 revolutions per minute (RPM). Despite its slim build, the unit itself is also equipped with nifty features, like the pivot light, air flow system, and the three-jaw chuck, which lets you use it in tandem with Dremel's other products. Depending on what kind of rotary tool accessories you want, you have two kit options: 45-piece and 73-piece.
Skil Corded Jig Saw
If you love slicing things up the work room, Jigsaws are definitely worth adding to your collection. Apart from being able to do the hard lines, jigsaws truly shine when it comes to curves. On Amazon, one of the best jigsaw options you can hope to get is the Skil Corded Jig Saw, wherein there are two options that you can choose from: 5 Amp and 6 Amp. Regardless of which option you nabbed, both have collectively garnered an average rating of 4.7 stars from over 3,700 reviews. Plus, Amazon has listed them as its top seller under the power jig saw category.
For the 5 Amp option, you can snag it for only $39.99, while the 6 Amp version costs $49.99. Both options offer four-stage orbital functions, a shoe-level bevel, dust-blowing switch, and easy blade change functions. While they share many of the same features, the 6 Amp does offer better stability and control with its 2-finger trigger, plus a halo light. Not to mention, it has significantly higher sawing capacity for aluminum, metal, and wood. Lastly, it has a 5-millimeter longer stroke length than the 5 Amp version.
Apart from the jig saw, Skil also has several great power tools well under the $200. Among them are other saws, like the 10-¼ Cordless Worm Drive Skilsaw, 12 Quick Mount Compound Miter Saw with Laser, and PWR Core 20 XP Brushless 7-¼ Rear Handle Circular Saw.
DeWalt 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver
Priced at $239, the DeWalt 20-Volt MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Power Tool Combo Kit is composed of several DeWalt products: DCD771 20-Volt MAX ½-inch Drill/Driver, DCF885 ¼-inch Impact Driver, a pair of batteries, charger, and storage bag. With an average rating of 4.7 stars from over 52,600 Amazon buyers, it's definitely one of the highest-rated options on this list for several reasons. The DeWalt Cordless Drill is our top pick for the best major cordless drill brand in the market. Apart from its ergonomic handle, it has a high performance motor and two-speed transmission that can go up to 1,500. On Amazon, it retails for $89.64 and has accumulated over 890 ratings with a 4.5-star average.
On its own, the DCF885 ¼-inch Impact Driver also has a pretty good rating of 4.5 stars from over 400 people on Amazon. Priced at $75.89, the impact driver that is part of the set is known to be pretty compact and capable. Despite weighing only two pounds, it has a maximum torque of 117 ft-lbs and maximum speed of 2,800 RPM. That said, it's not the most impressive impact driver in the DeWalt portfolio. Among the latest DeWalt power tools, there's also the Atomic 20-Volt Max Brushless ¼-inch Impact Driver, which boasts a solid rating of 4.6 stars from 600 Amazon buyers, but it is important to note that this option is also double the price at $149.99.
Makita DSS501Z LXT Cordless Circular Saw
Previously, Makita's XSR01 36V LXT® Brushless Rear Handle 7 ¼-inch Circular Saw came in first place in our list of the best circular saw brands you can get today. However, apart from this, Makita has a couple of other well-regarded circular saws in its portfolio that you might want to consider.
Retailing for $229, the Makita DSS501Z LXT Cordless Circular Saw boasts 4.8 stars from over 3,200 reviews. Available in the classic teal Makita colors, the 6.7-pound circular saw uses the 18-Volt LXT battery system, which you'll need to buy separately. At 45 degrees, it can cut up to about 1.38 inches. On the other hand, while at 90 degrees, you can expect up to two inches. Apart from its double safety trigger, it also comes with an LED job light to help cut your things more effectively. It also has a convenient removable dust nozzle. According to several reviewers, its performance is impressive considering how light it is.
Alternatively, if you want a different model, the Makita XSH04ZB 18-Volt LXT® Lithium-Ion Sub-Compact Brushless Cordless 6-½-inch Circular Saw retails for $142.67. With an average rating of 4.7 stars from more than 500 people on Amazon, it's incredibly compact despite its 5,000 RPM capacity. Despite being 0.3 pounds lighter than the other model, it has a minimally deeper 90 degree cutting capacity.
Makita 9557PBX1 4-1/2 Paddle Switch Cut-Off/Angle Grinder
Garnering 4.8 stars from more than 3,800 people, the Makita 9557PBX1 4-½" Paddle Switch Cut-Off/Angle Grinder is an Amazon's Choice tagged product, which means it's not just highly rated and priced well, but it's also ready to ship as soon as you check out. Priced at $109, the kit comes packed with a host of other accessories, including a metal case 4-½" diamond blade, and wheel guards. According to Makita, it's a lightweight power tool with a comfort focused barrel grip with extra large paddle switches.
Weighing less than a typical bottle of soda at 4.5 pounds, this angle grinder has a rotatable gear housing that goes from left to right. It boasts a 7.5 AMP motor that can rack up to 11,000 RPM. With its dual ball bearings, Makita also shares that changing gears for this power tool is a breeze. In addition, it has lock on/off options and AC/DC for the added flexibility of switching between power options.
To stay true to its promise of durability, it has elaborate zigzag seals and labyrinth construction to keep unwanted dust particles away from its more sensitive areas, like the motors. Although some reviewers expressed possible concerns over rusting issues with its aluminum case, 85% of reviewers have still given it five stars and think it gets the job done effectively.
DEWALT 20V MAX Tire Inflator
Unsurprisingly, there are tons of moments in life that require the use of a good tire inflator (and it's more than just for tires). Obviously, you can use it to keep vehicle accidents at bay by helping maintain car tire pressure. However, some other ways that they can save the day include blowing up pool toys, making sure that your basketball or soccer ball bounces right, or deflating a giant inflatable slide at your nephew's birthday party. Among the DeWalt emergency car tools that we've recommended before, the DeWalt 20-Volt Max Tire Inflator is a worthwhile purchase on Amazon for several reasons. Priced at $149, it is the No. 1 Best Seller among the Amazon Portable Air Compressors and has earned itself an average rating of 4.6 stars from over 14,700 users.
Apart from the expected high-pressure inflation and deflation capabilities, it also has added features like an LED light, accessory storage, and rubber feet for a more stable experience. However, one of its key differentiators is that you can power it in different ways: the DeWalt 20-volt MAX battery system, 12-volt DC, or 110-volt plug. Weighing only 6.39 pounds, it also comes with an inflator needle and a high-pressure tapered nozzle. This means you can use it anywhere from the comforts of your own garage or in your car. Take note — it is rated with a 92 dB noise level, which is a little under the noise level of a motorcycle.
BLACK DECKER 20V MAX POWERECONNECT Cordless Drill/Driver 30 Piece Bits and Drivers Kit
One of the more affordable options in this list, the Black + Decker 20-Volt MAX PowerConnect Cordless Drill/Driver Drivers Kit retails for $59.99. On Amazon, over 38,300 Amazon users have given this set an average of 4.4 stars so far. Apart from the cordless drill/driver, this kit comes with additional bits, drivers, a battery, and a charging base. It's also part of the 20-Volt Max System, which means you don't have to buy another battery if you have one already. If you do want to invest in one, the 20-Volt MAX Battery costs $49.99 on Amazon, wherein it is rated 4.6 stars on average by 11,400+ Black + Decker power tool owners.
With its 24-position clutch, Black + Decker shares that you'll have less problems with overdriving, plus stripping. Weighing a little under two pounds, the cordless drill has a chuck capacity of 10 millimeters while being able to go up to 750 revolutions per minute (RPM) without load. Apart from being highly rated on Amazon, this cordless drill/driver kit is also joins our list of the top budget-friendly tools that you can get from Do It Best.
Bosch PR20EVS Colt 1.0 HP Variable-Speed Palm Router
As a tool manufacturing brand, Bosch has a pretty long and storied history. The company got its start in Germany in 1886, but is now manufactured and widely available globally. These days, the tool company continues to make highly-rated products, including those that fall under the $200 category, like its 18-volt ½-inch Keyless Brushless Cordless Drill and 18-volt 2-Amp 6-½-inch Cordless Circular Saw. However, if you're in the market for it, one Bosch power tool that you may want to get on Amazon is its palm router.
Averaging about 4.6 stars from almost 3,000 people, the BOSCH PR20EVS Colt 1.0 Horsepower Variable-Speed Palm Router is an Amazon's Choice power tool that you shouldn't miss. Priced at $129, the single-horsepower power tool has a variable speed motor that can reach up to 35,000 RPM rotational speed. Weighing 3.3 pounds, it has both the quick-clamp system and versatile bit-changing system, which makes it perform its functions effectively. It has a few nifty features that add to its overall usability, like the angled cord exit, straight edge guide, and finger support pockets. In addition, it has a soft, palm-grip design for added comfort.
Skil Rechargeable 4V Cordless Screwdriver With Bit Set
Although no one really knows when the first screwdriver was made, they have been pretty much cordless to begin with. However, the natural addition of power to do the same job can be a godsend for people with tired hands who need to screw and unscrew things constantly. If you're looking to get one on Amazon, the Skil Rechargeable Four-Volt Cordless Screwdriver Set should be on your radar.
Available for $39.99, it has clocked in at an average rating of 4.5 stars from more than 15,000 Amazon reviewers. One of the things that make it special is that Skil's cordless screwdriver offers circuit sensor technology that helps you work around electric currents. In addition, it also has LED lights and forward/reverse features. Apart from the cordless screwdriver, this set comes with 45 bits, a storage box, and USB cable. That said, it uses a micro USB cable, which can be a little annoying if you're one of those people who use newer devices featuring USB-C cables.
Arguably, if you feel like you don't necessarily need all the bits, the SKIL cordless screwdriver also comes in a smaller nine-piece set with a bit holder for only $27.79. While this model isn't part of our list of the best electric screwdrivers in the market, the Amazon Basics by Skil Four-Volt Cordless Stick Screwdriver is, which is made by the same brand.
DeWalt 20V MAX Orbital Sander, Tool Only
With its brushless motor and variable speed control, the DeWalt 20V MAX Orbital Sander Tool can help you do precision sanding across different applications with ease. Rated 4.8 stars by 12,500+ Amazon reviewers, this DeWalt orbital sander is capable of going from 8,000 to 12,000 OPM. For your convenience, there's also a texturized rubber grip and dust bag, as a storage solution. It works with replaceable Hook and Loop Pad with eight holes, which you can also get on Amazon for $29.95. Weighing 2.16 pounds, the battery-powered orbital sander comes in the standard DeWalt black and yellow colors. However, one of the best things about it is all the ways it works with other DeWalt products.
In general, it is dust-sealed already. But to get more out of it, you might want to spend a little more on accessories like the 8-Gallon DeWalt DWV010 HEPA Dust Extractor, wherein you can easily attach the orbital sander's dust port. Alternatively, DeWalt mentions that you can also get the DWV9000 Universal Tool Connector, which you can get for $24.99, that will let it work with other types of vacuums. Should you only need the tool itself without the batteries, it goes for $179 on Amazon. However, if you don't own the 20V battery system yet, you can get a bundle that includes both the battery pack and charger for $268.01.
Black Decker 20V MAX PowerConnect 2in1 Cordless String Trimmer/Edger Sweeper Combo Kit
Looking for a way to get your garden under control? You can get two tools in one with the Black + Decker 20-volt MAX PowerConnect Cordless String Trimmer/Edger + Sweeper. Out of the box, the set includes the trimmer edger, cordless sweeper, blow tube, AFS spool, and guard. Additionally, the kit comes with two 20-volt MAX PowerConnect batteries. You'll know you're in good hands because over 12,600 people have given it around 4.3 stars so far.
Weighing only 4.5 lbs, the 10-inch string trimmer can quickly switch up to an edger when you need it to. On the other hand, the hard surface sweeper is only 3.7 pounds, which makes it ideal for long hours of making sure your driveways and sidewalks are free from random leaves and dust. Although Black + Decker didn't officially share the noise level rating, it does mention that it's made for quiet operation. If you want to take home this combo, the kit on Amazon sells for only $129.
That said, Black + Decker offers several bundles with this kit, including one with a trimmer line for $148.99 or an extra battery for $181.99. So, depending on your need, you can choose the one that fits.
Bosch RA1181 Benchtop Router Table
Amazon's top best-selling router table product, the Bosch RA1181 Benchtop Router Table is a great option for people looking on Amazon for the right one to add to their cart. Depending on what your preferred table layout is, Bosch offers three variations: heavy duty-aluminum top, cabinet storage, and ultra-portable. More than 7,800 people think these router tables are worth giving at least 4.5 stars.
The heavy duty aluminum top version of this router table goes for $249 on Amazon. With a tall aluminum fence and adjustable feather boards, the 27 x 18-inch table comes with a pre-drilled mounting plate. Plus, in terms of storage, it also has accessory slots that can fit a miter gauge, storage pockets, and cord-wrap storage.
For $219, you can get the cabinet-style version, which adds some useful storage space and a mountable base. Similar to the other versions, Bosch shares that it features dust collection ports that work with standard 2.5-inch vacuum hoses. If you like the cabinet style, there's even a bundle that includes the RBS006 ¼-Inch Shank Carbide-Tipped Multi-Purpose Router Bit Set, which sells for $298.99.
Retailing for $179, the ultra-portable version of the Bosch router table is the cheapest option. Best for people with limited workspace, it comes with folding legs that you can set up and store when you need. Despite its compact nature, it comes preassembled and with onboard storage.
Why we think these power tools are worth buying on Amazon
To start with, we made sure to only include brands that have official Amazon stores and not from third-party sellers. Next, we looked at power tools with over 3,000 Amazon reviews rated at least four stars. In some cases, we referenced adjacent products or related accessories that have at least a hundred reviews with a four-star rating. We also shared some of the common complaints that can affect your decision-making process.
Apart from reviews, we've looked into all the other ways that Amazon classifies its best (and worst) products. First, we considered which items have been listed by Amazon as best sellers in their particular tool category. In the same vein, we noted which items were part of Amazon's Choice product lists. Second, we looked into how the different power tools were placed across our team's own list of recommendations for similar options. Third, we also avoided items that Amazon has listed as frequently returned in the past, which shows that it is not consistent in manufacturing quality.